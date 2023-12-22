5 best characters in Roblox All Star Tower Defense: December 2023

With Roblox All Star Tower Defense, players can take on an incredible tower defense adventure where they must deploy a wide variety of units to stop waves of enemy attacks. Every unit has unique, cool powers that may be improved in combat to reveal brand-new, potent strikes. In the thick of battle, strategically deploy a variety of characters by summoning new units from the Gate.

Players can team up with friends to take on narrative mode or climb the difficult Infinity Tower. With hourly updates in the Summon Gate and Emote Shop, the game is always changing, adding new items to gather and improving their gameplay. Gamers are thrown into a world of strategy, teamwork, and never-ending thrill as they stand up to the game's unrelenting assault.

These assaults can be handled very well by merely selecting the best characters in the game. Characters are essential for a variety of tactics in the game. Each has distinct skills, attributes, and upgrade routes that all have an effect on the tower's strength. To enhance combat efficiency, players carefully put together a team, taking into account individual strengths, affinities, and synergies.

The best characters in Roblox All Star Tower Defense

1) Humble-Swordsman (Awoken)

Using his Demon Mark, the formidable 7-star Humble-Swordsman (Awoken) in Roblox All Star Tower Defense is modeled after Tanjiro from Demon Slayer. This character, who evolved from Humble-Swordsman (Furious), deals sunburn to enemies and increases the Attack of Mutilate Category troops by 20%.

Humble-Swordsman (Awoken), at $1,652,000, has a powerful 318,240 DPS, a 7,796,880 brook buff, and a massive 15,593,760 total sunburn damage. For $1,000, players can use this powerful troop to add to their strategic arsenal in the game.

2) Devil

Roblox All Star Tower Defense's Devil is a formidable 7-star unit that draws inspiration from Diavolo from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. He is a Shadow Devil evolution that deals bleeding damage. Devil is the most powerful Time Avocs Class leader with a 20% attack boost. She costs $5,200,000 and has a DPS of 555,776.

Using his Erased ability, he may force adversaries three corners back, reduce their HP to 65%, and start a 15-second timestop, all of which culminate in a cinematic effect. When used strategically, Devil may be purchased for $1,000 and is a powerful tool that can significantly alter the course of conflict.

3) Koro F III

Zoro Asura from One Piece serves as the model for Roblox All Star Tower Defense's 7-star unit, Koro F III. He is a strong ally, and deals bleed damage. He evolved from Koro F II. Under his leadership, allies in the Progressive Category receive a 20% attack boost at a total cost of $1,773,700, plus a $1,850 deployment fee.

With a max stat of 1,987,240 damage and a 110-range, Koro F III may be upgraded to level 175, when he will possess a DPS of 283,891.5 and a brook buff of 6,955,341.75. He can be sold in-game for $886,850.

4) Kosuke (SS)

Inspired by Sasuke EMS from Naruto, Kosuke (SS) in Roblox All Star Tower Defense is a strong 7-star unit. Acquired by developing Kosuke (Cursed), he increases attack by +20% for troops in the Perception Category and does damage with Black Flames.

Kosuke (SS), priced at $4,600,625 with a $650 deployment cost, reaches maximum power at Level 175 (the 4th upgrade), with impressive stats including 3,210,858 damage and 120 range. At the ultimate stage, players can sell this character for $2,300,325.

5) Admin

Inspired by Quinella in Sword Art Online, Admin in Roblox All Star Tower Defense is a formidable 6-star unit. This character may be summoned via the Z Banner, and it has freezing properties. He costs 59,500 and has a 15% attack boost.

He also has a 1,656,837 brook buff and a DPS of 78,897. The cost of deployment is just $500. Level 175 at upgrade 5, the character has a 90-degree attack range, a quick 6-second attack period, and 473,382 damage capacity. It can be sold for $29,750 and cannot be improved any further.