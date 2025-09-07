18 Floors codes (September 2025)

The latest 18 Floors codes can be redeemed for a lot of free in-game currency. This Roblox first-person shooter survival game features dungeon crawler mechanics. Trapped inside a creepy maze, you must pull levers and find the exit to escape, all the while being chased by several monsters. Some of these fiends are inspired by classic horror, while others draw from internet culture.

Redeeming codes gives you free rewards that help speed up your progress and climb the rankings. This article will list the latest active codes for the game and guide you in redeeming them.

All 18 Floors codes (Active)

Below is a list of active codes you can redeem for rewards in the game.

List of active 18 Floors codes Codes Rewards 1337500 500 Credits EIGHTkayLIKES 500 Credits FastSecond 500 Credits firstLikeCODE 1,000 Credits furmillion 500 Credits Glory300 500 Credits Rolling400 500 Credits SixKLikes 500 Credits threeMILLION 500 Credits wowowz 500 Credits

Inactive 18 Floors codes

Listed below are all the expired codes in the game:

List of inactive 18 Floors codes Codes Rewards 1mIllions Free rewards 2Kgg Free rewards 2mill Free rewards fourkaylikes Free rewards glitchReward Free rewards

How to redeem 18 Floors codes

Follow the steps below to redeem codes and claim free rewards in the game:

Log in to your Roblox account. Search for 18 Floors and click on the game’s thumbnail. Enter the game lobby. Locate the profile icon on the left side of the screen. In the pop-up that appears below, find the code input field. Enter the code and click the Redeem button.

A message saying "Redeem Successful" will appear in the input area, confirming the code has been added and is ready to use.

Why are codes important in 18 Floors?

Codes grant free Credits when redeemed in the game. You can use these Credits to unlock different classes and purchase essential items, which help you progress faster in the title.

18 Floors code troubleshooting [How to fix]

When redeeming codes, use the copy-and-paste method to ensure accuracy and avoid typing errors. Be sure to remove any extra spaces before or after the code.

Where to find the latest codes in 18 Floors

To stay updated with the latest 18 Floors codes, regularly check the game’s official Roblox page. For early access to exclusive codes and real-time announcements, join the game’s private Discord server and official Roblox group. Additionally, follow @SynthicStudios on X.com for the most reliable updates on new codes and special in-game rewards.

FAQs on 18 Floors codes

How many times can you redeem the 18 Floors codes?

Each 18 Floors code can be redeemed only once per account.

Do any of the 18 Floors codes grant Skins?

No, none of the codes provide Skins or weapons. All codes only grant Credits, which can be used to purchase items.

When are the next 18 Floors codes coming?

A new code is released every time the game gets 2,000 Likes.

