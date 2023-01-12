“Odd explanation”: Dominic Perrottet Nazi uniform controversy explained as NSW premier issues apology 

NSW premier Dominic Perrottet recently admitted to wearing a Nazi uniform at his 21st birthday party and apologized for his past mistake. He told a Sydney press conference that he decided to confess after receiving a private phone call from a cabinet colleague.

The politician said he was “deeply ashamed” of his behavior and apologized for his previous actions:

“When I was 21, at my 21st fancy dress party, I wore a Nazi uniform. I'm deeply ashamed of what I did. And I'm truly sorry for the hurt and the pain that it will cause people right across our state and particularly members of the Jewish community, Holocaust survivors, veterans and their families.”

Perrottet added that he made a “terrible mistake” when he was “young and naïve” and did not understand the gravity of the situation:

“I'm truly sorry for that terrible mistake… At that age in my life I did not understand the gravity and the hurt of what that uniform means to the people, not just in our state but around the world.”

Dominic Perrottet’s confession sparked immediate controversy on social media. While some accepted the premier’s apology, others dubbed his explanation as “odd”:

Michael Mazengarb @MichaelM_ACT Odd explanation from Perrottet about the Nazi costume.



Pretty sure most people have a solid gasp that the Nazis were pretty awful by the age of 21. Odd explanation from Perrottet about the Nazi costume.Pretty sure most people have a solid gasp that the Nazis were pretty awful by the age of 21. https://t.co/duTcniaA77

The scandal surrounding the Nazi costume comes just a few months before the state election, which is crucial to the Coalition as well as Perrottet’s political career.

Dominic Perrottet denies rumors of being threatened to reveal Nazi costume scandal

Dominic Perrottet recently apologized for wearing a Nazi costume at his 21st birthday party nearly 19 years ago. The shocking revelation came after rumors about a photo of the New South Wales premier wearing the outfit made the rounds online.

However, the politician said that he was not being threatened to reveal the information and shared that he was not aware if a photo of him wearing the costume existed:

“I don't know if one exists. I've not seen one. I don't know.”

Jess McGuire @jessmcguire Did not expect a news alert today about Dominic Perrottet apologising for wearing a Nazi uniform to his 21st birthday party, but here we are.



Did not expect a news alert today about Dominic Perrottet apologising for wearing a Nazi uniform to his 21st birthday party, but here we are.https://t.co/Hcm6F6FWPl

Perrottet shared that he was “personally anguished” over his past behavior and wanted to share the truth with himself:

“I have grappled with this, it’s something that has personally anguished me. I needed this truth about this terrible mistake that I made to be told by me, not by someone else.”

The politician mentioned that he had wanted to address the controversy several times over the years, but found it “difficult” to make the confession:

“There have been times throughout many years where I’ve thought of speaking about it and like I said, it’s been a difficult thing.”

Dominic Perrottet continued:

“I know how hurtful this is for so many people … it was important that I, as premier of this state, addressed this and apologised for the hurt and the pain that this is going to cause.”

The 40-year-old added that he is not the person he was at 21 years of age and his mistakes do not define who he is:

“I’m not the person I am today that I was at 21. Who I am today is formed by the good things I’ve done in my life, not the mistakes I’ve made.”

Recalling the controversial outfit, he said that he wore the costume at a “uniform party” and that his parents spoke to him the day after the event, telling him that his actions were “wrong and insensitive.”

Speaking to Chris O'Keefe on Nine radio station 2GB﻿, Perrottet said that he should have addressed the situation earlier in his life:

“It's something it's something that obviously, I should have, I should have spoken about earlier in my life. There is, there is no doubt about that. And I didn't, and I should have.”

He reiterated his regret over his past actions and apologized to the people of NSW in a statement:

“But it's important as well, that I say to the people of New South Wales that this was a terrible and grave mistake that I made and that I'm truly sorry for the hurt that this will cause people across New South Wales.”

Dominic Perrottet also attended a meeting at the Sydney Jewish Museum after making the confession and said he repeated the “deepest apologies and regret” over his actions.

Netizens reacts to Dominic Perrottet’s Nazi uniform controversy

Dominic Perrottet’s Nazi uniform controversy left netizens shocked (Image via Getty Images)

New South Wales premier Dominic Perrottet recently left people shocked after admitting that he wore a Nazi costume at his 21st birthday party.

While the politician confessed his mistake and issued an apology towards the Jewish community and the people of NSW, the situation sparked major controversy online. Several social media users also took to Twitter to react to the scandal and Perrottet’s apology:

Robyn @robynbryant33 I’m intrigued as to who Dominic Perrottet hangs out with. Apparently no one at his 21st said anything? His parents? His grandparents? No one thought it was wrong? I’m intrigued as to who Dominic Perrottet hangs out with. Apparently no one at his 21st said anything? His parents? His grandparents? No one thought it was wrong?

Peter Murphy @PeterWMurphy1 #nswpol Dominic Perrottet was a private school-educated uni student, studying commerce and law, active in student politics at Sydney Uni, when he wore a Nazi uniform at his 21st in 2003. Spare me. Dominic Perrottet was a private school-educated uni student, studying commerce and law, active in student politics at Sydney Uni, when he wore a Nazi uniform at his 21st in 2003. Spare me. 😠 #nswpol

so tired (Taylor’s Version) @pjk27779 #auspol #DominicPerrottet I certainly knew at 21 Nazis were a truly evil force and I’m the same age as Dominic Perrottet. To excuse it as such as the premier of NSW is reprehensible. #nswpol I certainly knew at 21 Nazis were a truly evil force and I’m the same age as Dominic Perrottet. To excuse it as such as the premier of NSW is reprehensible. #nswpol #auspol #DominicPerrottet https://t.co/RdP7va5cdV

Stephen #ChangeTheDate @TheAviator1992

Dominic Perrottet in 2016 - fan of Trump.



There is a pattern here, he hasn't changed. The only thing that has changed is David Elliott threatening to reveal it before he could. Dominic Perrottet in 2003 - fan of Nazis.Dominic Perrottet in 2016 - fan of Trump.There is a pattern here, he hasn't changed. The only thing that has changed is David Elliott threatening to reveal it before he could. #NaziDom Dominic Perrottet in 2003 - fan of Nazis.Dominic Perrottet in 2016 - fan of Trump.There is a pattern here, he hasn't changed. The only thing that has changed is David Elliott threatening to reveal it before he could. #NaziDom https://t.co/w5vxi02iMr

Angela Priestley @angelapriestley



He was well educated, studying law.



But he didn't, at 21, understand the "gravity" of playing Nazi dressups? Or at least have a friend who could point out the problem? Michael Mazengarb @MichaelM_ACT Odd explanation from Perrottet about the Nazi costume.



Pretty sure most people have a solid gasp that the Nazis were pretty awful by the age of 21. Odd explanation from Perrottet about the Nazi costume.Pretty sure most people have a solid gasp that the Nazis were pretty awful by the age of 21. https://t.co/duTcniaA77 Dominic Perrottet was President of the NSW Young Liberals within a few years of wearing that Nazi costume.He was well educated, studying law.But he didn't, at 21, understand the "gravity" of playing Nazi dressups? Or at least have a friend who could point out the problem? twitter.com/MichaelM_ACT/s… Dominic Perrottet was President of the NSW Young Liberals within a few years of wearing that Nazi costume. He was well educated, studying law. But he didn't, at 21, understand the "gravity" of playing Nazi dressups? Or at least have a friend who could point out the problem? twitter.com/MichaelM_ACT/s…

anna 🍁 @annacannotdrive there is literally no excuse for the dominic perrottet thing i was like 8 when i learnt nazis were bad and shouldn’t be joked about. a fully grown 21 year old man wearing a nazi costume is insane there is literally no excuse for the dominic perrottet thing i was like 8 when i learnt nazis were bad and shouldn’t be joked about. a fully grown 21 year old man wearing a nazi costume is insane

Cindy @CindySailor2 NSW voters: Dominic Perrottet has ‘apologised’ after it was revealed he wore a Nazi uniform to his own 21st birthday party. This is the same guy who opposed laws to force priests to disclose child abuse; and was treasurer when Gladys was handing out taxpayer dollars to Daryl. NSW voters: Dominic Perrottet has ‘apologised’ after it was revealed he wore a Nazi uniform to his own 21st birthday party. This is the same guy who opposed laws to force priests to disclose child abuse; and was treasurer when Gladys was handing out taxpayer dollars to Daryl.

Victoria Fielding @DrVicFielding If Bruce Lehrmann was mature enough to be a senior advisor to the defence minister when he was 23, Dominic Perrottet was old enough to know a Nazi costume was deeply inappropriate at age 21. If Bruce Lehrmann was mature enough to be a senior advisor to the defence minister when he was 23, Dominic Perrottet was old enough to know a Nazi costume was deeply inappropriate at age 21.

As reactions continued to pour in online, Dr. Dvir Abramovich, chairman of the Anti-Defamation Commission, said he was “shattered and saddened” over the revelation. However, he also accepted the premier’s apology and his sincere efforts to reach out to the community:

“I accept the premier's apology, which is sincere as it is heartfelt, and applaud his full-throated denunciation of his past behavior. I also appreciate his efforts to immediately reach out to the Jewish community.”

NSW Jewish Board of Deputies president David Ossip and CEO Darren Bark issued a joint statement and acknowledged Dominic Perrottet reaching out to the Jewish community. They also described his apology as “deep and sincere.”

NSW Treasurer and NSW Liberal's Deputy Leader, Matt Kean, said the party could possibly stand by Perrottet in the wake of his confession and apology:

“The Premier has just admitted that he made a terrible mistake a long time ago. He's apologized to community leaders, he's apologised to the Jewish community, and he's apologised to the people of NSW.”

The Guardian reported that Dominic Perrottet’s controversy might cause difficulties as the Coalition seeks its fourth term in power. It also remains to be seen if the situation will affect the premier’s re-election in the days to come.

Poll : 0 votes