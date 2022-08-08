Ranking the Top 5 current major champions

It's an exciting time to be a fan of professional wrestling. With AEW and WWE surging, there are also several other promotions providing quality entertainment as well.

If you look at all of the current significant champions throughout the pro wrestling landscape, and some are doing pretty well, then others are dominating the entire industry.

Today we take a look at the best of the best. This is the top 5 current major wrestling champions.

#5 NXT Champion Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker, NXT Champion.

If there is anyone on the current NXT roster who was born to be a professional wrestler, it's Bron Breakker. The second-generation superstar grew up under the close watch of WWE Hall of Famers, Rick and Scott Steiner, his father and uncle respectively.

The 24-year-old grew up with dreams of being a pro football star in his sights. After a successful collegiate career at Kennesaw State University, Breakker signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. Unfortunately, the Ravens released him just a few months later.

Breakker signed with WWE in early 2021. Upon arrival, he adapted quickly and in no time, at New Year's Evil on January 4, 2022, Breakker defeated Ciampa to capture the NXT Championship.

Since becoming NXT Champion, Breakker has only gotten better. His size and in-ring presence made him an instant fan favorite. Considering how fast Breakker has acclimated to the WWE style of wrestling. it should not be a surprise to see him on the main roster shortly.

#4 IWGP World Champion Jay White

IWGP Champion Switchblade Jay White.

Many casual WWE fans who are not too familiar with Jay White and many others may not have heard much about him until his recent appearances with AEW and ROH.

The 29-year-old breakout star is originally from New Zealand. White started gaining a lot of global attention during his first run with Ring of Honor in 2016. From there, he eventually found his way back to Japan and into the fold of The Bullet Club, as the faction's current leader.

White's progress was so noticeable that a title shot became inevitable. The Switchblade defeated Kazuchika Okada at NJPW Dominion 6.12 on June 12, 2022, to capture the NJPW World Championship.

White is also won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, the IWGP Intercontinental Championship, and NEVER Openweight Championship, he is the first NJPW Grand Slam champion

#3 ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli

Claudio Castagnoli has been on fire since leaving WWE!

Before signing with WWE in 2011, Claudio Castagnoli was, by all accounts, considered an "indie darling." Having competed for every major independent promotion you could imagine, Castagnoli was well established and recognized as one of the very best in the world by fans and peers alike.

After signing with WWE in late 2011, there was a lot of hype surrounding the man they were now referring to as Cesaro. During his 11-year run with the company, Castagnoli won the United States Championship and held tag team titles seven-times, winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championship two-times and RAW Tag Team Championship five-times.

Unfortunately, Castagnoli has never seen success much higher than a consistent mid-card superstar.

In February of 2022, Cesaro left WWE after his contract expired. In June, Castagnoli made his AEW debut as Bryan Danielson’s replacement against Zack Sabre Jr. at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Castagnoli also joined The Blackpool Combat Club. A month later, he defeated Jonathan Gresham at the ROH Death Before Dishonor event, capturing the ROH World Championship.

#2 Interim AEW Champion Jon Moxley

Interim AEW Champion Jon Moxley.

In 2011 an up-and-coming star signed with WWE as Dean Ambrose. Not much was known about the newest addition to WWE's developmental program, but the cream rose to the top a year later when The Shield was formed, featuring 3 of WWE's top prospects.

While Ambrose had a highly successful WWE run, he became increasingly frustrated with the creative process involving his character, and eventually, he left the company in mid-2019.

Despite the differences he has had with WWE officials, he has remained grateful for his time as a WWE Superstar and has used his time there as a catalyst for what his career has exploded into today.

In May of 2019 at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Jon Moxley made his debut with the company, much to the delight of fans. Since his debut, Moxley has been one of the most dominant stars on the AEW roster.

Moxley replaced AEW Champion CM Punk at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26, 2022. He defeated NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the interim AEW World Champion.

#1 Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns!

And then there was one...number one. No one has come close to the sheer dominance that is currently on display by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. For over 700 days, The Tribal Chief has been the standard by which every professional wrestler should dream of reaching.

After taking a short break from the company due to personal reasons in early 2020, Reigns returned to WWE at SummerSlam the same and attacked The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. Reigns then aligned himself with his new manager, now refereed as the Special Counsel, Paul Heyman.

Heading into the 2020 WWE Payback event, Bray Wyatt was the Universal Champion. However, Roman Reigns would defeat both Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match to claim the Universal Championship for the second time in his career and have held the championship ever since.

Fast forward to WrestleMania 38, Head of the Table defeated Brock Lesnar in a match to unify both the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship. As of this writing, Reigns has held the Universal championship for over 700 days and counting, with no signs of losing his titles.

