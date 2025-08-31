+1 Slayer Blade codes (August 2025)

Redeeming +1 Slayer Blade codes provides you with free in-game items. This action-packed fighting experience equips players with powerful weapons to defeat opponents and earn valuable loot. Upon claiming these codes, you will receive extra power and in-game currency, allowing you to purchase items that make your character stronger and give you an edge over others.
Ad
Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in +1 Slayer Blade. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for +1 Slayer Blade are issued.
All +1 Slayer Blade codes (Active)
The following are the active codes available in the game.
Ad
Trending
List of active +1 Slayer Blade codes
Codes
Rewards
aAW854
2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
H8CdG4
2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
DamnTower4
100 Diamond Keys
9hBhRT
2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
AL7bCR
2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
5QbmeR
2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
uljn1D
2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
Lfn9nN
2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
1GRmzf
2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
JWneW3
2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
ZJ8qXE
2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
q1JSD6
2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
6gVKFc
2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
b4xpT6
2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
c1cAqk
2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Pumpkins
K5o71R
2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Pumpkins
qIp2Z3
2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Pumpkins
welT1X
2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Pumpkins
K6BCzV
2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Pumpkins
Haj74o
2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Pumpkins
btJ5Dl
2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Xiantao
Dbh0ut
2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Xiantao
684viA
2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell
4WjL6p
2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell
K2oGtD
2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell
VqA9eS
2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell
dP1iRs
2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell
6FbJLt
2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell
N5yvHk
2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell
pX9sRQ
2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell
Yh7fG2
2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell
Ad
Inactive +1 Slayer Blade codes
Listed below are the inactive codes in the game so far, for your reference.
Follow the steps listed below to redeem free rewards in the game:
Ad
Log in to your Roblox account as usual.
Search for +1 Slayer Blade and click on the game's thumbnail.
Enter the game and wait to load into the lobby.
Locate the Shop icon on the left-hand side of the screen.
Click on Codes from the pop-up menu.
Enter a valid code and click Get Reward to redeem it.
A confirmation message will appear, indicating the name and quantity of rewards added to your game account, which will be available for immediate use.
Ad
Why are codes important in +1 Slayer Blade?
Redeeming codes in the game will grant free rewards, such as Magic, Gold, Eggshells, and more. These in-game currencies can be used to upgrade weapons and unlock various special features.
+1 Slayer Blade code troubleshooting [How to fix]
If you're having trouble redeeming a code in +1 Slayer Blade, try using the copy-and-paste method instead of typing it manually. This helps avoid common mistakes such as typos, extra spaces, or incorrect capitalization.
How many +1 Slayer Blade codes can be redeemed in a day?
All available codes can be redeemed in a day. However, each code can only be used once and cannot be redeemed again on the same account.
When do the codes expire in +1 Slayer Blade?
They can expire at any time, as the developers have not provided any official information about expiration dates.
Ad
When are the next +1 Slayer Blade codes coming?
New codes are usually released when the game gets more Likes, attracts more player visits, or receives future updates.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Benny Sagayarajan
Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English from IGNOU. In his leisure time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.