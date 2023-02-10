“F around and Found out”: Dallas Stars fan trolled online after getting punched for using N-word

Viral footage of a Dallas Stars fan getting a swift punch to his neck after using the N-word has the internet trolling and rolling on the floor laughing. The incident took place during an NHL game between the Stars and the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.

Stars fan Chad Marchman, who was seated a few feet below the scene of the altercation, briefed the event to TMZ Sports. He said that the brawl started over some confusion regarding seating arrangements.

In the video, the man in the green Jamie Benn jersey can be seen inciting another man in a black polo over for a fight. But the latter seemed unbothered by it as he stood still until the former uttered the N-word. A punch from the man in the black polo landed square on his neck the moment the slur left his mouth.

Expectedly, netizens did not side with the Jamie Benn fan in the green jersey. In fact, they trolled him for coming at the other guy with an obnoxious attitude.

Netizens trolled the Dallas Stars fan's mullet

The fan who got punched at the NHL game on Wednesday could be seen verbally arguing with the man in the black polo at the beginning of the video. He challenged the other man to fight him, saying:

“How ‘bout you step down here and I’ll box your a**.”

When the other guy, who was white, did not respond, Benn’s fan, who was white himself, said:

“All right then. So stay the f**k up there, Dumba** n****.”

Almost instantly after the insult left his mouth, the man in the black polo threw his right hand at the green jersey fan and landed a massive blow to his neck. Benn’s fan fell back but immediately stood back up to return the punch.

However, before he could punch the man in the black polo, the latter caught his hand and threw another punch at him. Soon, a girl who seemed to be with the Benn fan ducked in and threw a few punches at the other man.

A scuffling followed, after which other Dallas Stars fans intervened to separate the three of them and prevent the altercation from turning more violent.

The Dallas Stars fan in the green jersey was then pinned under the forearm of the man in the black polo and kept insisting that he did not start anything, and the other guy hit him first. Another man who stepped in to stop the fight was heard trying to calm down the Dallas Stars fan, addressing him as “little boy”.

After footage of the fight went viral, netizens ridiculed the guy who said the N-word. One user, @Mattfaulkner92 trolled the Dallas Stars fan for being referred to as a “little boy”. Others also made fun of his mullet haircut, which apparently made him look more comical.

Disclaimer: The following video contains strong and inappropriate language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Another person wrote that this incident happening to someone when they're attending a game on their own is embarrassing enough, let alone having their partner witness it.

DJ Kam Bennett @KameronBennett let alone you w your girl lmao Thats already embarrassing if this happens to you by yourselflet alone you w your girl lmao Thats already embarrassing if this happens to you by yourself 😂😫 let alone you w your girl lmao https://t.co/1jlcqpiDAZ

Some people also joked about the fact that the girlfriend of the green jersey guy had to come to his rescue after he was punched for using a racial slur.

Kelly ツ🌊 Kellwoohoo on Spoutible and Post @kellwoohoo



NHL fans fight each other during Dallas Stars game When you're dumb enough to use the N-word, get popped in the mouth, then your girlfriend has to come to your rescue. Don't get me started on that mullet too!NHL fans fight each other during Dallas Stars game msn.com/en-us/video/ne… When you're dumb enough to use the N-word, get popped in the mouth, then your girlfriend has to come to your rescue. Don't get me started on that mullet too! 😂NHL fans fight each other during Dallas Stars game msn.com/en-us/video/ne…

C A T @CAT40511709 @theblackspiderm Yea but this stupid punk was running his mouth. He should've just watched the game. I will say, when I had season tickets to the @DallasStars , there were probably as many fights in the stands as were on ice. Good times! @theblackspiderm Yea but this stupid punk was running his mouth. He should've just watched the game. I will say, when I had season tickets to the @DallasStars , there were probably as many fights in the stands as were on ice. Good times!

Netizens are calling the entire sequence of the Dallas Stars fan getting punched, peak comedy.

b.t @BreppeT24 That Dallas Stars fan flaunting his mullet, talking reckless, getting punched in the face, and having his girl fight better than him is high comedy That Dallas Stars fan flaunting his mullet, talking reckless, getting punched in the face, and having his girl fight better than him is high comedy

Branden @urbanzosf @Mattfaulkner92 @barstoolsports As soon as that N-Word flew out his mouth he got rocked, and during Black History month. Someone find that man so I can buy him a BBQ dinner plate and a cold one, because he wasn’t having none of that nonsense. @Mattfaulkner92 @barstoolsports As soon as that N-Word flew out his mouth he got rocked, and during Black History month. Someone find that man so I can buy him a BBQ dinner plate and a cold one, because he wasn’t having none of that nonsense.

Dick Ball @balldick455 @rozacalderon @Mattfaulkner92 @urbanzosf @barstoolsports The guy might not have cared either way. It could've just been the way the punk boy talked, the way he said it, and because his face was way too punchable. @rozacalderon @Mattfaulkner92 @urbanzosf @barstoolsports The guy might not have cared either way. It could've just been the way the punk boy talked, the way he said it, and because his face was way too punchable.

A few people were curious as to what could have set the man in the black polo off - if it was because the guy has black friends or a partner.

Branden @urbanzosf @Mattfaulkner92 @barstoolsports Haha I don’t know if he want that kind of attention. I’m curious to know why he threw the punch at that time. Was it the word that set him off, coincidence of timing or do he have a lot of black friends or a black wife possibly. I just got satisfaction from his actions lol @Mattfaulkner92 @barstoolsports Haha I don’t know if he want that kind of attention. I’m curious to know why he threw the punch at that time. Was it the word that set him off, coincidence of timing or do he have a lot of black friends or a black wife possibly. I just got satisfaction from his actions lol

Another person wondered if the black polo guy punched the other guy because he is a bigot and got offended when he was called the word he might hate the most, and not because he did not support anyone using the N-word.

Roza Calderón  @rozacalderon @Mattfaulkner92 @urbanzosf @barstoolsports So long the guy punched him because he said the N-word period, and not because he's a bigot who went berserk for being called that which he hates most...Sadly, I've seen the latter play out before here in Texas. @Mattfaulkner92 @urbanzosf @barstoolsports So long the guy punched him because he said the N-word period, and not because he's a bigot who went berserk for being called that which he hates most...Sadly, I've seen the latter play out before here in Texas.

It is unknown how the issue was ultimately resolved. But Chad Marchman, who spoke to the outlet, said that before the fight began, the Dallas Stars fan was annoying the people in that particular section when he was asked to move.

No sustainable injury from the fight is known as of yet.

Despite the ruckus going on between the fans, the players continued the game and Dallas Stars were able to score a 4-1 victory win over the Minnesota Wild.

Poll : 0 votes