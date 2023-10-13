5 best guns in Roblox Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51

Roblox Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51 welcomes you to a fictional world centered around the infamous Area 51. The game, which was released in 2014, is a must-play for any sci-fi enthusiast. It has over 1.5 billion visits and 3.5 million favorites on its Roblox homepage, indicating the massive amount of popularity it has enjoyed over the years.

This article lists the five best guns that you can use to dominate in Roblox Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 guns you can use to dominate Roblox Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51

1) Category: Exclusive - The Ray Gun (Overlord)

The Ray Gun's Pack-A-Punched version, called the Overlord, is one of the best weapons in Roblox Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51. It can be found in all main game modes except Boss Rush. This is the only gun that can kill the Giant Zombie, and it's hidden in the Radioactive Weapons Room.

Here are the key stats of the Ray Gun (Overlord) in Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51:

Damage: 22 - 70

RPM: 240

Magazine Capacity: 20

Reserve Ammunition: 160

Special Ability: Packs a punch against the Giant Zombie.

2) Category: Assault Rifles - G36C (Tin Man Heart)

The G36C's Pack-A-Punch version, called the Tin Man Heart, is a fast-firing bad boy that you can use in Classic Mode, Endless Survival Mode, or Storming Mode. Obtaining this gun can be difficult, but it's worth the effort and dedication.

Here are the key stats of the G36C (Tin Man Heart) in Roblox Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51:

Damage: 8 - 15 (sometimes 10 at torso)

RPM: 675

Magazine Capacity: 30 (40 when Pack-A-Punched)

Reserve Ammunition: 200

3) Category: Assault Rifles - M16A2/M203 (Gloom of Eclipse)

The M16A2 is a powerhouse that gets the M203 name because of its grenade launcher features. This weapon is located in the Toxic Waste Room. When PAP-ed, it's called the Gloom of Eclipse. You can use it for long-range shots, thanks to its ACOG-style scope.

Here are the key stats of the M16A2/M203 (Gloom of Eclipse) in Roblox Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51:

Damage: 8 - 15 (11 - 19 Headshot)

RPM: 550 - 600

Magazine Capacity: 30

Reserve Ammunition: 180

Special Ability: Launch grenades by double tapping of 'F'

M203 Damage: 55 - 65 (splash) 45 - 60 (direct)

M203 Magazine Capacity: 1

M203 Total Ammunition: 3 (5 when Pack-A-Punched)

4) Category: Shotguns - M1014 (Krytkui Marz)

If you like shotguns, the M1014 is the pick for you. This semiautomatic weapon is used in all of the Classic Modes, Killhouse Mode, Juggernaut Mode, and Endless Survival Mode. It has a good range, but it takes a long time to reload.

The M1014 comes with four rounds initially, but you can go to the Ammo Box after 10 reloads. In the Classic Modes, the weapon can be found in the Pipe Complex's Room. When Packing-A-Punch, this shotgun is called the Krytkui Marz.

Here are the key stats of the M1014 in Roblox Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51:

Damage: 13 - 70

RPM: 290

Magazine Capacity: 4

Reserve Ammunition: 40

5) Category: Assault Rifles - AK-47 (Royal Lead)

The AK-47 is a gun you can use in all game modes except Area 51 Storming. It reloads quickly and has a good supply of ammunition, but it has a tad more recoil than the other options in this list. When Packing-a-Punch, this weapon is called the Royal Lead.

Here are the key stats of the AK-47 in Roblox Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51:

Damage: 9 - 16

RPM: 600

Magazine Capacity: 30 (35 when PAPed)

Reserve Ammunition: 200

There you have it, the five best weapons that can help you become the Area 51 champion. Choose wisely, and remember, it's not just about the gun but how you use it.

