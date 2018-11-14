×
Sadiku not in 60kg draw; Mary Kom, Sarita get first round byes

PTI
NEWS
News
9   //    14 Nov 2018, 20:16 IST

Seasoned MC Mary Kom and L Sarita Devi were among seven Indian boxers, who got first-round byes
Seasoned MC Mary Kom and L Sarita Devi were among seven Indian boxers, who got first-round byes

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Kosovo boxer Donjeta Sadiku's chances of competing at the AIBA Women World Boxing Championship are virtually over since her name does not figure in the draw, released on Wednesday.

Sadiku, who has not got a visa to travel to the national capital since India does not recognise Kosovo, was to compete in the 60kg category.

The IOA has made efforts to have the Kosov boxer in the competition and even sought Sports Ministry's intervention, but it seems her campaign is over before it could start.

Seasoned MC Mary Kom and L Sarita Devi were among seven Indian boxers, who got first-round byes even as none of the home boxers will be in action on the opening day of the event, beginning tomorrow.

Apart from Mary Kom (48kg) and Sarita Devi (60kg), getting the first round byes were Pinky Rani (51kg), Sonia (57kg) and Lovelina Borgahain (69kg), Sweety Boora (75kg) and Seema Poonia (+81kg).

Manisha (54kg) and Kachari Bhagyabati (81kg) will compete with Dina Zholaman and Irina Nociletta on November 16 and 18 respectively.

Seema will clash with China's Xiaoli Yang, who also got a bye in the opening round in the +81kg.

Mary Kom, who is bidding for a historic sixth World title, will be seen in action on Sunday. She awaits the winner of the first-round bout between American JazzelleBobadilla and Kazakhstan's Aigerim Kassenayeva

Mary Kom Sarita Devi
PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
