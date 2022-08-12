"No way Joseph flips": Big Brother fans react to Daniel getting Joseph on his side

Big Brother Season 24 aired yet another dramatic episode as the houseguests entered yet another eviction night on Thursday, August 11, 2022. While some contestants were completely safe this week, others knew they were on the chopping block. The contestants established alliances as they planned to take out a major threat in the house.

In this week's episode, PoV winner Michael saved his original nominees, Monte, Joseph, and Terrance, and put Daniel and Kyle up on the block. To keep himself safe, he tried to talk Alyssa out of her "showmance" with Kyle by telling her that Kyle was prioritizing the Leftovers Alliance over his relationship with her.

Moreover, although Daniel had Jasmine, Terrance, Indy, and possibly Alyssa voting against Kyle, he believed Joseph would understand his logic and vote Kyle out as well. Joseph told Daniel that he would vote for Kyle to placate him but later made it clear that he was with the Leftovers.

Fans laughed at Daniel's efforts to save himself by attempting to get Joseph on his side. One fan tweeted:

This week, Daniel tried his best to get Joseph on his side, aiming for enough votes to keep himself safe. Along with Jasmine and Terrance, Daniel tried to convince Joseph to vote Kyle out of the competition. However, Joseph confessed to being very well aligned with the Leftovers Alliance. However, he promised to vote for Kyle to win them over.

Fans criticized Daniel and applauded Joseph for his efforts to sway Daniel, Jasmine and Terrance.

Grace! @higraceimgrace If Joseph is smart enough to listen to logic he’s not listening to Daniel. #BB24 If Joseph is smart enough to listen to logic he’s not listening to Daniel. #BB24

Himbo Enjoyer 🐻🍑🥝 @CrybabyMika #BB24 Joseph really be having these people thinking they close to him Omg Joseph really be having these people thinking they close to him Omg 😭 #BB24

Jacqueline @perfectquarters #BB24 #BigBrother So Daniel cannot turn Joseph cuz he was so disrespectful to Taylor. Daniel you are missing the core of your issue #bb24 24 #BigBrother So Daniel cannot turn Joseph cuz he was so disrespectful to Taylor. Daniel you are missing the core of your issue #bb24 #BigBrother24 #BigBrother #BB24

dakota #bb24 @SoutheastDakota These houseguests are so goofy trying to get Joseph #BB24 These houseguests are so goofy trying to get Joseph #BB24

julia @ineverexistcd daniel trying to convince joseph to vote kyle out #bb24 daniel trying to convince joseph to vote kyle out #bb24 https://t.co/Td8aYzEdhl

meg eats eggs @itsmegsluv #bb24 not daniel thinking he can get joseph’s vote i can’t not daniel thinking he can get joseph’s vote i can’t 💀💀 #bb24

What happened on last night's episode of Big Brother?

After HoH Michael nominated Monte, Joseph, and Terrance for eviction, Monte was sure of his and Joseph's safety because of the Leftovers Alliance. Daniel, however, tried out all possible strategies to try and sway the votes in the other direction. Terrance (who was also on the block) met with Daniel, and the two connected over being in similar positions in the Big Brother house.

The duo agreed that they were now playing to keep themselves safe without having any close allies in the competition. While Terrance saw Monte as the biggest threat, Daniel's concern was to somehow try to get to play the Power of Veto (PoV) competition as well as win the same to use it on himself to keep him safe.

Meanwhile, Kyle opened up to Michael about his issues with sending Daniel home this week. The Big Brother contestant confessed that he was in a tough position in the Leftovers Alliance because of his relationship with Alyssa. Moreover, he didn't want to be in a position to sit alongside Daniel as a pawn and be blindsided into going home this week.

For the Veto competition, Michael, Brittany, Monte, Joseph, and Terrance, had to play alongside chosen members Turner and Jasmine. Unfortunately, Daniel missed out on his chance to play and win, allowing him to keep the nominations the same.

The OTEV, a popular musical chair competition in Big Brother, was back for the PoV competition in the form of a country cockroach that would spew sewage on players. The houseguests had to search the backyard for answers to questions about the season so far. One by one, the contestants failed to find the answer and were eliminated, with Michael eventually becoming the fourth-time winner of PoV.

With a plan to vote out Monte instead of Daniel, Terrance pitched the idea to Jasmine. She was more than happy to take out a big threat by keeping the nominations the same and wanted to talk to HoH and PoV winner Michael about it. She conveyed the same to Alyssa and Indy, both of whom agreed to talk to Michael as well.

As they put their plans into action, they each went to Michael individually to convince him to keep the nominations the same and blindside Monte into eviction. However, the HoH felt that it was a concerted effort and questioned the advantages of doing so. After his conversation with Brittany and Turner, he realized that taking out Monte would benefit a lot of people whom he wasn't in an alliance with.

During the nomination ceremony on Big Brother, Michael revealed that he was going to use Veto to remove Monte, Joseph, and Terrance from the block. He then chose Daniel and Festie Bestie Kyle as the replacement nominees.

Season 24 has been extremely popular with viewers. The houseguests have to put their best foot forward in each of the challenges and try to become the Head of Household (HoH) and secure power for the rest of the week. Viewers will have to keep watching to see how the contestants fare in the upcoming elimination. Readers can keep watching Big Brother on CBS.

