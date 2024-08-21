5 Best Fighting Games on Roblox

Fighting games are quite popular on Roblox, forming one of the most-played genres on the platform. With dozens of heavy-hitting titles that draw in millions of players every day, these games provide a tantalizing adrenaline rush unlike any other genre. From requiring strategic thinking to complex mechanics, you can find all types of fighting games on the platform.

Since there is an abundance of fighting games on Roblox, it can be a little difficult to know which of them are the best. So, we’ve created a list of five best fighting games on Roblox that are worth the time it takes to master them.

Note: This article is subjective and based on the writer’s opinion.

Top 5 Best Fighting Games to Play on Roblox

1) The Strongest Battlegrounds

Trending

The Strongest Battlegrounds (Image via Roblox)

Visits: 7.2 Billion

7.2 Billion Developer: Yielding Arts

The Strongest Battlegrounds is one of the most mechanically rich fighting games on the platform. Featuring eight anime-inspired characters, this title is a high-octane arena battler where powerful moves leave a wave of destruction behind.

Practice makes perfect, and The Strongest Battleground underscores this adage with its design philosophy. Its standout feature is the inclusion of unique movesets for each character. The combo routes created through normal and special moves result in different outcomes for each fighter.

This incentivizes labbing with your favorite character and mastering the different attack combinations to maximize your damage output.

Key Features

Unique character movesets and abilities

Powerful skills cause arena destruction.

Focus on mechanical complexity.

Rewards perfect combo execution.

Also read: The Strongest Battlegrounds: A Beginner's Guide

2) Boxing League

Boxing League (Image via Roblox)

Visits: 547.1 Million

547.1 Million Developer: Kenami

As the name suggests, Boxing League is a title all about participating in a boxing match against a single opponent. Use various skills to dish out devastating hits, manage your stamina, and prevail against the opponent in this strategic boxing experience.

Boxing League puts emphasis on your growth, where identifying the opponent’s weakness is the focus. Since you are focusing solely on one opponent, the idea is to observe how they move and decide whether you want to initiate or counter. Size up your opponent well, and victory will be yours.

Key Features

Includes one-on-one boxing matches.

Strategic fighting experience.

Stamina management defines the pace of a match.

Timely using skills can decide the outcome of a bout.

3) BedWars

Roblox BedWars (Image via Roblox)

Visits: 9.4 Billion

9.4 Billion Developer: Easy.gg

BedWars is a Minecraft-inspired fighting experience where you must work with teammates to mount a defense and plan an assault against the other team. Featuring team duels and all-out battles, this experience tests your performance under pressure and your ability to improvise in a pinch.

Each player has a role to play in a match, fulfilling which defines whether a team wins or loses the skirmish. Since teamwork forms the very foundation of success in this fighting experience, it’s paramount to communicate with your team members and formulate a strategy.

Combine strategy with combat expertise to prevail against the opposing team in this title.

Key Features

Multiple team vs team battle modes.

Focus on teamwork and strategy formulation.

Minecraft-inspired graphics and mechanics.

Fiercely competitive leaderboard.

4) Anime Battle Arena

Anime Battle Arena (Image via Roblox)

Visits: 931.1 Million

931.1 Million Developer: Dogs Studios: South

Anime Battle Arena (ABA) draws heavy inspiration from classic Shounen anime and creates an explosive fighting experience. This title is defined by its spectacular skills, flashy transformations, and tens of characters from the iconic animanga series. It is also one of the easiest games to pick up and play, making it a great first foray into the genre.

If you need to practice a little before jumping into the fray, the game includes a dedicated training mode with various adjustments. Master your favorite character’s moves and access the Ranked mode, which rewards you with a Prestige rank upon reaching a certain level. Not only does this grant you rewards at the end of the season, but you can also unlock characters like Fusion Zamasu for free.

Key Features

Anime-inspired characters and maps.

Easy-to-learn battle system.

Flashy skills and transformations.

Dedicated training mode.

5) Super Power Fighting Simulator

Super Power Fighting Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Visits: 201.1 Million

201.1 Million Developer: GamesReborn

Super Power Fighting Simulator is a fighting game lets you train to achieve the ultimate power. In this game, you embody a character who starts at the bottom of the power scale and climbs to the top through training and hard work. With skills to master and stats to improve, this game is all about gaining the ability to go toe-to-toe with the strongest fighters.

You can interact with various masters to unlock new techniques and explore the world to collect unique items that further your goal. Furthermore, you can go on RPG-style quests to earn resources and invest them to speed up your training.

Interact with this game’s systems to achieve powerful ranks and take a step towards being the strongest fighter in the world.

Key Features

Training-focused fighting experience.

Rewards exploration and mastering skills with improved growth.

Integrates roleplaying elements into the core fighting mechanics.

Includes cooperative multiplayer elements.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

Are fighting games on Roblox free to play?

Yes, fighting games on Roblox are completely free to experience, barring a few optional premium elements.

Which is the easiest fighting game to pick up and play on this list?

One of the easiest fighting games to pick up and play on this list is Anime Battle Arena for its easy-to-understand controls and simple battle mechanics.

How many characters does The Strongest Battlegrounds feature?

The Strongest Battlegrounds features eight unique characters to play with and master.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024