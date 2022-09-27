The Munsters (2022) ending explained: Did the Munster family return to Transylvania?

Rob Zombie’s retelling of the Munster family in the Netflix film The Munsters is a prequel to the original sitcom series from the 1960s. It traces the roots of primary characters Herman Munster, the Frankenstein, Lily Munster, and the Count.

The Munsters premiered on Netflix on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. It follows the story of the Munster family who relocated to Los Angeles, California after they were evicted from their house in Transylvania. The film places divine creations in human spaces and presents them in a hierarchy.

Jeff Daniel Phillips, Sheri Moon Zombie, Daniel Roebuck, Richard Brake, and Sylvester McCoy feature in the roles of primary characters in the film. The Munsters begins with Dr. Henry Wolfgang and his assistant Floop on the lookout for the two best brains of the world – pianist Franz Pennywhacker and astrophysicist Shelly Von Rathbone.

A slight mistake lands the scientist with Pennywhacker and Rothbone’s comedian brother’s brains.

Wolfgang creates the Frankenstein, Herman Munster, who is named so by Floop. After the doctor realizes that his invention turned out to be a dummy instead of a boon to humankind that he had expected, he abandons Herman. With Floop, Herman steps into the entertainment industry in Transylvania.

In a parallel storyline, Lily goes on a date with Orlock, a Voldemort-looking monster with the face and manner of a rodent. She rejects Orlock because Lily longed for romance, and notices Herman on the television show Good Morning Transylvania, where Wolfgang presented him as his creation. Lily later comes across Herman singing at a monster nightclub.

She invites him over to her place for dinner after their interaction at the club. The invitation excites Herman, who longs for true love as well.

Amid the brewing romance, Lily’s brother Lester the Wolf falls into debt with Zoya Krupp, who also happens to be the Count’s former wife. Zoya has her eyes on the Count’s castle cum home, which he wants to turn into a casino/theme park. Zoya tries to use Lester’s debt as an opportunity to render the Count and his family homeless.

The Munsters ending explained: Herman and Lily tie the knot and move to Los Angeles

The Count detested the proximity between Herman and Lily in The Munsters. He disapproved of Herman because the latter “got no class.” Despite the Count’s reservations, when Herman proposed to Lily for marriage, the latter said yes.

On the day of the wedding, Lester arrived and convinced Herman that the latter was going to be the man of the house. Lester duped Herman to sign the documents for the property in the name of a business partnership. Later in the day, Herman and Lily got married.

Even though Herman realized that he should not have done so, he refrained from broaching the topic in front of Lily. But the weight of it was hardly seen on his face as he and Lily were busy enjoying themselves in Paris.

When the couple arrived at a restaurant in the City of Love, all the other customers screamed and ran for their lives. Herman and Lily, who seemed to have stepped out of Transylvania for the first time, seemed unbothered by this treatment.

Instead, upon hearing the news of a monster on the loose in the sewers of Paris, the couple looked for the monster and adopted it as their pet. The pet went on to become known as Spot in the television series from the 1960s.

Meanwhile, the Count received an eviction notice from Zoya, who called the takeover of the property as her revenge on the Count. The old vampire found out that his son-in-law’s stupidity rendered him homeless. He, thus, approached the couple at their hotel in Paris and broke the news to an unaware Lily.

After returning to Transylvania, Lily contacted lawyer Shady MaGoon, who ran his business from inside the prison, to hire him to defend them and their home. MaGoon informed them that it was a lost case and that the trio stood no chance.

Just after a statement of discouragement from MaGoon, Herman suggested that they relocate to Los Angeles, California, where he could try his hand at Hollywood and the entertainment business. The family agreed and they flew down to California the day after contacting a real estate agent who did not realize that she was dealing with a family of monsters.

Barbara Carr, the agent, took the family to Mockingbird Heights, where she showed them a nice, pastel-colored house. But Herman, Lily, and the Count were attracted to a run-down, derelict house that also had graves in its backyard. Even though they bought the haunted house, they realized that they did not have the money to renovate it, and needed to be employed.

The trio arrived in Los Angeles on Halloween, and thus could hardly be distinguished from the decked-up crowd. The Munster family also ended up winning the award for best costume in an event organized by the neighborhood. Herman also received a job offer at a coffin parlor. It involved him shifting the heavier dead bodies from one place to another.

Did the Munsters return to Transylvania?

The next day, the family had an unusual breakfast consisting of bread and pancakes, as Herman readies to leave for work. When he stepped outside of his home, he realized that they were living among humans, and ran back home with a panicked shriek.

Filming of The Munsters (2022) (Image via IMDb)

He called humans “hideous creatures” as he broke the news to Lily and the Count. While the Count and Herman were on the same page, Lily wanted to treat her neighbors as her equals and stepped outside after she heard the doorbell ring. She was equally uncomfortable with the sight of humans everywhere but found Lester at the door.

The wolf visited them to hand Herman some of the money that the former had won in Las Vegas since he had made Herman sign the papers with regard to the Count’s house. Herman declared that he was rich, and the four rejoiced about all the money they were about to receive.

The Munsters ended with the Count, Lily, and Herman walking out of the house in the human neighborhood, but it still remains unclear if they decided to stay or return to Transylvania. The sitcom from the 1960s supposedly takes off from where the film ends. The Munsters is based on the family living in Mockingbird Heights.

The Munsters is currently streaming on Netflix.

