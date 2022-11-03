"It was a once in a lifetime experience": David Christopher on his experience being on Cosmic Love and connection with Phoebe Davis (Exclusive)

The format of dating shows has been really popular amongst viewers in the reality realm. Just when you think that all possible angles have been explored, along comes Amazon Prime Video's Cosmic Love with a whole new spin, involving astrology to find the perfect partner.

The series involves four cast members- Noel Allen, Phoebe Davis, Maria Rodriguez and Connor Shennan, who are looking to find love.

David Christopher was among the few partners selected for Phoebe. He is from Los Angeles and is the CEO of his own streaming network, Fit TV Network. The star is also a professional musician and fitness coach who trains in MMA.

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda, David talks about his experience on the show and his connection with Phoebe Davis. He called the show a "once in a lifetime experience," and said:

"I think we inherently grow from things like that."

Cosmic Love's David Christopher talks about the show, his connection with Phoebe and more

The first time viewers witnessed David "matching with" Phoebe was in the sanctuary. The two briefly discussed their likes and dislikes before she stated that there was more of a friendship between them at that point, but was hopeful for what the future held. David, however, explained that this wasn't the first time that they were having a conversation.

"The sanctuary was not our first meeting. We had obviously been living together at that point and had met several times before. As you can see on camera, we were all introduced before any matches were announced. Unfortunately, the show did not really establish the relationship we had built to that point."

He further explained Phoebe's feelings and said that all the men were seen as friends as she hadn't established a romantic connection "yet." David also confessed to being "absolutely fine" on hearing that as he was still navigating his feelings and making his own connections in the house.

The 34-year-old contestant fought hard during the group date alongside other Cosmic Love cast members and revealed that it brought his "competitive side" of him to the forefront.

"The group date, I was excited. It was my first chance to really let loose and be myself. I obviously have a background in fitness and a passion for competition, so participating in the group date came very naturally to me."

During the group date, David and fellow cast mate Phil stood out to viewers. Describing more about the date, the former said:

"Phil and I also had a competitive rivalry within the house, so beforehand, we were actually talking a lot of trash to each other. It was all in good fun, but I definitely had that competitive side brought out of me, purely out of wanting to beat him and less so out of wanting Phoebe's attention."

"I felt out of place and a bit uncomfortable": Cosmic Love's David Christopher

David, however, was soon eliminated from the show as Phoebe didn't manage to form a connection. When asked if he was given an honest chance, the star explained that the setting put him in "an awkward position," and left him feeling "as though [he] was in a cage."

He continued:

"It felt like a lot of us were put into the shadows and didn’t really feel as though we could truly be ourselves, but especially with my rebellious nature, I particularly felt out of place and a bit uncomfortable with a lot of what was happening around me."

Viewers were quick to label David as one of their favorites after they witnessed him supporting Phoebe through all her trials and tribulations. However, his lack of representation on the show became a concern amongst fans.

Expressing his point of view on the same, David agreed and stated that there were a lot of dynamics about him that the audience didn't get to witness. Aside from being called the "House Therapist," David had other roles to play.

"Phoebe and I had a few moments of her really opening up to me as a friend and explaining what she was experiencing on the show. That’s why you see her say how I always “had her back” when she eliminates me."

He continued:

"Even outside of the “matches” though, there was a lot more depth to the dynamics between the participants. I definitely formed a couple of my own connections. There were love triangles. There was a lot happening that you don’t get to see when watching the show."

Speaking about his experience on the reality show, David stated that he learnt quite a bit about astrology among other things. He said:

"Well first off, I learned a lot about astrology. More than I ever expected to know.. Besides that though, I learned a good bit about myself and how I work in that type of setting. I learned a lot about what makes me comfortable vs uncomfortable, open vs closed off, etc."

In Cosmic Love, the four main cast members represent one of the four astrological elements: fire, earth, air and water. They are matched with prospective individuals based on their zodiac signs. The set is a romantic retreat in which matches and dates are set with the help of a mystical guide known as the "Astro Chamber."

All episodes of Cosmic Love are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

