Which Hazbin Hotel character are you in 2024, based on your birth month? 

In the world of adult animation, Hazbin Hotel is a show set in Hell. It came out on Amazon Prime on January 18, 2024. Since then, fans have been quite excited to watch Hazbin Hotel on the streaming platform.

The show follows the narrative of Charlie Morningstar, a princess, who starts a hotel in Hell to help with its overcrowding problem. As fans prepare to explore the world of Hazbin Hotel, they might be curious to discover which character shares their birth month.

Each character has a distinct personality with quirks that enable fans to form strong connections. So fans can now find out which Hazbin Hotel character they can resonate most with, based on their birthdays.

Find out which Hazbin Hotel character you are in 2024, based on your birth month

1) January (Katie Killjoy): Capricorn

Capricorns are resolute and disciplined, thriving in structured environments. January-born individuals might find Katie Killjoy appealing because of her strength and toughness. In Hell, she ensures everyone follows the rules and keeps things organized despite the messiness.

2) February (Vox): Aquarius

Aquarians are innovative and independent, often seen as nonconformists. For the people born in February, Vox might be someone they can connect with. He is known for being good at using computers and other gadgets instead of using magical powers.

He is compared to being the boss of Hell on Hazbin Hotel. His power comes from his ability to control what people think and feel through media platforms such as TV and social media.

3) March (Angel Dust): Pisces

Pisceans are creative and empathetic, prone to dreamlike states and intuition. Those born in March might feel a connection to Angel Dust because he is flamboyant and likes to do things in his unique way. Angel Dust adds a special touch to the people who live in Hazbin Hotel's Hell.

4) April (Sir Pentious): Aries

People with Aries zodiac sign are confident, assertive, and passionate. A person born in April might feel a connection to Sir Pentious, a clever and charming snake who is always in charge. Sir Pentious is known for his ability to move carefully through the dangerous place, that is, Hell.

5) May (Lucifer): Taurus

Tauruses are stable and reliable, valuing comfort and luxury. May-born individuals might align with Lucifer's character, the dark sovereign of Hell. Lucifer, with his commanding presence, reigns supreme over the infernal realm. He brooks no opposition to his authority.

6) June (Cherri Bomb): Gemini

Geminis are sociable and adaptable, enjoying variety and communication. The ones born in June can relate to Cherri Bomb, as she reflects Gemini's bright and lively personality. She is an exciting performer with a carefree attitude and she who loves to create chaos. Every time she goes on stage, she brings a lot of energy.

7) July (Alastor): Cancer

People with the cancer zodiac sign are emotional and nurturing, as they form deep bonds and seek security. July-born individuals might feel a connection with a character named Alastor.

Alastar is a mysterious fellow, who captivates all the people in Hell and messes with them in his home.

8) August (Charlie Morningstar): Leo

Individuals born under Leo zodiac sign are charismatic, ambitious, and naturally drawn to leadership roles. Anyone born in August might be similar to Charlie Morningstar. Charlie is a very determined person who never gives up.

Charlie, who is a lot like a princess determined to make things right, brings hope and helps make the bad place better.

9) September (Vaggie): Virgo

The personality traits of Virgos include being practical and analytical, striving for perfection and organization. People born in September might connect with Vaggie because she is really strong and loyal. Vaggie is a great friend to have while facing challenges at Hazbin Hotel. She is passionate and always supports her friend Charlie.

10) October (Niffty): Libra

Libras are harmonious and diplomatic, known for balancing relationships and fairness. The ones born in October might be similar to Niffty from the Hazbin Hotel. Niffty is a character who exudes liveliness and cheerfulness. She enjoys cleaning and spreading happiness in even the scariest parts of Hell.

11) November (Velvette): Scorpio

Scorpios are passionate and resourceful, possessing depth and intensity. People born in November might feel a strong connection to the character named Velvette. Velvette is very charming. Her presence is captivating, making it impossible for anyone who meets her to resist.

12) December (Husk): Sagittarius

Sagittarians are adventurous and philosophical, seeking freedom and exploration. People born in December might relate to Husk, as he has a different perspective on life, perhaps a pessimistic one. Husk is a professional gambler in the chaotic and difficult world of Hell. He has given up hope and no longer believes that things will get better at Hazbin Hotel.

Final thoughts

Hazbin Hotel has left viewers hooked since it dropped on Amazon Prime Video on January 18, 2024. The show features unique and intriguing characters. One such character is Charlie, who is known for her fiery determination, and another one is Angel Dust who exudes sly charm.