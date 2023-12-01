Roblox BIG Paintball 2 takes players to an explosive world of colorful chaos and strategic rivalry as they go on an exciting paintball journey. To dominate opponents, one can master several arenas, get into fierce firefights, and customize their armament. For fans of Roblox looking for fast-paced action and multiplayer competition, BIG Paintball 2 delivers a thrilling game with its striking graphics and unique gaming features.

Weapons are essential tools that influence the core gameplay mechanics. Every gun is a vital component of winning strategies and acts as an extension of the player's tactics.

Tactical advantages are provided by the varied arsenal, allowing users to adjust to different combat situations. The importance of firearms, whether they are used for rapid-fire mayhem or long-range accuracy, cannot be over-emphasized. This article lists the 10 best weapons in Roblox BIG Paintball 2.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Top weapons in Roblox BIG Paintball 2

1) Futura Minigun

The legendary Futura Minigun is available through the Contraband Case. It is a part of the esteemed Futura series, which includes the Futura Rifle and Futura Sniper. This Minigun type boasts high bullet drop and scattering, providing players with a distinctive and powerful gaming encounter.

2) Ghostfire Minigun

The Ghostfire Minigun emerges as a Legendary Minigun found exclusively in the Haunted Case. Its distinctive features, like the previous entry, include a high bullet drop and scattering, presenting Roblox players with a rare find boasting a remarkable 1000 rpm rarity and a swift 231.25 bullet velocity.

3) Elite Sniper

The rare Elite Sniper, a Legendary Sniper Rifle, is available through the Apex Case. This weapon, which was released on October 13, 2023, has a fast bullet velocity of 4375 and a fire rate of 75 rpm, giving it an outstanding range along with exceptional accuracy. It is a highly sought-after upgrade for gamers looking for the best firepower possible.

4) Lightweight Minigun

The Lightweight Minigun is a member of the Minigun class with prominent characteristics. It has the special Contraband Perk, Carbon Fiber, which improves handling and speed. With a quick fire rate of 1000 rpm and a 250 bullet velocity, players may combine a powerful amount of firepower and agility with this weapon.

5) The Cobra

The Cobra, which debuted in the Cyan Update on September 4, 2023, is notable for being a contraband rare firearm. Its unique Contraband Perk, Quickdraw, gives its wielders faster shooting capabilities and a powerful advantage to their in-game arsenal. Its fire rate is 255 rpm, and bullet velocity is 650.

6) Carbon Fiber SMG

The Legendary Carbon Fiber SMG is a fast-firing rifle with a 500 rpm fire rate and a quick 337.5 bullet velocity. This rare weapon was unveiled on October 21, 2023, during the Halloween Event 2023 in Update 2, and it can only be obtained with a VIP gamepass.

7) Starfall Minigun

Roblox BIG Paintball 2's renowned Starfall Minigun has a bullet velocity of 231.25 and a fast fire rate of 1000 rpm. Roblox players can obtain this formidable weapon only through the Cyan Case, unveiled on September 04, 2023, as part of the Cyan Update.

8) Unit-007 Sniper

With its high bullet velocity of 4025 and 75 rpm fire rate, the Unit-007 Sniper Rifle is a weapon of choice for those looking for an Epic-tier weapon. When it was first released on October 13, 2023, players could only obtain it by means of the Contraband Case, which made it a highly sought-after option for precise shooting in the game.

9) Money Rifle

The Money Rifle is distinguished as a Legendary Rifle with a fast 500 rpm fire rate and a 337.5 bullet velocity. This weapon, which was rolled out in a recent update on November 19, 2023, is only available to Robloxians who own the Money Gun Pack gamepass.

10) Lovebomb Minigun

With a powerful 1000 rpm fire rate and a quick 231.25 bullet velocity, the Lovebomb Minigun is distinguished as a Legendary Minigun. Initially released on November 04, 2023, in Update 3, this formidable armament can only be obtained via the Pink Gun Pack gamepass.