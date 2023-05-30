Top 5 breakups that shook the reality TV universe

Breakups are a tough pill to swallow, especially when you're a reality TV star; your every relationship woe plays out in the public eye. The year 2023 has been rife with many celebrities' breakups, each one more messier than the last. These turbulent splits have captivated audiences' attention and left fans reeling from the rollercoaster of emotions that follow.

When it comes to messy breakups, reality TV has seen its fair share of dramatic and headline-grabbing splits. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause, Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers are among the few former couples who left fans both shocked and engrossed. Here are some other jaw-dropping breakups that have happened so far this year.

1) Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling

After four years of marriage, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille has filed for divorce from her husband Michael Sterling. The couple, who got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot in October 2018, have decided to end their marriage, citing 'irretrievable brokenness'.

In an interview to PEOPLE, Marcille expressed the difficulty of the decision, acknowledging that life sometimes takes unexpected turns. She stated:

"This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting."

The two share three children, and Marcille emphasized that their well-being remains their top priority:

"Our children remain our biggest priority, and the eight and a half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

As part of the divorce proceedings, Marcille is seeking primary custody of their children, as well as child support. In the official filing, it is stated that the couple is currently living in a bona fide state of separation.

2) Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann filed for divorce from husband and former NFL player, Kroy Biermann, in May 2023 after nearly 12 years of marriage; they tied the knot in November 2011. The news broke the same day they decided to split.

The ex-couple owed over $1.1 million in unpaid taxes; this financial burden could have been one of the reasons for straining Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann's relationship further, an insider reported.

In the official filing, the reality TV star stated her marriage as "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." She has demanded primary physical custody of their six kids and joint legal custody. Additionally, Kim has demanded spousal support and wants her maiden name back.

In her first Instagram post since the split was announced, Kim was seen with no wedding ring. Furthermore, the duo have also unfollowed each other on social media platforms.

3) Lisa and Lenny Hochstein

In one of the messiest divorces the reality TV realm has ever seen, The Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein and plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein announced their split in May 2022 but the divorce proceedings have managed their way into 2023 as well.

Recently, Lenny accused the RHOM star of "verbal tirades" and physical fight. Reportedly, an incident took place on May 10, 2023, when the former walked into their previously-shared bedroom to retrieve his mail, and Lisa allegedly charged over him. The reality TV star explained her actions by stating Lenny entered the room without her consent.

This is an addition to their past issues, such as Lenny not financially supporting his former wife when she needed to buy bare necessities for their children. The official divorce documents claimed:

"[Lenny’s] clear strategy now is to force [Lisa] into submission by refusing to provide [Lisa] or minor children with any direct support.“[Lenny] has the ability to throw lavish parties, but doesn’t have the ability or desire to provide support to [Lisa] and the parties’ two young children?"

4) Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix initiated the breakup from long-term boyfriend of 10 years, Tom Sandoval, after finding out about his affair with the duo's co-star and Ariana's former best friend, Raquel Leviss, earlier in March this year. The term 'Scandoval,' which has been the talk of the reality TV town since the premiere of Vanderpump Rules season 10, was coined by the fans of reality TV stars.

Ariana called it quits in early March 2023 after she discovered an explicit video of Raquel on Sandoval's phone. The mess further unfolded after the cheating scandal broke out right in front of everyone in season 10 of the hit reality show.

Fans have also took to social media to slam Sandoval and Leviss's terrible apologies asking for forgiveness, as they are not fully conviced with the duo's statements.

5) Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman officially ended their marriage on March 1. Pittman said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE:

"Love is a beautiful thing. Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to move on to our next chapters, independent of each other. Drew and I have decided to file for divorce. We have three amazing young children, and their mindset and growth is what is most important. As we navigate this difficult time, I ask that you please respect our privacy."

After nine years of marriage, the two split, which at first looked cordial but later on, Drew amended the divorce filing containing a series of serious allegations. In the filing, she asserted him being unfaithful as well as mentally and financially mistreating her. At a certain point, the reality TV star stated that hee ex-husband had been physically aggressive with her.

Pittman has requested joint legal and physical custody of their children. However, in response, Drew Sidora wants legal but temporary and permanent primary physical custody.

The world of reality TV is no stranger to messy breakups, and 2023 has already witnessed its fair share of dramatic breakups.

