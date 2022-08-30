What time will America's Got Talent (AGT) Season 17 Episode 17 air? Fourth round of Qualifiers, contestants and more about the NBC show

Season 17 of America's Got Talent (AGT) will be back with its fourth round of qualifiers on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 8 pm ET on NBC. The two-hour packed time frame will see eleven acts put their best foot forward in order to earn a spot in the Top 2 acts that would go into the final round and compete for the season's title and a million dollars.

The 11 acts will have solo or group contestants who will showcase their skills in front of judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel as well as a live audience to impress and gather enough votes to keep themselves safe.

The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Eleven performers take the stage live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium as judging is turned over to the viewing audience to vote their favourite performers into the final round; viewers can vote by using the AGT Official App or going to NBC.com."

The talents displayed will come from a variety of art forms, including dancing, singing, acrobats, comedy, magic, and ventriloquism, among many others. Viewers will have to tune in to check out the performances to make an informed decision on the Top 2 contestants.

Which acts will be displayed on AGT Season 17 Episode 17?

Following the format of the qualifiers week, 11 acts will take to the stage and display their talents, different and more unique than what they had performed at the audition round in order to impress the judges and the live audience as well as viewers back home. The judges will also be providing feedback on the acts. With stiff competition and higher stakes, it will be interesting to see which acts make the cut.

Check out which contestants/groups will be performing this week.

Acapop! Kids - Music Group Bayley Graham - Dancer The Lazy Generation - Novelty Act Harper - Singer Jannick Holste - Illusion Lee Collinson - Singer Merissa Beddows - Singer/Impressionist Metaphysic AI - Variety/AI Software Jack Williams - Ventriloquist Mike E. Winfield - Stand-up Comedy Lily Meola - Singer

Which acts have made it to the final round of AGT so far?

So far, three qualifiers for the reality talent competition have aired, which have seen over 30 performances. While some wowed the audience, others couldn't make their mark and were therefore eliminated from the show. The country has voted for the first six AGT contestants with a variety of acts to go into the final.

Two more qualifier rounds remain, following which the Top 10 acts and a wilcard entry will compete in the grand finale of America's Got Talent (AGT) Season 17. Check out the first six acts through to the finals.

Avery Dixon - Saxophonist (host Terry Crews' golden buzzer) Drake Milligan - Musician Chapel Hart - Music Group (Judges' golden buzzer) Yu Hojin - Magician Sara James - Singer (Simon Cowell's golden buzzer) Nicolas RIBS - Magician

Multiple guests and AGT alums have also graced the stage this season and impressed the audience with their talents. These include Season 16 winner Dustin Tavella, Season 14 winner Kodi Lee, American singer-songwriter Teddy Swims, and American rock band Journey's Neal Schon.

Season 17 of America's Got Talent (AGT) has seen some incredible talent this year, some of whom have gone on to become household names and recognized worldwide. Although there can only be one winner, many contestants have attained popularity and fame, as is visible from their social media handles.

Don't forget to tune in to an all-new episode of AGT this Tuesday at 8 pm on NBC.

