+1 Slayer Blade codes (August 2025)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Published Aug 31, 2025 13:45 GMT
Get your in game free rewards (Image via Roblox)
Redeeming +1 Slayer Blade codes provides you with free in-game items. This action-packed fighting experience equips players with powerful weapons to defeat opponents and earn valuable loot. Upon claiming these codes, you will receive extra power and in-game currency, allowing you to purchase items that make your character stronger and give you an edge over others.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in +1 Slayer Blade. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for +1 Slayer Blade are issued.

All +1 Slayer Blade codes (Active)

Claim your free rewards (Image via Roblox)
The following are the active codes available in the game.

List of active +1 Slayer Blade codes
CodesRewards
aAW8542x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
H8CdG42x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
DamnTower4100 Diamond Keys
9hBhRT2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
AL7bCR2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
5QbmeR2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
uljn1D2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
Lfn9nN2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
1GRmzf2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
JWneW32x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
ZJ8qXE2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
q1JSD62x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
6gVKFc2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
b4xpT62x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 10 Flame Boxes
c1cAqk2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Pumpkins
K5o71R2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Pumpkins
qIp2Z32x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Pumpkins
welT1X2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Pumpkins
K6BCzV2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Pumpkins
Haj74o2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Pumpkins
btJ5Dl2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Xiantao
Dbh0ut2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Xiantao
684viA2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell
4WjL6p2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell
K2oGtD2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell
VqA9eS2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell
dP1iRs2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell
6FbJLt2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell
N5yvHk2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell
pX9sRQ2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell
Yh7fG22x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell
Inactive +1 Slayer Blade codes

Listed below are the inactive codes in the game so far, for your reference.

List of inactive +1 Slayer Blade codes
CodesRewards
8oDsZT2 Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell
qjgA3L2 Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell
VEIdIl2x Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell
WHHKAy2x Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell
kfoM2C2x Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell
Ambv5e2x Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell
CP0BOw2x Magic, 2 Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell
L1APCr2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell
8F6QhH2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell
aIgh1Q2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell
E6W7c62x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell
welcome
5x Magic, 1x Luck +2, 1x Damage +100%, 1x Power+100%, and 1x Gold +100%
URJXRK2x Quirk II, 2x Damage +100%, 99x Eggshell
0BzAD02x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Eggshell
1000likes
5x Magic, Luck +2, Damage +100%, Power +100% and Gold +100%
kX8KM02x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Eggshell
dly08W2x Magic, 2x Gold +100% and 99x Eggshell
500likesplz
5x Magic, Luck +2, Damage +100%, Power +100% and Gold +100%
iTUd9D2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, and 99x Eggshell
DGYQOKx2 Quirk 1, x2 Luck +2 and 99x Eggshell
ELI2DQx3 Quirk 3, x2 Power +100%, and x2 Awakening Potion
100likesthx
x5 Quirk 1, x5 Quirk 2, x5 Quirk 3, x2 Common Emblem, x2 Rare Emblem, and x2 Epic Emblem
GladGamex2 Quirk 1, x2 Luck +2, and x99 Eggshell
Q5EOBNx2 Magic, x2 GOld +100%, and x99 Eggshell
updascension
x10 Common Emblem, x10 Rare Emblem, x10 Epic Emblem, x2 Legendary Emblem, and x2 Mythical Emblem
dXOta9x2 Magic, x2 Gold +100%, and x99 Eggshell
U1PPG7x2 Quirk 3, x2 Power +100%, and x99 Eggshell
H5drYlx2 Magic, x2 Gold +100%, and x99 Eggshell
sSqfgAx2 Magic, x2 Gold +100%, and x99 Eggshell
8GIS78x3 Quirk 3, x2 Power +100%, and x2 Awakening Potion
How to redeem +1 Slayer Blade codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)
Follow the steps listed below to redeem free rewards in the game:

  1. Log in to your Roblox account as usual.
  2. Search for +1 Slayer Blade and click on the game's thumbnail.
  3. Enter the game and wait to load into the lobby.
  4. Locate the Shop icon on the left-hand side of the screen.
  5. Click on Codes from the pop-up menu.
  6. Enter a valid code and click Get Reward to redeem it.

A confirmation message will appear, indicating the name and quantity of rewards added to your game account, which will be available for immediate use.

Why are codes important in +1 Slayer Blade?

Redeeming codes in the game will grant free rewards, such as Magic, Gold, Eggshells, and more. These in-game currencies can be used to upgrade weapons and unlock various special features.

+1 Slayer Blade code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If you're having trouble redeeming a code in +1 Slayer Blade, try using the copy-and-paste method instead of typing it manually. This helps avoid common mistakes such as typos, extra spaces, or incorrect capitalization.

Where to find the latest codes in +1 Slayer Blade

Discord link (Image via Discord)
The latest codes for +1 Slayer Blade are usually listed on the game’s official Roblox homepage, often within the description section. You can also find new codes by joining the game’s official Roblox group and private Discord server, where announcements and exclusive rewards are regularly shared.

FAQs on +1 Slayer Blade codes

How many +1 Slayer Blade codes can be redeemed in a day?

All available codes can be redeemed in a day. However, each code can only be used once and cannot be redeemed again on the same account.

When do the codes expire in +1 Slayer Blade?

They can expire at any time, as the developers have not provided any official information about expiration dates.

When are the next +1 Slayer Blade codes coming?

New codes are usually released when the game gets more Likes, attracts more player visits, or receives future updates.

About the author
Benny Sagayarajan

Benny Sagayarajan

Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English from IGNOU. In his leisure time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

