What does a safety pin tattoo mean? Significance of symbol explained

Safety pin tattoos usually represent solidarity. The design has recently become a trend for body art. It mainly comes in smaller sizes, but depending on the person, the size of the tattoo can differ.

The core meaning of a safety pin tattoo has a political background.

In the 1940s, back when the Netherlands was oppressed under the Nazi regime, people began wearing the pin discreetly. It was a signal to those abused by Hitler's troops that the ones wearing the pin could be trusted. The Dutch used to wear the pin either under their collar or sleeve folds, so it could be easily hidden from the rulers.

Unfortunately, the Nazis soon caught on to the silent rebellion and made it punishable by law to wear the pin. However, the people of the Netherlands continued the practice, leading to the rescue of thousands of Jewish people through this small initiative.

In modern times, America also saw the emergence of these pins or safety pin tattoos when Donald Trump was elected President. People wore these pins or got them inked on their skin to stand against xenophobia, Islamophobia, and abuse towards minorities.

The punk rock origin of safety pin tattoos

Though safety pins were originally invented to hold fabrics together, over time, they gained some symbolic meanings that were seen in history, politics, and pop culture.

In the 1970s, this almost ubiquitous object became a fashion statement with the emergence of the Punk Rock music genre. Many British punk rock artists and fans looked up to Richard Hell, the American rock artist. He was said to be among the forefathers who incorporated torn clothing styles and popularized the use of safety pins as fashion accessories.

Many punk rockers then started using the pin to not only hold their clothes together in places but also to secure loose patches on their vests, jackets, and pants. These pins were also used as earrings in a newfound fad.

Several musical artists can be seen wearing the pin as a tattoo. For instance, Canadian popstar Avril Lavigne has a dainty pin design inked on her neck, right below her left ear. The Complicated singer reportedly got the tattoo in 2011. She later penned down a tweet that seemed to carry some hints about the meaning of the artwork.

Avril Lavigne's safety pin tattoo (Image via Getty Images)

The singer cryptically wrote about something that always comes in handy and can hurt someone, but at the same time, keeps things together. She concluded the tweet by saying:

"Safety first!"

Avril Lavigne @AvrilLavigne

Different variations of the tattoo and their placements

Safety pin tattoos can be worn for different reasons. A person can get it etched on their body to show their support for a movement or to stand in solidarity with certain groups.

The most common tattoo design for these cloth pins is its basic structure. However, individuals can experiment with ink strokes if the design is simple. One can get a 3D tattoo which will require some shading to bring the desired idea to life.

The common look of the pin can also be improvised by infusing the tattoo with a touch of personalization. A person can get the pin inked with an intertwined string on it. A more realistic look of the tattoo would be the pin going under one’s skin and coming back out from the other end as if the pin is pierced into the skin.

A person who has overcome some challenging struggles in life can get the tattoo as a reminder of their strength through hard times. In a melancholic approach, one can also customize the tattoo with blood dripping from the loose end of the pin, so as to demonstrate hurt, loss, pain, or grief.

However, a person can also get a safety pin tattoo without trying to convey a concrete meaning. It doesn't necessarily have to make a political or cultural statement. It can just be for the sake of the artwork.

The design can very well be turned into a tattoo carrying the relevance of love. The loose side of the pin can be drawn piercing through two hearts. It would convey that the hearts are fastened together with the bond of love.

Apart from this, names, different words, phrases, or numerals can also be inscribed alongside a safety pin tattoo. It could be a memorable date, a lucky number, or a quote from a poem or a song.

Though the go-to ink for this tattoo is black, if someone wants to experiment with colors, they can get it done accordingly. It would give the design an overall creative look.

Most people get these tattoos on their wrists or forearms, where the artwork is visible. One can get it done under their ear, or on the sides of their fingers as well.

