Who are Bernie Young and Lori Schiller? Wendy Williams blasts ex-manager, demands access to her money in Instagram video

Wendy Williams recently took to social media to open up about her legal and financial issues once again. The TV host posted a video on Instagram calling out her former Wells Fargo financial advisor Lori Schiller as well as her former manager Bernie Young.

She opened the video by questioning Wells Fargo and Schiller about her finances and then asked for her money:

“My thing is that I've been asking questions about my money and suddenly, Lori Schiller has got no response regarding my money. I want my money, it's not fair and Wells Fargo has no questions and answers with regarding my money.”

The broadcaster then denounced Wells Fargo and Schiller’s petition to place Williams on a guardianship:

“This is not fair and Lori Schiller and Wells Fargo have this guardianship petition about keeping me away from my money, this is not right!”

Wendy Williams then spoke about Young and alleged that he used her American Express card to pay the legal fees while filing the guardianship petition:

“I know for a fact that Bernie Young used my American Express card to hire an attorney to file a petition against me that was done with my American Express card. This is not fair anymore. You're no good and this is not fair at all.”

The TV anchor further claimed that a former doctor sent her medical information to Schiller without providing the details to Williams. She then went back to questioning Wells Fargo about her finances, repeatedly mentioning that the situation was unfair:

“All I wanna know is where is my money? This is not right and certainly not fair. Wells Fargo has used all the stuff to create guardianship over me. The New York court system is being weird to me. Without evidence, they took all of this information and continued with what's going on with me, based on what Wells Fargo is doing.”

Wendy Williams ended her video by making a final demand towards Wells Fargo to allow her to access her money:

“This is not fair....Wells Fargo, please let me have access to my money. This is not right and again, this is not fair, have a pleasant day, thank you.”

Williams’ video came shortly after it was revealed that Bernie Young had filed to be her legal guardian. The drama surrounding the host’s finances began after Wells Fargo referred to Williams as an “incapacitated” person and alleged that she needed guardianship.

The media personality has since denied the claims and told Good Morning America that she was completely “sound and fit.”

Everything to know about Bernie Young and Lori Schiller

Bernie Young is an entertainment professional, personal manager, booking agent, production team leader, talent developer and award-winning producer. He is the principal executive producer at Bernie Young Entertainment.

Prior to establishing a career in the entertainment industry, Young served as a detective in the New York Police Department. As per his LinkedIn profile, he took over Rosie O’Donnell as a client when she was just 19 years old.

Young went on to serve as the executive producer of The Rosie O’Donnell Show and worked with the actress for more than 20 years. He also served as the head of the broadcasting division at Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia for three years.

The New York-native even served as the co-executive producer of The Martha Stewart Show and oversaw operations of Everyday Food, Martha Bakes, Emeril’s Table, Mad Hungry and one-hour specials such as Martha Presents: Women With Vision, Grilling Secrets of the Master Chefs, and Men Who Make Us Laugh.

Young is also the recipient of seven Emmy Awards for his role as a producer. Wendy Williams appointed Bernie Young as her manager in 2019 after relieving her former husband Kevin Hunter from her namesake show.

After his appointment as her manager, Young and Williams became close friends and were spotted together on multiple occasions in the past. However, the talk show host fired Young alongside her entire management team earlier this year amidst her ongoing legal drama.

Meanwhile, Lori Schiller is a financial adviser who started working with Wendy Williams in 2018. She serves as the financial advisor at Wells Fargo Advisors and helps people make investment decisions based on their needs.

Schiller was previously ousted from Williams’ financial team for “malfeasance” and “improper conduct in relation to their professional relationship.”

A look into Wendy Williams’ legal and financial issues

Wells Fargo froze Wendy Williams accounts last month and claimed she needed guardianship (Image via Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Wendy Williams took an extended break from her career as the host of The Wendy Williams’ Show in July 2021 to focus on her ongoing health issues. The 57-year-old underwent treatment for Graves’ disease, suffered from a breakthrough case of COVID-19 and even had a psychiatric evaluation last year.

Last month, Wells Fargo dubbed Williams an “incapacitated person” and claimed that she could not manage her finances. They also sent an official letter to New York Supreme Court Judge Arlene Bluth and requested a hearing to discuss her financial matters, including the need for guardianship.

That Surprise Witness, Esq. @SurpriseWitnes



Wendy’s name would not be on the guardianship filings because they’d have an anonymous case caption.



What do they have to hide? Wells Fargo got permission from the guardianship court to keep the guardianship case “anonymous”.Wendy’s name would not be on the guardianship filings because they’d have an anonymous case caption.What do they have to hide? #UnfreezeWendy Wells Fargo got permission from the guardianship court to keep the guardianship case “anonymous”. Wendy’s name would not be on the guardianship filings because they’d have an anonymous case caption. What do they have to hide? #UnfreezeWendy https://t.co/A6Ta98dfXQ

The company even froze Williams’ accounts and denied her access to her own assets and statements. Based on the reports by her former adviser Lori Schiller, Wells Fargo claimed that the media personality was facing “undue influence and financial exploitation.”

As per the legal filings obtained by People at the time, Schiller also alleged that Williams was “of unsound mind.” The adviser further claimed that she “witnessed signs of exploitation, including Wendy Williams' own expressed apprehension” about her close acquaintances.

More recently, several sources reported that Williams’ former manager Bernie Young allegedly filed documents to become her legal guardian and gain control over her finances after reportedly mentioning that he had the host’s “best interests” at heart.

However, Wendy Williams strongly denied all claims about her physical and mental health issues and told GMA that she was absolutely fit and sound and was even planning for a comeback in a few months. The media personality has also continued to make repeated pleas about regaining control of her finances.

