Who is Casey Wilson? Net worth and all about the actress as she blasts Tim Allen over 'The Santa Clauses' behavior

American actress, comedian, and podcaster Casey Wilson talked about her The Santa Clauses co-actor Tim Allen and how it was a “truly single worst experience I’ve ever had with a co-star ever" on the Wednesday, December 6, episode of her podcast B*tch Sesh.

Casey Wilson further added how she was compelled to hide the information for nearly a year until the second season of the show’s release on Disney+ last month. It was because her friend was one of the producers of the holiday-themed drama, and her children previously loved Tim Allen in his The Santa Clauses movie trilogy, and did not want anything to jeopardize the show.

“Tim Allen was such a b*tch,” she added.

For the uninitiated, Casey Wilson played the role of Adult Sarah, a grown-up version of the girl who gave Tim Allen’s Santa Claus soy milk in the first season and was the first kid to ever meet his Santa persona.

Casey Wilson has worked on Saturday Night Live

Actress, comedian, screenwriter, director, and podcaster Casey Wilson was born Cathryn Rose Wilson and is a 43-year-old Virginia native. According to Celebrity Net Worth’s official website, she has a net worth of $8 million. She is married to TV writer and producer David Caspe, known for creating and executive producing the show Happy Endings, in which she appeared. The couple has three children: two sons and a daughter.

Although an American national, she is of Irish and Italian lineage and was raised Baptist alongside her younger brother Fletcher. Both her parents are part of American politics. Her father, Paul Wilson, is a Republican party strategist and consultant, while her mother, Kathy Higdon, a Democrat, served as the chairwoman of the National Women’s Political Caucus in the 1980s, followed by a career in childhood education before she passed away untimely.

Casey Wilson actively supported Hillary Clinton during her 2008 presidential campaign. She also maintains the Kathy Wilson Foundation in honor of her mother, which provides donations and help to disabled kids, underprivileged schools, and childcare centers across Virginia.

Interested in the performing arts since her girlhood, Casey later pursued theater studies at the Tisch School of Arts under the New York University and Stella Adler Studio of Acting. After she graduated from NYU in 2002, she pursued improvisational comedy at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater.

Wilson is known for appearing on two seasons (2008–2009) of Saturday Night Live, and her filmography also includes The Hotwives, Gone Girl, Atypical, The Meddler, Always Be My Maybe, and Julie & Julia, among others.

She is also a regular contributor on the humor website Funny or Die and wrote scripts for the films Bride Wars and Ass Backwards, among others, and won awards for them. Besides, Casey Wilson has also acted as a voiceover artist for animated shows including American Dad!, Family Guy, and Archibald’s Next Big Thing.

Exploring what Casey Wilson said about Tim Allen recently

Casey Wilson appeared in the pilot episode of season 2 of the Disney+ series The Santa Clauses in early November. In a recent episode of her podcast, B*tch Sesh, she talked about her horrible experience while sharing a screen with the protagonist, Tim Allen, who played the role of Santa Claus.

She called him a “b*tch” and a diva and claimed that the Home Improvement star was “so f*cking rude” and flustered during filming and allegedly complained to the production about their interaction.

“So, I’m in a scene. It’s just me and Tim Allen and I’m supposed to throw things at him… [He] goes over to the producer… I hear him, he goes, ‘You gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines.’ The producer turns to me with horror on his face… and he goes, ‘Um, Tim would ask that you stop stepping on his lines’.”

Casey Wilson also mentioned how Tim Allen was over four feet away from her during this scene, in which he is in disguise as a burglar and is coming down the chimney. She wakes up from her sleep thinking there’s an intruder, and it is “basically like a home invasion scene.” She added that, under no circumstances, the lead actor of The Santa Clauses was in a holiday spirit during the shooting.

The Saturday Night Live comedian also alleged that the Toy Story actor forced everyone to “walk on eggshells” around him and look “frantic,” especially when he was done with his scenes..

“It’s the end, and Tim Allen goes, ‘Leaving!’ takes his Santa cape, picks it up, drops it on the floor, and walks out… And they hustle in his stand-in; lovely man, who was much nicer to act against. People are scurrying to pick up his velvet Santa coat.”

Casey Wilson also accused the 70-year-old actor of never making eye contact with co-actors and making them uncomfortable with his alleged erratic behavior. She even claimed that despite such bitter experience, crew members told her that she was seeing the Golden Globe winner “on a good day.”

This is not the first time Tim Allen has been accused of inappropriate behavior. Earlier, in February, actress Pamela Anderson alleged that he flashed her on the set of the 1990s hit sitcom Home Improvement which she also mentioned in her memoir Love, Pamela. However, Allen denied the accusations saying he would “never do” such a thing, as per Page Six.