The fate of Sun-woo and Eun-soo’s love is finally decided in Soundtrack #1

After Sun-woo (Park Hyung-sik) left South Korea to collaborate with a famous photographer in the last episode of Soundtrack #1, the series finale sees Eun-soo (Han So-hee) heartbroken and missing her best friend as she eventually realizes that she has been in love with him all along.

But seeing that she took eight years to acknowledge her feelings and understand Sun-woo’s love for her, will he reciprocate her emotions or will it be too late for her?

A look at Eun-soo’s professional life vs her personal life in Soundtrack #1

While it is not specified in the episode, months have gone by since Sun-woo left in Soundtrack #1. In his absence, Eun-soo has devoted herself in upgrading her daily life — she cooks, she cleans, she dutifully eats the marinated mandarin he left, and never parts with Sun-woo’s muffler that he often used to keep her neck warm in the winters.

But despite the significant improvement that she has undergone, she still misses him like crazy and is wondering if she made the right decision by not reciprocating the feelings he had shown for her.

Compared to her dejected personal life in Soundtrack #1, her professional life is faring much better as her lyrics get famous and renowned singer Taeyoon himself reaches out to Mr. Kang saying that he wants to work with her.

The prospect makes Eun-soo nostalgic once again, as she remembers how, at one point, she had promised Sun-woo that she would write for Taeyoon (who happens to be Sun-woo’s favourite singer) one day, so that her best friend would have a song that he would be ablt to listen to on a loop.

What further saddens her is seeing her friends — restaurant owners Gyeol-han and Ma-ri — leading a happy married life after transitioning from friends to life partners. She messages Sun-woo too, but he rarely gets back to her these days.

She also turns down Mr. Kang's proposal for dating, and honestly confesses that while she initially had a crush on him, the feelings were no longer there. Though he is disappointed, he respects her feelings and appreciates her honesty.

Meanwhile, Eun-soo’s mother visits her again and gives her a tarot card reading at her request. Her cards depict new opportunities, a determined heart that needs to seize what it thinks is right, and a love that is very close to her.

The last card is what Sun-woo picked in the second episode of Soundtrack #1. This leads to Eun-soo’s mom revealing that she had lied at the time, and had said that it portrayed a love far away, so as not to give away his secret.

Eun-soo experiences pangs of unrequited love in

Soundtrack #1

Inspired by the reading, Eun-soo decides to confess her feelings and messages Sun-woo that she wants to call him as she has something important to tell him. However, to her surprise, the next day when she stops at the florist, she comes across Sun-woo who has returned to South Korea. What shocks her is the fact that he is only going to be there for ten days.

Eun-soo plans to lay her heart bare, but one or the other complications arise in Soundtrack #1. Sun-woo has come back with a friend with whom he studied in art school and she is making it obvious that she likes him, making an already uncomfortable Eun-soo supremely jealous.

And even when Eun-soo does get a chance to indirectly drop a hint about her feelings, this time it’s Sun-woo who establishes that they are best friends.

Initially, Eun-soo stifles her feelings. But as the date of Sun-woo’s departure comes near, Eun-soo is lost in thoughts and decides to ride the cycle he fixed for her. She takes a trip down nostalgia lane and remembers how Sun-woo taught her how to ride a bicycle in school and promised to never let go unless she told him to.

The memory was enough to solidify her resolve and she messages Sun-woo to meet her at their usual restaurant that evening. When a clueless Sun-woo arrives, she gives him the lyrics she hadn’t been able to complete because he wasn't there with her.

She admits that for years, she thought that whenever she missed him, it was because she missed him as a friend. But her feelings became obvious when he left last year. She reveals that she realized that what she was feeling was actually love.

“I am sorry. For looking you in the eyes far too late. For not realizing it sooner.”

Sun-woo puts her troubled mind to rest when he completes the lyrics with, “Please stay by my side, I love you.” The two then share a kiss and Soundtrack #1 ends with what viewers had been hoping for — Sun-woo and Eun-soo together and finally living their happily-ever-after.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan