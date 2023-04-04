What are the most expensive clothes worn by BTS members? Jungkook once sported a $14,775 jacket

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a South Korean boy band composed of seven members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Each member of the group possesses a unique sense of style, as well as an excellent sense of fashion and style, both on and off the stage. The members also frequently experiment with new styles and fashion trends.

RM often wears oversized, boxy silhouettes, such as baggy pants, oversized blazers, and jackets. Jin has a classic and polished style, often wearing tailored suits, dress shirts, and blazers.

Suga's fashion sense is more minimalist, often wearing simple and understated outfits. J-Hope is known for his bold and colorful style, often wearing bright and eye-catching outfits.

Jimin's style is elegant and sophisticated, often wearing fitted suits and blazers.

V's fashion sense is eclectic and unpredictable, often mixing and matching different styles and trends, whereas Jungkook's style is a blend of streetwear and athleisure, often wearing oversized hoodies, sweatpants, and sneakers.

Expensive clothes worn by BTS members

1) BTS RM

RM (Image @labels.hybe/Instagram)

RM is known for his love of streetwear, often sporting graphic tees and hoodies. He likes to mix high-end designer pieces with more affordable streetwear, creating a unique look that is both modern and stylish.

Here is a list of expensive clothes worn by RM:

Long coat from Visvim ($5,000)

Long sleeve military jacket from Chanel ($4,675)

Red print jacket from DIOR ($1.903)

Pret denim jacket from Department 5 ($315)

Slim-fit jeans from Versace ($695)

2) BTS Suga

Suga (Image @labels.hybe/Instagram)

Suga likes to stick to neutral colors such as black, white, and gray, and often wears hoodies, bomber jackets, and jeans. He also likes to add a touch of edginess to his outfits by wearing statement jewelry or accessories.

Here is a list of expensive clothes worn by Suga:

Oversized white t-shirt from Wu Young Me ($238)

Navy striped long-sleeve t-shirt from Wu Young Me ($290)

Peach rose Bottega Veneta Lamb Jacket by Bogetta ($5,900)

Blazer jacket from Gucci ($3,000)

3) BTS J-Hope

J-Hope (Image @labels.hybe/Instagram)

J-Hope likes to experiment with different prints and patterns, such as stripes, florals, and plaids. J-Hope also likes to wear statement pieces, such as oversized jackets, chunky sneakers, and hats.

Here is a list of expensive clothes worn by J-Hope:

Robe jacket in palm satin jacquard from Saint Laurent ($3,570)

Satin shirt from J-Hope's Fashion ($790)

4) BTS Jin

Jin (Image via @jin/Instagram)

Jin likes to experiment with different colors and patterns, adding a pop of color to his outfit. Jin is known for his love of accessories, such as watches, necklaces, and bracelets, which he uses to elevate his look.

Here is a list of expensive clothes worn by Jin:

Monogram crazy denim workwear jacket from Louis Vuitton ($3,200)

Polka dor shirt from Saint Laurent ($1,000)

Eggshell button-down shirt from Gitman Bros ($1,000)

Mini GG jacket from Gucci ($2,700)

Oxford shirt from Thom Browne ($425)

5) BTS Jimin

Jimin (Image @labels.hybe/Instagram)

Jimin likes to add a touch of glamor to his outfits by wearing glittery or sequined pieces, such as jackets and shirts. Jimin is also known for his love of accessories, such as earrings and rings, which he uses to enhance his look.

Here is a list of expensive clothes worn by Jimin:

Shirt jacket from Gucci ($1,450)

Bomber jacket from Saint Laurent ($4,223)

Black suede jacket from Saint Laurent ($5,454)

Pullover from Chanel ($2,300)

Varsity Pullover from Chanel ($4,641)

6) BTS V

V (Image @labels.hybe/Instagram)

V likes to wear oversized and baggy clothing, such as oversized t-shirts and hoodies. V is also known for his love of statement pieces, such as colorful jackets, quirky hats, and unique sunglasses.

Here is a list of expensive clothes worn by V:

Corduroy jacket from Gucci ($7,580)

Chamomile suede jacket from Bottega Veneta ($5,300)

Denim jacket from Valentino ($1,950)

Curtis jacket from Saint Laurent ($4,200)

Red jacket from Gucci ($7,240)

7) BTS Jungkook

Jungkook (Image @labels.hybe/Instagram)

Jungkook likes to stick to neutral colors such as black, white, and gray, but also like to add a pop of color to his outfits with statement pieces such as jackets and hats. Jungkook is also known for his love of accessories, such as earrings and bracelets, which he uses to add a touch of edginess to his look.

Here is a list of expensive clothes worn by Jungkook:

2022 F/W Collection Barocco silhouette bomber jacket from Versace ($14,775)

Floral shirt from Undercover Jun Takahashi ($740)

Bomber jacket from Saint Laurent ($3,290)

Vertigo print oversize shirt ($1,290)

Blouson shirt from Lanvin Paris ($590)

Each member of BTS brings their unique sense of style and fashion to the group. BTS members have undoubtedly become fashion icons, inspiring fans worldwide to experiment with their own unique style. Their love of fashion has also led to numerous collaborations with high-end fashion brands, cementing their place as not only global music icons but also fashion trailblazers.

