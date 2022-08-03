Who is Judith Giuliani? All about Rudy Giuliani's ex-wives as former sues NYC mayor for $262,000

Rudy Giuliani’s former wife Judith Giuliani recently sued him over alleged contempt of court and asked for over a quarter of a million dollars in compensation to avoid a prison sentence.

As per new court documents obtained by Page Six, Judith claimed that the former New York mayor owes her $262,000 in their divorce settlement, which includes $140,000 for a Palm Beach house, $70,000 for club membership, and $5,000 per month for housekeeping fees.

She also claimed that Giuliani owes her $45,000 in back pay for the latter. Judith further stated that the Palm Beach property was listed for $3.3 million in 2019 but even though it was not sold, Giuliani is “required to pay me $200,000” as per their legal agreement.

Judith also alleged that her former husband has only paid her $60,000 so far. While Judith noted that Giuliani failed to pay “his half of the annual club membership dues,” she also claimed that she had to provide $70000 for his dues and is now looking forward to receiving her money back.

“I had no choice but to pay his share of the dues… in order to remain in good standing with the clubs.”

She also alleged that Giuliani has made “inconsistent and sporadic payments” to her since last summer, and also sent her a $10,000 check in June 2021 that later bounced “due to insufficient funds.”

Despite Rudy Giuliani's consistent legal woes in recent years, Judith believes he has sufficient funds to provide the $262,000 settlement:

“He owns multiple properties in New York City and Palm Beach [and it seems] he has significant earnings from his media-related contracts and deals.”

As per the legal filings, Judith has asked her ex-husband to pay his dues “immediately with interest.” Her lawyers have also mentioned that Giuliani's absence in court may also result in “immediate arrest or imprisonment for contempt of court.”

Judith and Rudy Giuliani filed for divorce in April 2018 and their separation was officially finalized in December 2019 after a legal settlement.

Everything to know about Rudy Giuliani's former wife Judith Giuliani

Judith Giuliani is a registered nurse and former medical sales executive (Image via Paul Bruinooge/Getty Images)

Judith Giuliani is a registered nurse, former medical sales executive, former managing director of Changing Our World and founding member of the Twin Towers Fund. She is also known as the former wife of ex-NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

The healthcare worker was born to Donald Stish Sr. and Joan Ann on December 16, 1954, in Pennsylvania. She graduated from Hazleton High School in 1972 before joining a two-year nursing program at St. Luke's Hospital under Pennsylvania State University.

Judith received her registered nurse diploma on September 1, 1974, and started working as a nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital. Shortly after, she eloped with a medical supply salesman named Jeffrey Ross and tied the knot with him in Las Vegas.

The couple started working at the U.S. Surgical Corporation in 1975 and sold medical supplies together before parting ways in 1979. Following their divorce, Judith married wallpaper salesman Bruce Nathan and adopted a daughter named Whitney.

Unfortunately, the couple divorced in 1992 and Judith won primary custody of their child. She eventually moved to New York, where she received a New York nursing license and started working as a pharmaceutical sales representative in 1993 with the hospital sales division of Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Judith also started dating Manos Zacharioudakis and lived with him for four years before calling it quits. On the professional front, she became one of the top sales managers at Bristol-Myers by 1997.

The former medical sales executive met Rudy Giuliani at an Upper East Side cigar bar in 1999 and married him in 2003. She also served as his advisor and fundraiser during his 2007 presidential campaign. In addition to her contributions to the Changing Our World and Twin Towers Fund, Judith was also the national spokesperson for Women's Heart Advantage.

Throughout her lifetime, Judith Giuliani has helped raise funds for Hurricane Katrina relief, Christian Blind Mission International (CBMI), Finding a Cure for Epilepsy and Seizures (FACES), St. Vincent's Hospital Level 1 Trauma Unit, Southampton Hospital, Cabrini High School and Medical Center, and the McCarton School for Autistic Children.

Judith has been recognized for her role as a nurse as well as for her humanitarian and charitable endeavors. She was awarded the New York University Humanitarian Award in 2006, the Spirit of Cabrini Service Award from the Cabrini Mission Foundation and the Community Award from the New York Junior League.

How many times has Rudy Giuliani been married?

Rudy Giuliani has been married thrice in his life (Image via Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

American attorney, former New York Mayor and Donald Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani has been married thrice. He was married to American educator and former president of Kingsborough Community College Regina Peruggi between 1968 and 1982.

Peruggi and Giuliani have reportedly known each other since childhood and tied the knot on October 26, 1968. Their marriage faced trouble by the mid-1970s and the pair decided to part ways by 1975. Their 14-year marriage ended in 1983 after they annulled their wedding upon learning they were second cousins.

The former mayor met Judith Giuliani at Club Macanudo in 1999 while he was still married to Donna Hanover. By this time, he was reportedly distant from Hanover, who stopped making public appearances with her husband by 1996.

Giuliani married Hanover in Manhattan on April 15, 1984. They had two children, Andrew and Caroline Rose.

Although Judith and Rudy Giuliani formed an alleged relationship, they presented themselves as “good friends” in public. The pair also started appearing at public events in 2000 before Giuliani officially announced that he was separating from his second wife.

Giuliani and Hanovar divorced in 2002 and the former agreed to pay his wife $6.8 million settlement alongside granting her the custody of their children.

The attorney got engaged to Judith in Paris in 2002 and tied the knot with her on May 24, 2003 at the Gracie Mansion. Judith and Giuliani’s relationship came to an end after the former filed for divorce in 2018 after 15 years of marriage.

Their divorce was officially finalized in 2019 after a legal battle over their combined $30 million fortune.

