EXCLUSIVE: Kim Woo-jin dishes on his second album The Moment: Bounce and how Icarus from Greek mythology inspired him

Kim Woo-jin may have begun his solo career in 2021, but in only two years, he has made big strides not only as a K-pop soloist but as a human being as well. The talented artist made his solo debut on July 8, 2021, with the pre-release single Still Dream and made his official debut on August 5, 2021, with his first album, The Moment: A Minor.

In the internment, the talented singer kept himself occupied with a plethora of other work commitments, like embarking upon his first world tour, Kim Woo Jin 1st World Tour 2022 <Still Dream>, singing for K-drama OSTs like Reborn Rich, Let Me Be Your Knight, and more recently, King The Land, and also headlining his first-ever acting role, HBO Max's Beyond the Wardrobe.

However, in 2023, the multifaceted artist returned to his true passion: making music. On August 4, he released the pre-release single Say Something to Me, and on August 30, he made a smashing comeback with his second album, The Moment: Bounce. The album contains six unique and diverse tracks: On My Way, Song of Icarus, Telepathy, Drive Away, Tryin', and Say Something to Me.

In an exclusive interview with SK POP's Anwaya Mane, Kim Woo-jin dished about his second album, The Moment: Bounce, his fascination with Greek mythology, and a message for his Indian CUBS.

Kim Woo-jin shares his excitement about October concert and his favorite K-drama OST

Q) Hello Kim Woo-jin! Thank you so much for taking out time to speak with me. Hope you are doing well.

Kim Woo-jin: Yes, thank you so much.

Q) Congratulations on the release of your second album, The Moment: Bounce. What was it like to make your first-ever comeback, and how different is that feeling as compared to your debut?

Kim Woo-jin: I tried to make a better album than the first one. Also, I'm determined to show fans a better performance on stage!

Q) The Moment: Bounce describes the twin reactions of a ball hitting the ground and that of hearts racing. What aspect of making this album made you feel invigorated and truly in love with making music?

Kim Woo-jin: It was exciting to let my fans listen to my songs through the album after two years. I felt happy with the process of creating new work.

Q) From your pre-debut single Still Dream to now, The Moment: Bounce, How do you think you have evolved as an artist and as a person in the past couple of years?

Kim Woo-jin: I went on a world tour in 27 cities and filmed a drama in Brazil for two years. These works helped me grow more, and I hope that I can see that reflected in this album.

Q) The album is titled Bounce which can be interpreted as “bouncing back from a setback.” Personally, where do you draw your strength from, and how do you channel these experiences into making your music?

Kim Woo-jin: I derive the power to stand up from my fans, CUBS, especially during difficult times. CUBS' cheerful comments gave me a lot of strength. An individual's thoughts and experiences are made by their music. I don't particularly plan it that way, but I think it melts naturally.

Q) The album contains six unique tracks. Do you have a personal favorite track? Which song was the most creatively challenging to work on?

Kim Woo-jin: I like all the tracks, but I felt better after completing work on the track, Drive Away. There were a lot of parts that I had to create in the song Telepathy, which were hard. But I'm proud that I got the best results after much consideration.

Q) Why did you think On My Way was the perfect choice to lead The Moment: Bounce?

Kim Woo-jin: This album contains the biggest message that I want to convey, and the beautiful moment of becoming an adult is the main theme, so I chose Adult Child, a bright, hopeful, and energetic song.

Q) Song of Icarus references Icarus’ story from Greek mythology, the journey from boyhood to manhood. Are you a fan of Greek mythology, and what particularly drew you to Icarus’ story?

Kim Woo-jin: I enjoyed watching Greek mythology animation when I was young. So, it was more attractive, but I chose it because I thought Icarus went well with the message that I wanted to talk about.

Q) The album also deals with feelings of love, longing, and heartbreak. As a young artist, how do you think our generation perceives love and romance differently from our previous generation?

Kim Woo-jin: Of course! I think there will always be feelings of love and longing, even if the generation changes! I will talk about things that CUBS and the people could relate to it!

Q) Coming to other aspects of your career. What was your experience like acting in HBO Max’s Beyond the Closet? Can we expect more acting projects in the future?

Kim Woo-jin: Actually, I was nervous because I played a huge role in a movie, but the atmosphere on the set was very good, so I had fun and comfortable filming. I'm going to take good opportunities in the future and try to act actively!

Q) You have sung for two K-dramas in recent years: Reborn Rich

and King The Land. What was the experience like, and which one is your personal favorite OST?

Kim Woo-jin: - It was an honor to participate in the two drama OSTs, and if I had to choose between the two, I would choose Dive from King The Land.

Q) This October, you will be making your second trip to India. What are you looking forward to experiencing this time around, and do you want to give any message to your Indian CUBS?

Kim Woo-jin: I want to experience more of Indian culture when I go to India this time because, unfortunately, the last schedule was short. India's CUBS, I'll prepare a great concert and meet you. Please look forward to it and show a lot of love for my second album!

Kim Woo-jin will be returning to India in October for his second concert in the country

Some good news for Indian CUBS, the Drive Away singer will be returning to India in October with his The Moment tour. This will be his second visit to India following his earlier appearance at the Northeast Boating Regatta on April 29 as a headline act. He is planning to make his second trip to India bigger and grander by touring multiple cities in the country.

All the venues and cities will have their own perks and benefits; hence, fans are requested to check the ticket type and perks carefully for the city they plan to visit. The official booking of tickets will open by the third week of September on Pink Box Entertainment's official website.

More information will be added in the coming days.