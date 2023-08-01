What did Daniel Crain do? Patches Tattoo Alabama employees raise over $1800 on GoFundMe during strike

Daniel “Danny” Crain, a 45-year-old tattoo artist at Patches Tattoo & Emporium in Gulf Shores, Alabama, was arrested twice for alleged s*xual assault and witness intimidation. His first arrest was in August 2022, while his second arrest took place in April 2023.

However, he was released on bond both times and joined the workplace soon after. When Daniel was released for a second time in April this year and returned to work, other employees at the tattoo parlor felt uncomfortable, and they went on strike in the same month.

Tizze Entertainment (@TizzyEnt) shared a video on August 1, 2023, where he elaborated on what had happened at the shop since Daniel was indicted. He also told viewers about the GoFundMe page set up by Victoria Willis, one of the tattoo artists at the shop who was also a key witness to Daniel’s crime.

Victoria created the fundraiser on April 16, 2023, in hopes of getting some financial aid to open a new tattoo parlor for local artists, which would also be a safe space. Over $1,800 has been raised thus far out of the fundraiser’s $10,000 target.

The fundraiser stated that the employees of Patches Tattoo were hoping to raise awareness about such occurrences in the tattoo industry and make it a better place. It added that the new tattoo shop would contain bricks featuring the names of each donor as they stood up against workplace s*xual abuse and harassment.

Patches Tattoo employees' GoFundMe page after they went on strike. (Image via Twitter/@TizzyEnt)

Patches Tattoo's owner refused to fire Daniel Crain

@TizzyEnt, in a video on August 28, 2022, said that a young woman was found unconscious in the parking lot of Patches Tattoo & Emporium, which is adjacent to a club. Tizzy believed that the owner of the tattoo parlor owned the club as well.

Witnesses claim that Daniel Crain led the unconscious woman inside the parlor, where Victoria Willis allegedly saw him s*xually assaulting the victim. The Gulf Shores Police was informed, leading to Daniel’s arrest on first-degree charges of s*xual abuse.

However, he was released later and returned to work at the shop after a few weeks. It was more than uncomfortable for Victoria, who had previously given her statement against Daniel to the police. Tizzy continued that the female tattoo artist shared that Daniel Crain became increasingly aggressive in the following weeks, and many clients also complained about him.

Tizzy shared a screenshot of clients’ reviews on the Patches Tattoo’s website, where one client wrote that she was awfully treated by Danny, who made her uncomfortable with his lewd gaze.

Danny also allegedly harassed a minor at the shop and made remarks to the female artist. He made misogynistic comments and eventually threatened her with violence. When the female artist went to the owner, Janley Woerner-Miarka, to let her know about the situation, Janley told her that she could not afford to fire Daniel.

Janley Woerner-Miarka, the owner of Patches Tattoo & Emporium. (Image via Facebook/Janley Woerner-Miarka)

The female artist tried to ignore him, but he threatened her with violence again after a few weeks. When Victoria complained to the owner, Janley said the same thing and refused to fire Daniel Crain. So, the female artist finally took the matter to the police in April.

Daniel was then arrested and booked into Alabama’s Baldwin County Corrections Facility on April 12, 2023. He faced two counts of attempted r*pe, two counts of s*xual abuse, and one count of witness intimidation.

A2D @according2donny @TizzyEnt Sounds like a lawsuit waiting to happen. I hope the owner of that shop loses everything. pic.twitter.com/YtlKuOqEcF

After Daniel’s second arrest, Victoria felt confident that she did not have to see him again as she had also issued a Protection order against him. According to the Protection order, if she was at the shop, Daniel had no right to be there.

But the shop owner, Janley, quickly bonded him out, and when she learned about the Protection order, she cut Victoria’s working hours so that Daniel could work full-time, while the female artist hardly got any working time to herself.

The other employees at Patches Tattoo were also uncomfortable with the hostile and unfriendly work environment and felt that it was unfair for others to suffer for Daniel’s actions.

❤️Gabby Mancini ❤️ | Greenville SC & Carolinas @MissGabbyGuns @TizzyEnt Wowwww and a woman owns the shop?? That's wild. Couldn't afford to fire him but then fired everyone else instead when they said pick a side. Makes you ponder her relationship to him. If firing a predator effects my income imma be broke 🥴🥴🥴

On April 14, they decided to go on strike and appealed to the shop owner that Daniel Crain be put on administrative leave until his trial. However, Janley Woerner-Miarka, stood strong on her ground of not firing him. She told the employees that they were free to go if they were uncomfortable.

The employees of Patches Tattoo have since been on strike and thus lost all their income. They set up the fundraiser to raise money to open their own shop, promising safety for the clients and the artists.