What did Devon Lee say? TikToker gets blasted online after masseuse video goes viral

Devon Lee, a Christian TikTok content creator got blasted online after his video on a masseuse went viral. @TizzyEnt shared Lee’s video on X on August 15. The clip started with Lee zooming in the camera on a woman and accusing her of attempting to touch him inappropriately at a massage parlor. He said that the lady refused to give him his money back and added that she was going to jail.

The woman in question was incoherently heard saying something to Lee while a police officer was standing there. Lee then yelled that the woman tried to grab his g*nitals. He ended the video by saying:

“And they wonder why Christians having a hard time make it to heaven. I stand for Jesus.”

Though Lee clearly hoped to get some support from the internet after posting the video, his plan backfired as he got trolled instead. @TizzyEnt pointed out that if Lee went to a massage facility that is open at night, he must have already been aware of the "happy ending" service offered in these places and that people don't usually go there at night only for a therapeutic massage.

Devon Lee was also called out by other people in the comments for acting innocent for attention and wrongfully accusing the woman of assaulting him when he knowingly went there at night.

Devon Lee gets blasted by netizens as he emphasizes on his Christianity

Devon Lee posted the video on both TikTok and Instagram on August 12. He wrote in his TikTok caption that he never asked for a happy ending service. He added that he had to send the lady to jail because he is with Jesus Christ.

On Instagram as well, Lee wrote that he will be making it to heaven because he trusts in Jesus and he stands for him. Lee even added the hashtag "#expostheJezebel". But his video did not earn him any sympathy from viewers.

People condemned Devon Lee for extorting the woman and ruining their business just for internet clout. Many said that he must have gotten the "happy ending" service already and then decided not to pay, hence, he called the police and made up a fake sob story about how he was touched by the woman without consent.

Several people chastised him for bringing Jesus into it and acting righteous when he is in the wrong himself for going to a massage parlor at night, knowing that these places offer "happy ending" services. Some also wrote that if he did not want to avail that intimate service, he could have simply told off the woman and left.

TikToker gets called out for wrongfully recording and accusing a masseuse to get clout. (Image via Instagram/@mr.devonlee)

Devon Lee allegedly tried to get a free massage session

@TizzyEnt explained in his video that usually these additional "happy ending" services are offered to customers at a massage parlor after their therapeutic massage is done. If the customer turns down the offer, the masseuse does not proceed with it and ends the massage session.

Thus, Tizzy reasoned that Devon Lee must have gotten the actual massage he went there for, and after that when the lady offered him the extra service, he created this scene and asked for his money back.

The masseuse might have refused to give him his money back since it was the massage fee, a session that Lee already availed. Tizzy accused Lee of wanting to extract a free massage session by calling the cops and falsely accusing the woman.

There have been no updates on whether the woman was arrested or the massage parlor faced other problems in their business. But netizens were furious that Devon Lee publicly shamed the woman by recording her and unjustly put her in trouble.