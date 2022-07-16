Upcoming sneaker releases in July Week 3 (July 15 to July 21)

We are in the third week of July and we have already seen many exciting releases this month, including Rick Owens' partnership with Converse, Stadium Goods' partnership with K-Swiss, Blends' partnership with Vans, and more. Major labels like Nike, Adidas, and New Balance have also come up with a few general releases that have impressed fans.

The streak of exciting releases will continue this week, so we are making it easy for you to navigate the sneaker scene between July 15 and July 21.

Top 10 sneaker releases in the third week of July that you can look forward to

1) Social Status x Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Recess"

James Whitner's streetwear label Social Status collaborated with Nike for a fresh take on their classic silhouette Air Max Penny 1. The collaboration, dubbed Recess, is set to offer two new colorways of the silhouette, Classic Black and Desert Sand.

The pair is set to arrive on the official e-commerce site of Social Status on July 15, 2022, for a retail price of $190.

2) Nike Air Force 1 Low Fresh

Nike Air Force 1 '07' low Fresh (Image via Nike)

The Nike Air Force 1 silhouette, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, is coming to you with a 'fresh' appearance. The iconic colorway Triple White will don textured leather instead of the usual smooth leather.

The pair is slated to be released on SNKRS on July 15, 2022, for a retail price of $140.

3) New Balance 990v3 Raw Amethyst

Solestop @solestop The New Balance 990v3 "Raw Amethyst" is coming soon and it's definitely a must-have. Stay tuned! The New Balance 990v3 "Raw Amethyst" is coming soon and it's definitely a must-have. Stay tuned! https://t.co/YgQaxAxdSz

A new iteration of the classic dad shoe by New Balance, the upcoming release will boast a rich Raw Amethyst / Team Orange / NB Navy colorway. Casual but sophisticated, this pair is quite the steal.

The pair is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of New Balance on July 15, 2022, for a retail price of $199.99.

4) Nike Air Force 1 Low "LA Flea"

Nike Air Force 1 Low "LA Flea" (Image via Nike)

The Nike Air Force 1 is celebrating the Los Angeles Flea markets via this colorway The product is made with different materials to signify the market and their wide range of offerings. The release falls under the model's anniversary edition pack.

The pair is slated to be released on Nike SNKRS on July 16, 2022, for a retail price of $140.

5) Air Trainer 1 'Midnight Navy'

Nice Kicks @nicekicks The OG Nike Air Trainer 1 in “Midnight Navy” arrives soon. The OG Nike Air Trainer 1 in “Midnight Navy” arrives soon. 🎯 https://t.co/bVk7ZbERds

The Air Trainer has been gaining hype amongst sneakerheads, specially after Travis Scott launched two colorways of the silhouette in his latest collaboration with the swoosh label. The Midnight Navy features classic color blocking scheme in White/Medium Grey/Middnight Navy.

The pair is slated to be released on SNKRS on July 16, 2022, for a retail price of $125.

6) Dunk Low Jackie Robinson

Dunk Low Jackie Robinson (Image via Nike)

Nike is honoring legendary baseball player Jackie Robinson to celebrate the 75th year anniversary of his entry into MLB. Jackie Robinson made history when he became the first African-American player to play in Major League Baseball, which excluded people of color previously.

Gaining his status as the Rookie of the Year, the player was quick to establish himself as one of the best. The upcoming pair is clad in his LA Dodgers' team colors, sail and blue.

The sneakers are slated to be released on SNKRS on July 19, 2022, for a retail price of $130.

7) Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Low 40th anniversary pack

Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Low 40th anniversary pack (Image via Sportskeeda)

Louis Vuitton is collaborating with Nike for its Air Force 1 Low silhouette's 40th anniversary. The first drop will launch new colorways of the same, designed by the late designer Virgil Abloh. The sneakers were a part of Spring-Summer 2022 runway and they are made with premium materials like leather, faux fur, PVC, and more.

The nine upcoming colorways include:

Met Gold / Met Gold / Baroque Brown - Black.. Mid by Virgil Abloh - Sail / Multicolor. Black / Black - Anthracite. Met Silver / Black - Dark Purple Dusk - Topaz Gold. White / Team Royal. White / Comet Red. White / Gym Green. Mid by Virgil Abloh - White / White - White. White / White - White.

Virgil used "LV" signatures and materials for the shoes, with each of them being manufactured in Fiesso d'Artico, Italy. The drop includes seven low-top sneakers, which will retail at a price of $2,750 each, and two mid-top sneakers, which are expected to cost $3,450 each.

The sneakers will release on the official e-commerce site of LV on July 19, 2022.

8) Beyonce's Ivy Park x Adidas IVYTOPIA

Hermiden @IChoseViolences



Bey Ready!



#adidasxIVYPARK We are just days away from Beyoncé’s upcoming Ivy Park x Adidas collection #IVYTOPIA , available on adidas.com JULY 21 + select stores globally JULY 22Bey Ready! We are just days away from Beyoncé’s upcoming Ivy Park x Adidas collection #IVYTOPIA , available on adidas.com JULY 21 + select stores globally JULY 22Bey Ready! #adidasxIVYPARK https://t.co/TOKFYISqzK

Beyonce's fashion label, Ivy Park, is continuing its collaboration with Adidas for a collection of footwear, apparel, and accessories, dubbed the IVYTOPIA. The upcoming collection's knit sneakers are dressed in mostly vibrant colors, including neon green and pink.

Beyonce's branding is kept to the minimum in the collection, with only "IVY PARK" lettering appearing on the shoes' tongues. The collection includes:

Ivy Park x adidas UltraBOOST 22, which will retail for $200. Ivy Park x adidas Savage Trail, which will retail for $180. Ivy Park x adidas Stan Smith Dipped, which will retail for $110. Ivy Park x adidas Superstar, which will retail for $150. Ivy Park x adidas Superstar Mule, which will retail for $150.

The sneakers will drop on the official e-commerce site of Adidas on July 21, 2022.

9) LA Union x Nike Un-Cortez

Chris Gibbs' label LA Union is continuing its collaboration with the swoosh label. After unveiling Un-Cortez' first drop, which included colorways Sesame and Off-Noir, on June 21, 2022, the label is back with two more colorways, which are releasing exactly one month after first drop.

The upcoming offering will be released on July 21, 2022. The colorways, Lemon Frost and Smoke Grey, will honor the original Cortez which were launched in 1972, with Cortez '72 branding over lacelets.

The pair is slated to be released on LA Union's official e-commerce site for a retail price of $150.

10) Converse x Barriers

Converse x Barriers footwear collection (Image via Converse)

Converse is collaborating with New York-based label Barriers, which celebrates black history while educating the masses about inclusion. The latest collaboration will further continue the label's endeavour to shed light on the culture and story of the African diaspora.

The collection includes two silhouettes, Converse x Barriers Chuck 70, which will retail for $110, and Converse x Barriers Pro Leather, which will retail for $110.

