10 Great Money in the Bank moments

The Money in the Bank Ladder match is a downright venerable tradition for WWE. First conceived by Chris Jericho and later modified by a backstage writer and Vince McMahon, the Money in the Bank match was originally intended to be a Wrestlemania tradition.

However, the MITB match soon grew wildly popular and became a major component of WWE's storylines regarding the title picture. Money in the bank was eventually removed from Wrestlemania and made into its own unique Pay Per View.

Over the years, there have been many memorable moments and cash-ins stemming from the Money in the Bank Match. So many, it's hard to narrow them down to a select few -- but that's just what we did.

Here are ten of the most memorable, outrageous, satisfying, and mystifying Money in the Bank moments from the history of the event. Enjoy!

#1 James Ellsworth climbs into infamy

James Ellsworth scaled the ladder and got the contract...unfortunately, he wasn't even booked in the match, which was for the women's division to boot.

We begin our list with one of the most controversial moments in the Money in the Bank Ladder match history. Ironically, it involves the first-ever women's MITB match that the WWE sanctioned.

In 2017, WWE finally capitulated in the wake of tremendous momentum from the Women's Evolution and added the ladies to the Money in the Bank ladder match mix. The match was well received on every note except for the finish.

Just as Becky Lynch seemed on the verge of reaching the contract, Carmella's manager James Ellsworth knocked the ladder over and then climbed up to retrieve the briefcase himself. While the finish upset a great many people and perhaps tarnished the Women's Evolution a bit, there's no denying it was memorable.

Apparently, even Ellsworth himself wasn't too sure about the booking, as you can see from this shoot video.

Ellsworth was supposed to be a one-time jobber in the WWE, who quickly gained a cult status owing to his meek appearance and enthusiastic pre-match promos.

