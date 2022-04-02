Errol Spence's 5 greatest wins

Errol Spence Jr. is possibly the greatest welterweight on the planet right now. 'The Truth' holds an undefeated record of 27-0, with 21 of those victories coming by way of knockout.

Possessing solid fundamentals and brutal punching power, as well as being big for his division, Spence has proven to be a terrible force in the 147 lb weightclass. Having already captured two titles, the WBC and IBF Championships, 'The Truth' is arguably the main face of his division.

At only 32-years-old and fighting in one of boxing's most prestigious divisions, Spence has the opportunity to cement himself as one of the greats in the sport. With hot prospects like Vergil Ortiz and Jaron Ennis rising through the ranks, and with an epic clash against division rival Terence Crawford possibly looking more realistic in the future, 'The Truth' has a wide array of potential career-defining fights waiting for him.

Spence's next test will be an April 16 showdown against WBA (Super) Welterweight Champion Yordenis Ugás. Before his fight with the crafty Cuban, this list will examine the top five greatest victories of Spence's career.

#5. Errol Spence vs. Lamont Peterson

In his first title defense of the IBF Welterweight Championship, Errol Spence fought the technical Lamont Peterson. The two fighters met on January 20, 2018 at the Barclays Center in New York City. From the opening bell, 'The Truth' was able to showcase his dominance. Throughout the bout, Spence used a relentless southpaw jab to set up his lethal left. He also dedicated many of his power punches to Peterson's body.

Peterson, a former champion in the 140 lb weightclass, was unable to return fire with any serious offense of his own. For the majority of the fight, he was forced on the backfoot and forced to endure Spence's power. In the fifth round, 'The Truth' scored a knockdown with a powerful left hook.

With his eyes swelling shut and Spence not slowing down with the relentless pressure, Peterson's trainer called a halt to the contest after the seventh round, awarding the IBF Champion with a TKO victory.

#4. Errol Spence vs. Mikey Garcia

Errol Spence Jr vs. Mikey Garcia

In a move that shocked many boxing fans, Mikey Garcia, a dominant force in the lightweight (135 lbs) division, moved up two weightclasses to battle Errol Spence. The two undefeated stars met on March 16, 2019, at the famous AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

While Garcia was a three-division champion and boasted an overall polished skillset, many fans believed he was simply too small to pose a threat to a powerhouse like Spence. This sentiment was proven true on the fight night.

In a championship contest that went the full twelve rounds, Mikey Garcia did not win a single round on any of the official judges' scorecards. Spence dominated the fight from bell to bell. While he held an immense size advantage, 'The Truth' did not have to rely on it.

Spence employed a wide array of tactics to score a shut-out victory. From landing quick one-two's and circling around Garcia, to getting on the inside and ripping his opponent's body, 'The Truth' proved that he not only had power, but that he was a complete fighter who could also go the distance.

#3. Errol Spence vs. Kell Brook

Kell Brook vs. Errol Spence Jr.

May 27, 2017, in Sheffield, England, was the moment of truth for the 27-year-old Spence. One of boxing's hottest prospects at the time, many wondered if the Texan fighter could finally win the big one and secure a world title.

Kell Brook, a Sheffield-born fighter, was the IBF Welterweight Champion, and although he was coming off a brutal TKO stoppage against Gennadiy Golovkin at middleweight, the English fighter was still undefeated at 147 lbs.

The Sheffield showdown was an entertaining clash. Both fighters displayed their grit and heart, and both men were able to land significant shots to the other.

Brook was impressive early on. He took the fight to Spence and frequently backed the Texan up against the ropes. 'Special K' was able to exchange with 'The Truth' on the inside and outside. It looked to be an even fight up until the seventh and eighth rounds when Brook's growing fatigue began to show.

By round nine, Spence was landing the crisper blows. In the tenth round, a powerful barrage of punches from 'The Truth' forced Brook to take a knee. In a heroic display, Brook got up and finished the round strongly by landing viscious right hands.

In the eleventh round, an attacking Spence put 'Special K' on the backfoot. The fight ended after Brook took another knee due to damage to his left eye socket. In his previous fight with Golovkin, Brook's right eye socket was severely damaged and required surgery. Against Spence, the opposite eye suffered the same result.

Spence's victory over Kell Brook earned him his first world title and it catapulted his career to new heights.

#2. Errol Spence vs. Danny Garcia

Errol Spence vs. Danny Garcia was a welterweight showdown that took place on December 5, 2020 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Spence came into the fight as the IBF and WBC Welterweight Champion. Garcia, on a two-fight win streak. He was looking to regain his status as a welterweight champion by becoming the first man to defeat 'The Truth'.

There were many questions surrounding the fight. Spence was coming off a long layoff due to a horrific car accident in October 2019. Miraculously, the young Texan boxer survived the accident with no severe injuries, however, this left many fans wondering if he would still be the same fighter. Many critics also questioned if it was wise for him to step into the ring against such an elite opponent upon his return.

Danny ‘Swift’ Garcia, arriving on fight night with a 36-2 record, was one of the top fighters in the division and a former champion at both welterweight and super lightweight (140lbs). Holding victories over Amir Khan, Lucas Matthysse, and Robert Guerrero, ‘Swift’ was an all-round fighter with a devastating left hook.

Spence shocked the world when he earned a unanimous decision victory over his Philadelphia-born challenger. ‘The Truth’ fought at a consistent and relentless pace throughout the bout, working behind a stinging jab and throwing punches at Garcia’s body and head. To his credit, ‘Swift’ always stood his ground and fought back, often attempting to counter Spence while he was in the middle of his combinations.

In the end, however, Garcia struggled to find his rhythm in the face of Spence’s effective aggression. While Garcia did have his moments, particularly in the fourth round when he landed right hands to the body and head, ‘Swift’ could never follow up with meaningful combinations. Throughout the fight, Spence was the stalker and aggressor; he won the fight by relying on a simple but powerful jab and never letting up with the pressure.

#1. Errol Spence vs. Shawn Porter

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter

Errol Spence's victory over Shawn Porter on September 28, 2019, was arguably the greatest win of his career.

'The Truth' entered the bout as the IBF Welterweight Champion while Shawn 'Showtime' Porter came in as the WBC Welterweight Champion.

It was a hectic and frantic fight throughout the night. Both men were eager to let their hands go and neither refused to give up an inch. Spence once again proved his boxing pedigree by being able to fight a technical battle in the opening stages of the bout. He also showcased his incredible power when he knocked Porter down in the eleventh round with a hard left hook.

Porter never relented throughout the championship contest. Forced to endure Spence's brutal bodywork, as well as the occasional low blow, 'Showtime' weathered through the storm to land over 170 significant punches on 'The Truth'.

The epic clash tested the hearts and chins of both men. In the end, it was Spence who came out with the win when the judges awarded him a split decision victory. The hard-fought contest earned 'The Truth' with the distinction of being the only current welterweight champion who has unified his titles.

