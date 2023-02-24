Why was Taylor Frankie Paul arrested? Mormon influencer held on multiple charges

Taylor Frankie Paul, a Mormon TikTok influencer, was arrested on Saturday, February 18 on charges of assault and domestic violence.

As per the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office records, the 28-year-old influencer was arrested in Utah’s Herriman Saturday and was brought into custody at 1.56 am on the same day.

BG.🌲 @bgcath007 Not on Tik Tok for ONE DAY and Taylor Frankie Paul gets arrested #iykyk Not on Tik Tok for ONE DAY and Taylor Frankie Paul gets arrested #iykyk

Frankie was released hours later at around 10.35 am, however, on three misdemeanor charges, including criminal mischief, domestic violence in the presence of a child, and assault. She shares a two-year-old son, Ocean, and a five-year-old daughter, Indy, with her former husband Tate Paul.

Her current boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, refused to speak on the matter and told the Daily Mail that he was not even allowed to have a conversation with her. However, Dakota stated that Frankie never harmed anyone intentionally.

Neither the city attorney’s office nor Herriman Police has revealed details of the charges. Matt Brooks, the assistant prosecuting attorney, told the outlet:

“I have yet to see the file on Taylor Paul. If it comes across my desk, I will screen it for possible charges like any other case.”

Taylor Frankie Paul has previously exposed her “soft swinging” behavior online.

Taylor Frankie Paul's boyfriend says the influencer is going through a lot

Taylor Frankie Paul sparked a scandal in May last year when she revealed online that she and her husband, Tate, were supposed “swingers”, who indulged in s**ual intercourse in the same room, swapping partners within their close-knit circle of friends, but with certain limitations.

muffin heeler hate club @ragenpager



Okay no one is saying it’s actually ALL of Utah momtok but umm… they couldn’t be swingers… alone… “It’s only Taylor Frankie Paul swinging not all of momtok”Okay no one is saying it’s actually ALL of Utah momtok but umm… they couldn’t be swingers… alone… “It’s only Taylor Frankie Paul swinging not all of momtok” Okay no one is saying it’s actually ALL of Utah momtok but umm… they couldn’t be swingers… alone… 😂

The TikToker later confessed to going “too far” with someone else’s spouse, which prompted Tate Paul to file for divorce.

Early last year, she admitted stepping out of the soft-swinging agreement with her influencer friends. Frankie said that she was losing everything she had.

In May 2022, Taylor posted cryptic TikTok videos where she claimed that her life was falling apart. In some of the clips, she was seen moving boxes. The influencer also spoke about starting therapy.

Taylor Frankie Paul's boyfriend, 30-year-old Dakota Mortensen stated:

“I really don't want to talk about it but I want to clarify a few things. I didn't call 911.”

maggie @monstamaggie @DaeWoo46 tiktoker personality and mormon woman taylor frankie paul had as "soft swinging" agreement but then i guess fully swung and made a tiktok confessing. idk why my fyp was showing me that drama but it was entertaining! @DaeWoo46 tiktoker personality and mormon woman taylor frankie paul had as "soft swinging" agreement but then i guess fully swung and made a tiktok confessing. idk why my fyp was showing me that drama but it was entertaining!

Dakota said that a neighbor might have called the cops. He refused to shed light on what happened after they got home. He added:

“I'm going to wait for everything to come out before I speak on it. She never hurt anyone intentionally.”

He was pressed for specifics by the Daily Mail, but Dakota did not want to elaborate on the matter. However, he mentioned that he and Frankie did not argue. He said:

“I don't even want the truth to come out. She's so broken right now. I tried to help her. She's a good mom, she's going through a lot in her life right now. Taylor's been struggling, it's been a hard year for her. She is racked with guilt on her cheating scandal that cost her her marriage.”

Dakota told the outlet that on Friday night, Taylor Frankie Paul was at a ‘Galentine’s party’. It was a bonding event for women organized after Valentine’s Day. He claimed that he went to pick her up from the event and drove Taylor back to her house.

However, Dakota Mortensen said that in his opinion, Taylor hit rock bottom with her arrest, and she is only going to get stronger from it.

Taylor introduced Dakota as her boyfriend on TikTok in July 2022, in the midst of her divorce. While their whirlwind romance ended after six months following Taylor’s pregnancy, they got back together soon after. In January, the duo appeared together in a TikTok video to confirm it.

In August 2022, Taylor Frankie Paul talked about her battle with depression and revealed that she lost weight down to nearly 90 pounds.

Dakota told the Daily Mail that he loves Taylor a lot and wants to have a future with her. He also confirmed that they live in separate apartments, about 20 miles away from each other.

He commented that they would have to let the arrest go through the procedures of the system and wait to see how it pans out. Dakota said he had no idea when he would be able to see or speak to Taylor Frankie Paul again. He said that it could take days, weeks, or even months.

Poll : 0 votes