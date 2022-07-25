Who is Nick Uhas? Netflix’s Blown Away host was once a contestant on America’s Got Talent and Big Brother

Blown Away is back with another season with Nick Uhas as host. The show released its third season on Netflix on July 22, 2022.

Nick Uhas hosted the first two seasons of Blown Away as well, where artists and contestants compete in the Hot Shop and come up with unique designs created by techniques of blowing glass.

Nick Uhas is a science influencer and content creator from Ohio. He has appeared on many shows over the years and has his own successful YouTube channel with 692K subscribers and comes from a diverse background in science and media.

Apart from being a host on Blown Away, Uhas works as a producer and on-camera talent at Nicholas New Media, a science and education production company that creates content for different platforms and networks.

Blown Away's Nick Uhas made it to the Judge's Cut on AGT

The 37-year-old YouTuber first appeared on TV as a scientific contestant on America’s Got Talent and then as a contestant on Big Brother season 15.

Born in March 1985, Nick Uhas is an American YouTuber, science influencer, producer, skater, and TV personality who has appeared on America’s Got Talent season 12, Big Brother season 15, NBC’s TODAY, Fox n Friends, and the Doctor Oz show.

Nick Uhas first appeared on reality TV as a contestant on Big Brother season 15, where he formed The Moving Company alliance, which was an all-male alliance on the show. While he was voted out in the second week itself, his appearance got him the publicity he wanted before starting his YouTube channel.

In 2017, the Blown Away host appeared on America’s Got Talent season 12 and made it till the Judge’s Cut. In his audition round, he handed the judges balloons filled with sulfur hexafluoride gas and had them breathe it in, resulting in lowered voices.

He also had judges Howie Mandel and Mel B perform a science experiment on stage which created a large cloud of smoke that engulfed the stage.

The Blown Away host has had an interesting journey to fame, but the one constant in his journey has been his desire to learn.

Nick Uhas attended Miami University as a freshman. As a sophomore, he moved to San Diego to pursue professional stunt rollerblading and got an offer from the USA rollerblading team to represent the Midwest. He then attended Ohio State University as a pre-med.

In his senior year, Uhas completed an economics summer program at Yale University where he ended up minoring in theater and economics.

The Blown Away host believes he owes his fame to his background at Ohio State University. On the College of Arts and Sciences’ website, he said:

“My background at Ohio State and my YouTube channel, which I can do because of what I learned at Ohio State, are what led to me hosting this show.”

After his short journey on CBS Big Brother, he moved to LA and started a production company called Nicholas New Media to run the channel.

His content mostly revolves around science, where every video is like a small lesson that requires beforehand research.

The Blown Away host's production company, Nicholas New Media, has in the past worked with companies such as Fox Networks, Johnson & Johnson, Vayner Media, Comcast NBC Universal, and DreamWorks TV. The company makes pop-science video content and includes pre-production, production, and post-production services.

Nick Uhas, the learner

When Nick Uhas was in sixth grade, his homeroom teacher was also his science teacher, which is when his intrigue in science began to form.

As a college student, while unclear about a career path he was drawn toward biology and medicine. However, after his freshman year at Miami University, he moved to San Diego to pursue professional stunt rollerblading and then went on to represent the Midwest with Team Rollerblade USA.

He then went to Ohio State University, which is also where everyone in his family had gone. He said:

“I was destined to be a Buckeye.”

However, he stopped skating once he realized the time he had to focus in order to become a doctor. The Blown Away host then started doing research under one of his professors and became a TA.

As a senior, he began looking at other possible career paths, took a video production course, and did an economics summer program at Yale University along with minoring in theater and economics.

At Yale, one of Nick Uhas’ TAs was a YouTuber who asked him to come back and work on a feature film that led to him working as a production assistant in New York. He said:

“By my second year there, I was doing a bunch of odds and ends jobs to make money while learning how the entertainment industry works, and I discovered that I was really good at hosting. It just felt natural to me and reminded me a lot of skating — you just be yourself and the camera rolls.”

How did Nick Uhas end up working for Netflix

In 2019, the Blown Away host was working as a full-time producer for the Weather Channel when a representative from Netflix contacted him about Blown Away and said that they were looking for someone with experience in reality TV and knowledge of science.

He said:

“There’s a ton of science in glass, and we see that quite a bit in the show as the glassmakers work. Glass is as dynamic, if not more dynamic, than metals. Most of the time, it’s clear, but it’s so infinitely different depending on its impurities and structure.”

Blown Away Season 3 aired on Netflix on July 22 and will follow the same format as the previous two seasons. Joining Nick Uhas on the show is resident Evaluator and glass artist Katherine Gray.

The Blown Away contestants aim to create unique designs and compete to win a cash prize of $60,000 and a spot at the artist's residency at Corning Museum of Glass in New York.

