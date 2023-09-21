"Reincarnation of Valentin Elizalde?": Peso Pluma and Adela Noriega viral TikTok claim explored amid death threat saga

On Wednesday, September 20, Mexican singer, songwriter, and guitarist Peso Pluma was reported to have canceled his October 14 concert in Tijuana, in the state of Baja California, Mexico. As per Variety, the decision was taken right after the musician received death threats from unknown sources, which were marked on banners all over the city.

The death threats came in the wake of a viral TikTok video that claimed that Peso Pluma is originally the son of former Mexican actress Adela Noriega and ex-Mexican President Carlos Salinas de Gortari.

While fans of Peso Pluma (whose name translates to “Featherweight” in English) countered the claim with an age-old theory that he is actually related to the late Mexican singer Valentin Elizalde Valencia, speculations have it that the recent death threats have got to do with the viral TikTok video claim.

Meanwhile, for those uninitiated, Peso Pluma is often related to Valentin Elizalde Valencia because the former bears a resemblance to the latter, who was assassinated in November 2006 (at the age of 27) allegedly by a drug trafficking Mexican gang or cartel.

Regardless, fans of Pluma are now anticipating the worst and believe that he might have the same fate as Valentin, with some even calling him his reincarnation and others comparing their music. In this regard, one X (formerly Twitter) user posted:

A netizen points out that Peso Pluma was the reincarnation of Valentin Elizalde. (Image via X/mich araujo)

Peso Pluma’s labels postponed his Tijuana show amidst the latest death threats

On Wednesday, a TikTok video was shared that claimed that the 24-year-old Mexican singer Peso Pluma, whose real name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, is the son of former Mexican acting star Adela Noriega and the former president of Mexico, Carlos Salinas de Gortari.

In fact, an old image of the actress and the former President was part of the TikTok post, and between them was seated a toddler, who was rumored to be Peso Pluma. While no evidence has come forward to verify the fact, Featherweight received death threats amidst this online speculation.

According to AV Club, the threats were not given in person but went up on banners all across the city of Tijuana, addressing Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija. The news outlet reported that Pluma was rehearsing for his show at the venue, Estadio Caliente, scheduled for October 14, but had to cancel midway to ensure that his team and fans were kept out of harm’s way.

In fact, Featherweights' labels Douple P Records and Prajin Music Group jointly announced on Instagram Story that the upcoming concert was canceled. Although the message went out in Spanish, its English translation reads as follows:

“Our goal is to protect the fans and the team. For the safety of everyone involved, we will cancel our show in Tijuana. Thank you so much to all our fans for understanding. We love you. Sincerely: La Doble P.”

Variety reported that the banners targeting Featherweight warned him not to perform in Tijuana as it might be his “last performance,” blaming it upon his “disrespectful loose tongue.”

While so far, no individual or group has been identified as the culprit, fans speculate that the death threats might be related to Pluma’s songs, which often deal with the drug culture and cartel dominance in Mexico, not to forget his growing popularity across the border in the USA.

However, it’s interesting to note that the death-threatening banners were signed with the initials of the Jalisco Nueva Generacion Cartel, which has denied any accountability and has asked the police to launch an immediate investigation into the matter.

In the wake of these recent developments, the name of the late Mexican singer Valentin Elizalde Valencia has come up. Not only have Featherweight’s fans hinted that he may be related to Valentin (for their similar appearances and nature of music) and not Noriega and Gortari, but they have also compared Peso to Valentin for his fearless music.

For those unaware, Valentin was infamous in Mexico in the 1990s for targeting drug cartels and gangs in the country through his songs, but he later lost his life when he was allegedly murdered and ambushed by drug trafficking gang Los Zetas, or the armed forces of the Gulf Cartel, in 2006.

Here are some of the comments from Twitter comparing Peso Pluma to Valentin Elizalde Valencia.

A netizen claiming that Featherweight has surpassed Valentin. (Image via X/Marco)

A netizen comparing Pluma to Valentin. (Image via X/NANES DM)

A netizen claiming that Pluma got the same death threats like Valentin. (Image via X/Diana)

A netizen saying that Pluma may be Valentin's son. (Image via X/Alessa)

Aside from Tijuana, Pluma’s upcoming USA concerts have also been postponed for the time being, as revealed by Variety. However, it remains unclear whether it is related to the Tijuana death threats or not.

Peso Pluma’s growing popularity outside Mexico became apparent when he performed at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) recently in New Jersey, USA, and became the first Mexican artist to take the stage in the event’s 40-year history. Not only that, but Pluma also became the first regional Mexican music artist to perform on late-night American television for the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April 2023.

Peso Pluma is best known for his songs AMG, PRC, Ella Baila Sola, and Genesis. He has charted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 as well as the Billboard Global 200. He won the MTV Millennial Awards 2023 for his song La Bebe in the category of Reggaeton Hit, while he earned three nominations at the MTV VMAs 2023.