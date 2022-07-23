Top 5 shows like Virgin River on Netflix

Netflix recently released the fourth season of its widely successful small-town drama Virgin River. The series first premiered on Netflix on December 6, 2019, and is one of Netflix's most-watched titles. Virgin River stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson in the lead roles.

Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) moves to a remote town in Northern California as a nurse practitioner and midwife to run away from her past that still haunts her. She tries to balance her personal and professional lives as she also gradually develops a relationship with local bar owner Jack (Martin Henderson).

Virgin River is a heartwarming, cozy watch that will make you forget reality for a while. The show also has a spicy edge to keep the drama going. If you are a fan of Virgin River, consider watching some of the titles we have listed below.

Gilmore Girls and 4 other cozy shows that have the same vibe as Netflix's Virgin River

1) Hart of Dixie

Hart of Dixie is a comedy drama series that aired on The CW from September 2011 to March 2015 for four seasons. There are 76 episodes in total.

Hart of Dixie stars Rachel Bilson as Dr. Zoe Hart, a New York doctor who settles for a job as a general practitioner in the coastal town of Bluebell, Alabama, after her dream of becoming a heart surgeon falls through.

The series follows Zoe Hart as she inherits half of a clinic owned by her estranged father. As she attempts to practice medicine in the coastal town of Bluebell to practise medicine, the residents do not take kindly to her city persona. However, Zoe gradually grows closer to the townspeople and starts a new life in the small town.

The story of Hart of Dixie has a few apparent similarities with that of Virgin River. Both protagonists are medical practitioners who move to an unfamiliar place unexpectedly.

2) Gilmore Girls

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, Gilmore Girls is one of the most popular comedy-drama series to ever air on The WB. The show aired from October 2000 till May 2007 for a total of seven successful seasons. The series received critical acclaim for its refreshing take on a mother-daughter relationship and cross-generational appeal. It is now widely considered a cult classic.

Gilmore Girls revolves around mother-daughter duo Lorelai Gilmore and Rory Gilmore. Their relationship is friendly, sweet and utterly transparent, unlike the rigid relationship Lorelai shares with her parents. Lorelai is not very fond of her mother and only meets her family as part of a pact that the latter introduced when agreeing to pay Rory's tuition fee.

Gilmore Girls explores the two polar-opposite mother-daughter relationships. As Lorelai strives for independence in a life that she has built from the ground up, Rory is slowly introduced to the affluent luxuries associated with her family name.

3) Sweet Magnolias

Sweet Magnolias is a romantic drama series that premiered in May 2020 on Netflix. The series has since released two seasons with a third season already confirmed. Developed by Sheryl J. Anderson, the series is adapted from a novel by Sherryl Woods of the same name.

Sweet Magnolias features JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley in the lead roles as three best friends from South Carolina. They intend to help each other through all the obstacles they face in life, whether they are related to romance, livelihood, or otherwise. Their friendship is truly inspirational.

4) This Is Us

This Is Us is a family drama series that aired for six seasons on NBC, from September 2016 to May 2022. With an impressive ensemble cast, the series chronicles the journey of the Pearson family members as they figure out their lives across different timelines. The series features Virgin River actor Alexandra Breckenridge in the role of Sophie Inman.

With many flashbacks and fast-forwards, the audience is given a peek into the development of the Pearson family and the complications that arise amongst the members.

As the triplets try to sort out their adult lives in the modern timeline, viewers also get to explore their childhood and their parents' history.

5) Ginny & Georgia

Ginny & Georgia is a coming-of-age comedy drama that premiered on Netflix on February 24, 2021. The second season is already in production, and set to release sometime soon. Starring Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey as the mother-daughter duo of Ginny and Georgia Miller, the series explores the complicated, dynamic relationship between the two. Ginny also has a brother, Austin.

The family settles down in New England and Ginny makes an attempt at a normal school life. As she navigates the highs and lows of being a teenager, her relationship with her mother becomes strained.

The latest season of Virgin River has just dropped on Netflix and is available for streaming now. Once you complete watching Season 4, do not forget to catch the above titles.

