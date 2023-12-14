Trophy Room x Nike Dunk Low collab: Where to get, price, more details explored

As part of its early celebration of its 40th anniversary, Trophy Room collaborated with Nike for a new colorway of the iconic Nike Dunk shoes, an alternative to the Air Jordan 1. Trophy Room released the Nike Dunk Low Cargo Khaki Mystic Red shoes on Wednesday, and some sneakerheads quickly thought of it as a tribute to Freddy Krueger.

However, in a review by Sneaker News' Jovani Hernandez, the resemblance of the colorway to Krueger's sweater is "likely only coincidental."

Hernandez further said:

"The style further expands the Nike Dunk’s roster of offerings, uniting bold summer flair with muted finishes for autumn."

Trophy Room and Nike said in a joint statement:

"Recognizing the Dunk's roots as the top-ranking college team sneaker, the 'Be True To Your School' pack looks to the original ad campaign for inspiration. Colors represent top-flight universities, while crisp leather has the perfect amount of sheen to make 'em a hands-down win."

Trophy Room released the new Nike Dunk Low Cargo Khaki Mystic Red shoes at an introductory price of $115.

The new colorway is currently available in the United States through the Nike local stores, Sneaker Politics, WoodStack, Extra Butter, Concepts, SNS, and Foot Locker.

Nike Dunk's resemblance to Air Jordan 1

Due to its similarities in design, the Nike Dunk has been somehow confused with the Nike Air Jordan 1.

It is somehow expected since Peter Moore, the man behind the Air Jordan 1 design, was also tasked to do the design for the Dunk.

Nike released the Dunk in 1985, a year after the Air Jordan 1 was launched, and the Dunk was primarily marketed to college basketball players.

However, with new shoes coming up over the years, the Dunk lost its luster in the basketball scene, but it accidentally made its way to another sport: skateboarding.

The Dunk and its sister shoes, the Air Jordan 1, became a hit among skateboarders, and by 2001, Sandy Bodecker was brought in to redesign the Dunk and make it specific for skateboarding. Thus, the birth of the Nike SB Dunk.

Just like what happened in basketball, the Dunk gradually lost popularity among the skateboarding community.

However, in 2015, right in time for its 30th anniversary, Nike reintroduced the Dunk shoes in all its original glory.

Four years later, with new colorways introduced, the Dunk became popular again, and this year, an autumn-inspired design has been released.