Why is the Liver King being sued? Brian Johnson slammed with $25 million lawsuit after being exposed for steroid usage

Popular YouTube personality Liver King, aka Brian Johnson, recently came clean and admitted that his physique was actually built on steroids. Following this, a $25 million lawsuit has been charged against him.

The primal fitness guru made $100 million worth of empire by showcasing his ‘caveman’ diet. Liver King previously claimed that his physique was purely the fruit of his rigorous exercise regimen and consumption of raw animal meat. However, his empire fell when one of his emails got leaked. The influencer admitted to extensive use of steroids and said that his internet persona was part of an experiment.

Brian Johnson went viral last year on TikTok for his primeval meat-based diet, where he ate raw liver, animal testicles, and lungs.

Earlier this month, the Youtuber confessed that he achieved his muscular body through an expensive steroid treatment rather than the caveman lifestyle that he exhibits in his videos on Instagram and YouTube. Johnson started his Liver King journey in 2021 and has gained over 1.7 million followers since then.

Christopher Altomare, a New Yorker, has filed a suit against Brian Johnson and his brands – The Fittest Ever, LLC and Ancestral Supplements, LLC for fraud and deceiving customers into buying his products.

Liver King reveals that he takes 120mg testosterone booster every week

The lawsuit claims that Brian Johnson's brands included a life-threatening, risky diet that caused the majority of its consumers to suffer from acute food-borne disorders.

The diet contained animal liver, pancreas, kidney, spleen, heart, raw sweetbread, and raw bull testicles - all of which were unsustainable for most consumers to avail of and stick with. Thus, it automatically compelled them to resort to the supplements Johnson's brand produced.

The suit charged by Christopher Altomare on Wednesday stated:

“Liver King persuaded millions of consumers to adhere to, or abide by, the Eat Tenet by repeatedly making representations to consumers that his near-perfect physique, and optimal health, were solely attributable to his adoption of the Ancestral Tenets, predominantly the Eat Tenet."

Both Brian and his wife falsely convinced followers that they were living an ancestral lifestyle to achieve health, strength, and happiness. They often preached living life according to the nine tenets of ancestral living, which include: eating, sleeping, fighting, moving, shining, cold, sun, connecting, and bonding. Brian ate raw bone marrow, liver, and even bull testicles.

Aside from social media, Liver King was making an annual income of $100 million by selling dried animal organs and protein supplements. His brand also sells capsules made up of grass-fed beef liver, which are charged at $30-65 per bottle.

Previously, the 45-year-old Liver King denied using steroids on the Power Project podcast by Mark Bell. There, Brian Johnson said:

“I don’t touch the stuff. I’ve never done the stuff. I’m not going to do the stuff.”

In late November, a YouTube video by a channel called More Plates More Dates revealed emails exchanged between Johnson and his nutritionist where the influencer was asking for the results of a blood test and more steroids. It also contained proof that Johnson spends $11,000 on the supplements every month.

In response to the video, Johnson posted another video on December 1, where he apologized to his followers for misleading them. He admitted:

“I lied, and I misled a lot of people…Yes, I’ve done steroids, and yes, I am on steroids, monitored and managed by a trained hormone clinician.”

Altomare, who filed the lawsuit against Liver King, said that he and other consumers would have proceeded with Johnson's products if the information about the bodybuilder's steroid use hadn't come to light.

Additionally, Liver King revealed that he consumes 120mg of testosterone boosters every week. The YouTuber apologized to his followers for misleading them and claiming that his rugged body was all-natural.

Why did Brian Johnson lie about his primal diet?

In an explanation for his lie, Brian Johnson blamed his insecurities and said:

“When I talk about the 85% of the population that suffers from self-esteem issues, that’s me. I’m part of that statistic.”

He said his Liver King persona was an experiment to spread awareness about self-esteem issues. The YouTuber claimed that his videos were aimed at spreading the message among people who commit as well as attempt suicide due to bodily insecurities every day.

Johnson also shared that he was a bit blindsided by his actions and was unable to grasp the consequences. He said that he was rich and anonymous before rising to fame on social media. However, after social media, he was still rich, but people knew him, and he was no longer an unknown face.

