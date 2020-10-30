7 Pro Wrestling stars that will be free agents at the beginning of 2021

It's quickly edging towards November in one of the strangest years in human history. Things have changed so much worldwide regarding public interactions and how things are done. As we have seen in pro sports, however, despite some big changes to operating procedures and schedules, the shows have gone on. Professional wrestling has been no different.

The length of certain competition in the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL might have been shortened or may have started later than usual, but those leagues still managed to register seasons in 2020. When those seasons are over, athletes often look towards free agency if their contracts are set to expire.

For pro wrestling, the majority of free agents pop up once a year ends and another begins. There are currently some performers that are already free agents (James Storm, Tessa Blanchard) but the majority of wrestlers that could change zip codes will pop up once 2020 officially ends.

Here are seven Superstars that will be free agents once the year ends and 2021 begins. A few will also have deals that end during January 2021. All contract information in this piece comes from Fightful.com's list of free agents.

(Hiroshi Tanahashi has a deal that expires with 2020 but he has traditionally stayed with New Japan Pro Wrestling. And with the current global pandemic situation, that decision seems all the more likely once more.)

#7 Davey Boy Smith Jr. - Contract ends in December 2020

Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Over the last two years, Davey Boy Smith Jr. has been a part of the Hart Foundation alongside Teddy Hart and Brian Pillman Jr. in Major League Wrestling. Hart was let go, leaving Pillman Jr. and Smith Jr. to represent the family.

Ever since the pandemic started, Major League Wrestling has been unable to run shows. It might pick things back up with various opening phases allowed in different states in the United States. Pillman Jr. has been on various episodes of both All Elite Wrestling Dynamite and Dark and allegedly wants out of his MLW contract.

Which pro wrestling company will Davey Boy Smith Jr. wrestle in 2021?

Smith Jr. has remained with Major League Wrestling and it even appeared as if he could be the one to eventually dethrone current MLW Champion Jacob Fatu. His deal ends with the conclusion of 2020 and he will have several options to choose from when that happens.

The powerhouse could join AEW or he could return to WWE. There's also Ring of Honor, IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW to choose from. He's still in great shape and could even re-sign with MLW if he so chooses. Smith Jr. revealed that he'd be returning to Japan some point soon but the pandemic put a stop to that move.