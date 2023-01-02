What is the mayonnaise incident on TikTok? Not an Undercover Cop’s prank on followers goes viral

The mayonnaise incident, which has made some TikTok users beyond confused, does not even exist in reality.

It’s only a joke made by TikToker @not_an_undercover_cop, who posted a video on his channel on December 31, 2022. In the video, he pretended to leave the platform permanently, and at the end of it, he added a subtext where he explained it further.

For those wondering, the “mayonnaise incident” mentioned in Not an Undercover Cop’s year-ending prank video has nothing to do with the Atlanta subway shooting of June 2022. Additionally, it has nothing to do with the French Highway mayonnaise spill of 2015.

It basically has nothing to do with anything involving real mayonnaise.

TikToker's "mayonnaise incident" was nothing but a joke. (Image via TikTok/@not_an_undercover_cop)

At the beginning of the video posted by Not an Undercover Cop, there’s a subtext that thanks everyone. Following this, the creator starts removing his mic and other props before getting up from his seat and walking away from the camera. A background track was added where Space Song by Beach House is being played, along with a voice that says:

“What’s going on? What’s going on?... Wait…No no no no no. Are you kidding me? Is this how it ends? What? No no…This is how it ends? Are you ugh…”

After that, the scene changes to a compilation or some sort of a year-wrap of the creator’s videos that he made in 2022. When the compilation comes to an end, another subtext appears on the screen where Not an Undercover Cop elaborated on the prank and instructed his followers on how to keep it going.

The subtext thanked his 2 million followers and said that he is banking on the fact that most viewers won't watch the video until the end and that they won't even read the text. He adds that he isn't leaving the platform but asks the followers to start the rumor that he left due to the "mayonnaise thing" that happened between him and another TikToker, @thefronk.

He continued and asked his followers to be vague and not to explain the rumor any further, and added:

“If people ask, just say it’s complicated or that using certain words to explain it might get you banned. Sincerely thank you for watching my videos.”

(Image via TikTok/@not_an_undercover_cop)

Not an Undercover Cop's followers play along with his prank and keep up the "mayonnaise incident" confusion

After the TikToker shared the prank video, those who watched it till the end got the joke and started playing along. They wrote what the creator asked them to write in the comments.

People who didn't watch the complete video and missed the subtext at the end began inquiring about the mayonnaise incident in the comments, as the creator had predicted.

However, his followers who got the inside joke did not give in and explained what this whole fiasco was about to anyone. Instead, they kept repeating that it was complicated so they couldn't explain it or that they would be banned from the app if they referred to the incident.

TikTokers kept at the prank that was started by creator Not_An_Undercover_Cop (Image via TikTok)

TikTokers were confused about the prank on TikTok (Image via TikTok/@rootbeerdumdum)

One user, Keylseyinit, reshared the original video and added a subtext:

“Thank you for your amazing videos teaching people a lot of things. I hope you have a good life and maybe someday forget about the mayonnaise incident. It was a true tragedy.”

Some users were annoyed and frustrated at people who weren't willing to elaborate on the incident and kept making excuses. Some also inquired if it had any connection to the shooting on the Atlanta subway, where a customer shot two restaurant employees because they put too much mayo on a sandwich.

One or two users took mercy on the clueless bunch and asked them to watch the entire video to get the joke.

User @risk.midnight politely let others know in the comment section that the video is a joke. The user said that the creator instructed his followers to spread it and tell people it's complicated or they will get banned if someone asks about the mayo incident.

