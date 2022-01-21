 Where to watch Seoul Music Awards 2022? Live streaming details, lineup, start time and all you need to know 

The Seoul Music Awards premiere dates are close.
The 31st H1 Seoul Music Awards is one of the most prestigious music ceremonies of the year, and is presented by Sports Seoul at the end of January. The glamorous event has been around since 1990, entertaining all K-music enthusiasts on various live platforms.
Last year's 30th Seoul Music Awards was as extravagant as ever despite Covid-19. It was hosted at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena by comedian Shin Dong-yup, Super Junior’s Heechul, and Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung.
The award winners are selected on various criteria, including music sales, popular votes, and expert judges' opinions. The Seoul Music Awards show will be a "historic moment of K-pop with emotion and dignity".
Seoul Music Awards 2022 (SMA) lineup and more
Hellolive, the online streaming platform for Seoul Music Awards, released an interesting performance lineup by Omega X, aespa, Kang Daniel, Red Velvet's Wendy, STAYC, Lim Young-woong, Lee Mujin, THE BOYZ, Jung Dong-ha, and Lang Lee.
The Seoul Music Awards show announced a lengthy list of nominees for various categories. The list incorporates various artists and groups in the K-pop music industry, as follows:
Rookie Award Nominees
- Epex - Bipolar Pt.1
- IVE - Eleven
- Kwon Eunbi - Open
- Lee Mujin - Traffic Light
- Jo Yu-ri - Glassy
- LIGHTSUM - Vanilla
- T1419 - Before Sunrise Part.1
- Mirae - Killa – Mirae
- Omega X - Vamos
- TRI.BE - TR.IBE Da Loca
- Purple Kiss - Can We Talk Again
Bonsang
- (G)I-DLE - I BURN
- EXO - Don’t Fight The Feeling
- AB6IX - Mo Complete: Have A Dream
- AKMU - Next Episode
- BTS - Butter
- Aespa - Next Level
- Astro - Switch On
- Ateez - Zero: Fever Part.3
- EXO’s Baekhyun - Bambi
- Brave Girls - Summer Queen
- Jang Beom-june - Jang Beom June Single
- Big Mama - One Day More
- Epik High - Rain Song
- Cravity - Season 3, Hideout: Be Our Voice
- EXO’s D.O - Empathy’Davichi – Just hug me
- Enhypen - Border: Carnival
- Golden Child - Game Changer
- GyeongseoYeji/Jeon Gunho - If You Lovingly Call My Name
- Heize - Happen
- ITZY - Crazy in Love
- IU - Lilac
- Jeon So-mi - Dumb Dumb
- Red Velvet’s Joy - Hello
- Jung Dong-ha - I Still Love You
- Kang Daniel - Yellow
- Kassy - I will light your way
- Lee Mujin - Traffic Light
- Blackpink’s Lisa - Lalisa
- MeloMance - Go Back
- Monsta X - One Of A Kind
- MSG Wannabe - MSG Wannabe 1st Album
- NCT 127 - Sticker
- NCT Dream - Hot Sauce
- NU’EST - Romanticize
- Oh My Girl - Dear Oh My Girl
- Lim Young Woong - My Starry Love
- ONF - Popping
- Red Velvet - Queendom
- Blackpink’s Rose - R
- TXT - Chaos Chapter: Freeze
- Seventeen - Your Choice
- SHINee - Don’t Call Me
- STAYC - Stereotype
- Stray Kids - NOEASY
- Super Junior - The Renaissance
- Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon - Weekend
- The Boyz - Thrill-ing
- Treasure - The First Step: Treasure Effect
- TWICE - Taste of Love
R&B/Hiphop
- Ash Island - Melody
- Epik High ft. Colde - Rain Song
- BE’O - Bipolar
- BewhY - 032 Funk
- Homies - Siren Remix
- OVAN - I Am Yours
- Jessi - Cold Blooded
- Giriboy - avante
- Hyuna - I’m Not Cool
- Joosiq - Think About You
- Mommy Son - My Sadness (remastered)
OST
- 10cm – Borrow your night of Romance 101
- Lee Hae-ri – Love is always thirsty of Nth Romance
- Jang Beom June – I Like You of Hospital Playlist season 2
- Heize – On Rainy Days of Blue Birthday
- K.Will – Back In Time of The Moon during the Day
- Huh Gak – Confession of Romance 101
- Younha – Thirtieth Midnight of Romance 101
- Sandeul – The Image of You of Hometown Cha Cha Cha
- Lee Mujin – Rain and You of Hospital Playlist season 2
- LeeHi – Dear you of Romance 101
- Yoseob/Eunji – Love Day of Romance 101
- Lim Young-woong – Love Always Run Away of Young Lady and Gentleman
Trot
- Jang Minho – That’s Life
- Jin Hae-seong – Stella Amor (S.A)
- Jeong Dong-won – My Favorite
- Kim Heejae – Follow Me
- Astro’s MJ – Happy Virus
- Youngtak – Comforter
- Yang Ji-eun – Taste of life
- Kang Hye-yeon – Sunday Hyeyeon
- Second Aunt KimDaVi – UP!
- Lee Chan-won – Gift
- Lim Young-woong – My Starry Love
Ballad
- 2AM - Ballad 21 F/W
- Car the garden - Closely Far Away
- Hwang Chi-yeul - Be My Reason
- GyeongseoYeji/Jeon Gunho - If You Lovingly Call My Name
- Heize - Happen
- Lee So-jung - If you were still here
- MeloMance - Go Back
- Paul Kim - Love Letter
- Sin Ye-young - Not even a call
- Red Velvet’s Wendy - Like Water
- Baek Yerin - Love, Yerin
K-Wave Unique Honor
All of the primary honors and novice honor nominees for the Seoul Music Awards are likewise chosen for the K-wave Unique Honor.
Classifications whose nominees are yet to be revealed are:
- Grand Reward (Daesang)
- Finest Cd
- Finest Track
- Dancing Efficiency Honor
- Band Honor
- Appeal Honor
- Discover of the Year Honor
The 31st High1 Seoul Music Awards 2022 (SMA) - Timing, hosts and more
Presented by Sports Seoul, the 31st High1 Seoul Music Awards will be hosted by Kim Seong-joo, Boom and AOA's Seolhyun. Kim Seong-joo is known as the master of live broadcasting. He has been recognized as the MC of many entertainment programs and awards ceremonies.
The Seoul Music Awards will be held on January 23, 2022 at 6:00 pm KST at Gocheok Sky Dome, and the red carpet will start at 4:00 pm KST. The K-Pop award show will be broadcast live on KBS’ Channel and the U+ Idol Live app.
According to the Sports Seoul website, fans can collect voting ‘ruby chamsims’ on the Idol Champ app and start voting on the 31st SMA Global Vote app. The K-wave award is based 100% on voting, while for the Main Bonsang award, votes account for 30% of the criteria.