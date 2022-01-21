 Where to watch Seoul Music Awards 2022? Live streaming details, lineup, start time and all you need to know 

The Seoul Music Awards premiere dates are close.

The 31st H1 Seoul Music Awards is one of the most prestigious music ceremonies of the year, and is presented by Sports Seoul at the end of January. The glamorous event has been around since 1990, entertaining all K-music enthusiasts on various live platforms.

Last year's 30th Seoul Music Awards was as extravagant as ever despite Covid-19. It was hosted at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena by comedian Shin Dong-yup, Super Junior’s Heechul, and Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung.

The award winners are selected on various criteria, including music sales, popular votes, and expert judges' opinions. The Seoul Music Awards show will be a "historic moment of K-pop with emotion and dignity".

Seoul Music Awards 2022 (SMA) lineup and more

Hellolive, the online streaming platform for Seoul Music Awards, released an interesting performance lineup by Omega X, aespa, Kang Daniel, Red Velvet's Wendy, STAYC, Lim Young-woong, Lee Mujin, THE BOYZ, Jung Dong-ha, and Lang Lee.

The Seoul Music Awards show announced a lengthy list of nominees for various categories. The list incorporates various artists and groups in the K-pop music industry, as follows:

Rookie Award Nominees

Epex - Bipolar Pt.1

IVE - Eleven

Kwon Eunbi - Open

Lee Mujin - Traffic Light

Jo Yu-ri - Glassy

LIGHTSUM - Vanilla

T1419 - Before Sunrise Part.1

Mirae - Killa – Mirae

Omega X - Vamos

TRI.BE - TR.IBE Da Loca

Purple Kiss - Can We Talk Again

Bonsang

(G)I-DLE - I BURN

EXO - Don’t Fight The Feeling

AB6IX - Mo Complete: Have A Dream

AKMU - Next Episode

BTS - Butter

Aespa - Next Level

Astro - Switch On

Ateez - Zero: Fever Part.3

EXO’s Baekhyun - Bambi

Brave Girls - Summer Queen

Jang Beom-june - Jang Beom June Single

Big Mama - One Day More

Epik High - Rain Song

Cravity - Season 3, Hideout: Be Our Voice

EXO’s D.O - Empathy’Davichi – Just hug me

Enhypen - Border: Carnival

Golden Child - Game Changer

GyeongseoYeji/Jeon Gunho - If You Lovingly Call My Name

Heize - Happen

ITZY - Crazy in Love

IU - Lilac

Jeon So-mi - Dumb Dumb

Red Velvet’s Joy - Hello

Jung Dong-ha - I Still Love You

Kang Daniel - Yellow

Kassy - I will light your way

Lee Mujin - Traffic Light

Blackpink’s Lisa - Lalisa

MeloMance - Go Back

Monsta X - One Of A Kind

MSG Wannabe - MSG Wannabe 1st Album

NCT 127 - Sticker

NCT Dream - Hot Sauce

NU’EST - Romanticize

Oh My Girl - Dear Oh My Girl

Lim Young Woong - My Starry Love

ONF - Popping

Red Velvet - Queendom

Blackpink’s Rose - R

TXT - Chaos Chapter: Freeze

Seventeen - Your Choice

SHINee - Don’t Call Me

STAYC - Stereotype

Stray Kids - NOEASY

Super Junior - The Renaissance

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon - Weekend

The Boyz - Thrill-ing

Treasure - The First Step: Treasure Effect

TWICE - Taste of Love

R&B/Hiphop

Ash Island - Melody

Epik High ft. Colde - Rain Song

BE’O - Bipolar

BewhY - 032 Funk

Homies - Siren Remix

OVAN - I Am Yours

Jessi - Cold Blooded

Giriboy - avante

Hyuna - I’m Not Cool

Joosiq - Think About You

Mommy Son - My Sadness (remastered)

OST

10cm – Borrow your night of Romance 101

Lee Hae-ri – Love is always thirsty of Nth Romance

Jang Beom June – I Like You of Hospital Playlist season 2

Heize – On Rainy Days of Blue Birthday

K.Will – Back In Time of The Moon during the Day

Huh Gak – Confession of Romance 101

Younha – Thirtieth Midnight of Romance 101

Sandeul – The Image of You of Hometown Cha Cha Cha

Lee Mujin – Rain and You of Hospital Playlist season 2

LeeHi – Dear you of Romance 101

Yoseob/Eunji – Love Day of Romance 101

Lim Young-woong – Love Always Run Away of Young Lady and Gentleman

Trot

Jang Minho – That’s Life

Jin Hae-seong – Stella Amor (S.A)

Jeong Dong-won – My Favorite

Kim Heejae – Follow Me

Astro’s MJ – Happy Virus

Youngtak – Comforter

Yang Ji-eun – Taste of life

Kang Hye-yeon – Sunday Hyeyeon

Second Aunt KimDaVi – UP!

Lee Chan-won – Gift

Lim Young-woong – My Starry Love

Ballad

2AM - Ballad 21 F/W

Car the garden - Closely Far Away

Hwang Chi-yeul - Be My Reason

GyeongseoYeji/Jeon Gunho - If You Lovingly Call My Name

Heize - Happen

Lee So-jung - If you were still here

MeloMance - Go Back

Paul Kim - Love Letter

Sin Ye-young - Not even a call

Red Velvet’s Wendy - Like Water

Baek Yerin - Love, Yerin

K-Wave Unique Honor

All of the primary honors and novice honor nominees for the Seoul Music Awards are likewise chosen for the K-wave Unique Honor.

Classifications whose nominees are yet to be revealed are:

Grand Reward (Daesang)

Finest Cd

Finest Track

Dancing Efficiency Honor

Band Honor

Appeal Honor

Discover of the Year Honor

The 31st High1 Seoul Music Awards 2022 (SMA) - Timing, hosts and more

Presented by Sports Seoul, the 31st High1 Seoul Music Awards will be hosted by Kim Seong-joo, Boom and AOA's Seolhyun. Kim Seong-joo is known as the master of live broadcasting. He has been recognized as the MC of many entertainment programs and awards ceremonies.

The Seoul Music Awards will be held on January 23, 2022 at 6:00 pm KST at Gocheok Sky Dome, and the red carpet will start at 4:00 pm KST. The K-Pop award show will be broadcast live on KBS’ Channel and the U+ Idol Live app.

According to the Sports Seoul website, fans can collect voting ‘ruby chamsims’ on the Idol Champ app and start voting on the 31st SMA Global Vote app. The K-wave award is based 100% on voting, while for the Main Bonsang award, votes account for 30% of the criteria.

