+1 Slayer Blade codes (August 2025)

Redeeming +1 Slayer Blade codes provides you with free in-game items. This action-packed fighting experience equips players with powerful weapons to defeat opponents and earn valuable loot. Upon claiming these codes, you will receive extra power and in-game currency, allowing you to purchase items that make your character stronger and give you an edge over others.

All +1 Slayer Blade codes (Active)

Claim your free rewards (Image via Roblox)

The following are the active codes available in the game.

List of active +1 Slayer Blade codes Codes Rewards aAW854 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes H8CdG4 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes DamnTower4 100 Diamond Keys 9hBhRT 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes AL7bCR 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes 5QbmeR 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes uljn1D 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes Lfn9nN 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes 1GRmzf 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes JWneW3 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes ZJ8qXE 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes q1JSD6 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes 6gVKFc 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes b4xpT6 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes c1cAqk 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Pumpkins K5o71R 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Pumpkins qIp2Z3 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Pumpkins welT1X 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Pumpkins K6BCzV 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Pumpkins Haj74o 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Pumpkins btJ5Dl 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Xiantao Dbh0ut 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Xiantao 684viA 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell 4WjL6p 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell K2oGtD 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell VqA9eS 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell dP1iRs 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell 6FbJLt 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell N5yvHk 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell pX9sRQ 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell Yh7fG2 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell

Inactive +1 Slayer Blade codes

Listed below are the inactive codes in the game so far, for your reference.

List of inactive +1 Slayer Blade codes Codes Rewards 8oDsZT 2 Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell qjgA3L 2 Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell VEIdIl 2x Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell WHHKAy 2x Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell kfoM2C 2x Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell Ambv5e 2x Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell CP0BOw 2x Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell L1APCr 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell 8F6QhH 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell aIgh1Q 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell E6W7c6 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell welcome 5x Magic, 1x Luck +2, 1x Damage +100%, 1x Power+100%, and 1x Gold +100% URJXRK 2x Quirk II, 2x Damage +100%, 99x Eggshell 0BzAD0 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Eggshell 1000likes 5x Magic, Luck +2, Damage +100%, Power +100% and Gold +100% kX8KM0 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Eggshell dly08W 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Eggshell 500likesplz 5x Magic, Luck +2, Damage +100%, Power +100% and Gold +100% iTUd9D 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell DGYQOK x2 Quirk 1, x2 Luck +2 and 99x Eggshell ELI2DQ x3 Quirk 3, x2 Power +100%, and x2 Awakening Potion 100likesthx x5 Quirk 1, x5 Quirk 2, x5 Quirk 3, x2 Common Emblem, x2 Rare Emblem, and x2 Epic Emblem GladGame x2 Quirk 1, x2 Luck +2, and x99 Eggshell Q5EOBN x2 Magic, x2 GOld +100%, and x99 Eggshell updascension x10 Common Emblem, x10 Rare Emblem, x10 Epic Emblem, x2 Legendary Emblem, and x2 Mythical Emblem dXOta9 x2 Magic, x2 Gold +100%, and x99 Eggshell U1PPG7 x2 Quirk 3, x2 Power +100%, and x99 Eggshell H5drYl x2 Magic, x2 Gold +100%, and x99 Eggshell sSqfgA x2 Magic, x2 Gold +100%, and x99 Eggshell 8GIS78 x3 Quirk 3, x2 Power +100%, and x2 Awakening Potion

How to redeem +1 Slayer Blade codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps listed below to redeem free rewards in the game:

Log in to your Roblox account as usual. Search for +1 Slayer Blade and click on the game's thumbnail. Enter the game and wait to load into the lobby. Locate the Shop icon on the left-hand side of the screen. Click on Codes from the pop-up menu. Enter a valid code and click Get Reward to redeem it.

A confirmation message will appear, indicating the name and quantity of rewards added to your game account, which will be available for immediate use.

Why are codes important in +1 Slayer Blade?

Redeeming codes in the game will grant free rewards, such as Magic, Gold, Eggshells, and more. These in-game currencies can be used to upgrade weapons and unlock various special features.

+1 Slayer Blade code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If you're having trouble redeeming a code in +1 Slayer Blade, try using the copy-and-paste method instead of typing it manually. This helps avoid common mistakes such as typos, extra spaces, or incorrect capitalization.

Where to find the latest codes in +1 Slayer Blade

Discord link (Image via Discord)

The latest codes for +1 Slayer Blade are usually listed on the game’s official Roblox homepage, often within the description section. You can also find new codes by joining the game’s official Roblox group and private Discord server, where announcements and exclusive rewards are regularly shared.

FAQs on +1 Slayer Blade codes

How many +1 Slayer Blade codes can be redeemed in a day?

All available codes can be redeemed in a day. However, each code can only be used once and cannot be redeemed again on the same account.

When do the codes expire in +1 Slayer Blade?

They can expire at any time, as the developers have not provided any official information about expiration dates.

When are the next +1 Slayer Blade codes coming?

New codes are usually released when the game gets more Likes, attracts more player visits, or receives future updates.

