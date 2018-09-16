Haryana, Punjab boxers rule the SBL Road to the Ring' Semifinals

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 140 // 16 Sep 2018, 18:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The participants included 41 men and six women across eight states who were seen in action fighting for a spot in the 'SBL Road to the Ring' contenders final (Representational Image)

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The 'SBL Road to the Ring' contender's semifinals for the second edition of the Super Boxing League concluded here with 47 pugilists competing in the event.

The participants included 41 men and six women across eight states who were seen in action fighting for a spot in the 'SBL Road to the Ring' contenders final slated to be held later this year in the New Delhi.

The semifinal saw Punjab boxers stamp their authority walking away with five out the 12 spots on offer. Following Punjab closely were Haryana boxers who booked themselves for the Contenders final in four categories while Delhi and Kerala managed two and one spot respectively.

The competition included fights in five weight categories for men & one for women, post-weigh-ins at the beginning of the trials.

Punjab's Vijay Kumar and Vivek Biju from Kerala came out as the winners in the Featherweight (57 kg) category while Haryana's Sanjeet Budhwar and Akashdeep Singh from Punjab emerged winners in the Welterweight (66 kg) category.

Haryana Pugilists Gaurav Pawar and Pardeep Hooda along with Punjab's Harmeet Singh emerged victorious in the Middle (72 kg) weight category. Abhishek Sangwan from Haryana won the Super Middle Weight (77 Kg) category.

"There were some good boxers out their today, but I was better than all of them. Winning my fights via knockouts and impressing the judges is what I had aimed for," Gaurav said.

Delhi boxers Anu and Kirti along with Punjab boxers Khushboo and Muskaan also booked their spots for the finals in the women's flyweight (61 KG) category.

"It was a great opportunity that I had got, so I gave my 100 percent. The judges really liked the way I boxed today, and I hope to continue this & improve even more by continuing my hard work," Kriti said.

The winners from the semi-final round of 'SBL Road to the Ring' contender's round will receive training under international and national coaches and under the watchful eyes of SBL, to become full-fledged professional boxers and will finally compete against each other in the final