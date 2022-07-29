Tyson Fury's trainer reveals he trained Jake Paul's 'athletic' opponent Hasim Rahman Jr.

Jake Paul was supposed to face Tommy Fury, Tyson Fury’s younger brother, on August 6 at MSG. Instead, he will meet Hasim Rahman Jr. in an eight-round cruiserweight clash. Interestingly, Paul's new opponent shares a connection with the Fury camp.

Rahman Jr. was once trained by SugarHill Steward, Tyson Fury’s current coach. In a chat with Pro Boxing Fans, Steward revealed that he worked with Rahman Jr. in Detroit:

“I have trained him [Hasim Rahman Jr.] when he first started off too and in the Kronk, in the basement in Detroit. He was living with Emmanuel for a few weeks too, as well.”

When asked about his thoughts on Paul's upcoming opponent, Steward said:

“Oh, he [Rahman Jr.] is athletic, a good fighter. I haven't been around with him in a long time. So, it all just depends on how well he gets in shape and goes out there and performs.”

After an unbeaten run of 12 professional fights, Hasim Rahman Jr. suffered his maiden career loss via TKO against James McKenzie Morisson earlier this year. He will now try to rebound against Jake Paul in what could potentially be his easiest payday inside the ring.

Rahman Jr. has more in-ring experience than Paul and comes from a boxing heritage. While many people consider Paul vs. Rahman a mismatch, this is what intensifies the clash even more.

Jake Paul will fight a pro-boxer for the first time in his career, with his undefeated record at stake.

Watch Steward's interview below:

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. live?

We are one week away from the fight, and tickets are still available at MSG from $56 to $1000+. Those interested in attending the event can visit the Ticketmaster website for more information.

SHOWTIME will stream the fight live in the USA and Canada on pay-per-view, while DAZN will handle the UK pay-per-view duties.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Hasim Rahman Jr. is going to learn a lesson from the content creator. Get your tickets now. ticketmaster.com/mvp-showtime-p… Hasim Rahman Jr. is going to learn a lesson from the content creator. Get your tickets now. ticketmaster.com/mvp-showtime-p… https://t.co/NasS19DKVv

The event will begin at 9 PM in the USA (Saturday, August 6) and 2:00 AM in the UK (Sunday, August 7). The main event will take place at an estimated 11.30 PM in the USA and 4:30 AM in the UK.

Here’s a look at the complete fight card:

Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr (Cruiserweight, main event)

Amanda Serrano vs. Brenda Carbajal (for the WBC and WBO featherweight world titles, co-main event)

Brandun Lee vs. Will Madera - Super lightweight

Aston Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez - Lightweight

Joseph Ward vs. Frederic Julan - Light heavyweight

Brian Ceballo vs. Wesley Tucker - Super welterweight

Jeremiah Milton vs. Quintin Sumpter - Heavyweight

Orville Crooks vs. Mirady Lubanzadio Zola - Super middleweight

