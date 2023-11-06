Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy cast unveiled - Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, and more

On Sunday, November 5, Peacock unveiled the trailer for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, the much-anticipated RHUGT spinoff. The premiere announcement was a refreshing boost to RHONY fans, who have been subjected to a relatively low-rated season 13 otherwise. Although the contract negotiations for the originally planned show fell apart, the concept was renewed for its fourth installment. The RHUGT: RHONY Legacy is set to air on December 14, with three episodes set to drop that day, followed by a weekly episode every Thursday.

This season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy will feature the OGs of Real Housewives of New York City—Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Kelly Bensimon, and Kristen Taekman. Fans can expect another eventful trip as the ladies return for another getaway, this time as they travel to St. Barths. The Bravo beauties will stay on the same property as their Real Housewives of New York City season 5 cast trip.

Luann declared in Peacock’s new trailer,

“The OG b**ches are back!”

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy - Full cast and other details

The weekend-long BravoCon 2023 fiesta brought a treat for all RHONY fans in the form of a premiere date announcement topped with Peacock dropping the RHUGT: RHONY Legacy trailer. The spinoff will reunite RHONY stars Dorinda Medley, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, and Kristen Taekman on yet another uber-luxurious and ultra-fun getaway.

The synopsis for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, featuring these women jetting off to the Caribbean paradise of St. Barths, spills other vital details that fans eagerly await:

"Over a decade after first appearing on The Real Housewives of New York City, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy reunites pop culture icons...as they jet off to beautiful St. Barths for an epic adventure of a lifetime."

The synopsis for this new season, which will mark the fourth installment of RHUGT: RHONY Legacy, further reads:

"The upcoming season will follow the ladies as they return to the infamous house on Saline Beach — aka, the Pirate house — featured in Season 5 of The Real Housewives of New York City."

Introducing RHONY icons returning for this gripping Caribbean adventure -

1) Kristen Taekman

Fans have been thrilled about Kristen Taekman making her return to the Bravo-verse after an 8-year hiatus ever since she released the teaser on her Instagram handle.

2) Kelly Killoren Bensimon

Kelly has managed to stay close with the majority of her former co-stars while also staying relevant in the public eye, despite her departure in RHONY season 5 itself.

3) Dorinda Medley

After stepping away from the show in season 12, Medley is now seen spicing things up in the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy trailer as she mocks Kelly, followed by a rip-roaring fight.

“I’m always open to it, and I enjoyed doing it.… I’m a good ‘Housewife.'”

4) Luann de Lesseps

Luann has been a RHONY legend, appearing in almost every season. This time fans will see Luann on both RHUGHT: RHONY Legacy and Crappy Lake.

5) Ramona Singer

Another RHONY legend, having starred in 13 seasons, Ramona was initially set out of the RHUGT: RHONY Legacy but then decided to join the fun getaway.

6) Sonja Morgan

Sonja has been a staple on RHONY since season 3, which aired in 2010. In fact, fans immediately flooded social media, expressing outrage about her having been ousted from the RHUGT: RHONY Legacy, when initial rumors made the rounds.

Noticeably, however, another RHONY OG will not be making it to RHUGT: RHONY Legacy—Jill Zarin. She revealed that while discussing the series with Bravo, it dawned on her that all cast members would not be compensated equally, which made her uncomfortable. Shedding more light on the matter, she explained the mutual decision, stating:

“It has nothing to do with me. It has to do with the producers and what they decided to do. I don’t really know.”

Bethenny Frankel has already been relatively vocal about her lack of interest in starring in RHUGT: RHONY Legacy, terming it the most “f**king boring” spinoff that she will definitely not consider returning to. Medley, too, was put on hold before season 13 and won't be seen in Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy.

The first three episodes of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy airs on December 14 on Peacock, subsequently followed by a new episode dropped every Thursday.