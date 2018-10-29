Services' Deepak and Prasad enter quarterfinals in Boxing Nationals

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 29 Oct 2018, 00:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Services pugilists Deepak and R L Prasad advanced to the quarterfinals of the third National Men's Boxing Championships with easy victories over their opponents (Representational Image)

Pune, Oct 28 (PTI) Services pugilists Deepak and R L Prasad advanced to the quarterfinals of the third National Men's Boxing Championships with easy victories over their opponents here on Sunday.

Deepak, who is the reigning Services champion in the light flyweight category (48 kg), defeated Gopal Hoge of Maharashtra 5:0 to stake claim for a place in the Indian national camp for the 202 Olympics.

Deepak, swift on his feet, was cautious to begin but with a solid defence was able to keep his Maharashtrian opponent at bay and score points with ease.

Prasad, who too scored 5:0 triumph over Rahul Rajput of Gujarat in flyweight category (52 kg), made the pre-quarterfinal bout look rather comfortable as the 2012 World Youth Boxing champion pounded punches on Rajput who kept ducking to make the job of judges easy by the end of the third round.

Railways' Sachin Siwach sent Punjab's Manoj Kumar packing with a 5:0 verdict in a flyweight bout which kept everybody on the edge of the seat.

The 19-year-old from the Bhiwani Academy, who won the World Youth title in 49 kg two years ago at St Petersburg (Russia), found the scoring difficult with Manoj refusing to drop his guards.

Yet, the Railways boxer found the opening in the first two rounds to maximize his advantage before rounding it off in the final round to enter the quarterfinals.

There were as many as seven RSC (referee stopped contest) verdicts with a lone knockout decider coming in favour of Manjeet Kumar Shaw of West Bengal who sent Surajbhan Singh of Rajasthan to the ropes in the second round.

But for these, most of the pugilists won on points having a clear edge over their rivals.