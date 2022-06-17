5 best Huge Pets in Roblox Pet Simulator X

BIG Games Pets published Roblox Pet Simulator X, an all-genre multiplayer game, in January 2021. The game has amassed a massive following, with over 4 billion visitors in a single year. This popular game can be played with up to ten players on a single server.

Pet Simulator X is all about hatching eggs and acquiring pets, with users earning coins and rare and unique pets. These pets are quite important in this pet simulation experience. There are approximately 950 pets to gather, with varying rarity and price ranges.

This article focuses on the best Huge Pets available in the title.

Valuable Huge Pets in Roblox Pet Simulator X

5) Huge Gargoyle Dragon

The Huge Gargoyle Dragon is an Exclusive pet that was released in February and can be obtained with a 2% chance from the Exclusive Pets Egg. Exclusive Pets Egg is a Robux egg that can be found in Roblox Pet Simulator X's Exclusive Shop. Hatching an egg costs 800 Robux while hatching three eggs costs 2,400 Robux.

The pet is an enormous counterpart of the Gargoyle Dragon, and it was the first enormous dragon-like pet. Huge Gargoyle Dragon is the third Huge Pet to be able to fly, with Huge Forest Wyvern and Huge Pegasus being the first and second, respectively. It is also the fourth gigantic pet that can be acquired through a Robux egg.

4) Huge Forest Wyvern

The Huge Forest Wyvern is an Exclusive pet that was released in January and can be obtained with a 2% chance of success from the Exclusive Pets Egg. This is the second large pet to hatch from a Robux egg, after the Huge Santa Paws.

The Huge Pegasus is the second Huge Pet to be launched alongside a set of non-huge Exclusive pets, and it can float like the Huge Pegasus. This is a gigantic version of Nature Dragon, although it wasn't given that name for some reason unless it was to be called "Huge Nature Dragon."

3) Huge Dragon

The Huge Dragon is a special Exclusive pet that can only be obtained by redeeming The Dragon Plushie's code on the tag found on the Big Games Official Shop website. Along with the Huge Dog, the Huge Dragon is the eighth Huge Pet in Roblox Pet Simulator X, which was released in March.

After redeeming this pet, players will earn 1,000,000 gems (Merchandise Achievement) and the Rainbow Hoverboard (unless the achievement/hoverboard has already been claimed, so in that instance, there will be no prize other than the dragon). This pet is special because it is redeemed under certain circumstances and can be quite difficult for some players to obtain.

2) Huge Dog

The Huge Dog is a special Exclusive pet that can only be acquired by redeeming The Dog Plusie's code on the tag found on the Big Games Official Shop website. This is the eighth Huge Pet to be added to the title this March, along with the Huge Dragon available in the Roblox Pet Simulator X.

Players will receive 1,000,000 gems (Merchandise Achievement) and a Rainbow Hoverboard (if they redeem this pet, the above conditions will be applied to the Huge Dog as well).

1) Huge Santa Paws

The Huge Santa Paws, released in December 2021, is an Exclusive pet that can be obtained from the Insane Christmas Egg. However, there is only a 0.5% chance that it will hatch. The Insane Christmas Egg will be available in the Roblox Pet Simulator X Exclusive Shop for 1,200 Robux per egg.

Huge Santa Paws is a huge version of Santa Paws and is the rarest pet from the Insane Christmas Egg. In Roblox Pet Simulator X, this was the seventh Huge Pet released. This is the first large pet that can be obtained with Robux. However, it is not the first that can be obtained with money.

The Huge Cat and the Huge Pegasus were the first Huge Pets to be purchased with money, and Huge Santa Paws is the second rarest Huge Pet after the Huge Pegasus.

All the Huge Pets in Roblox Pet Simulator X

Here are all the Huge Pets available for the title with their dates of addition to the game:

Huge Cat – September 2021

Huge Pumpkin Cat – November 2021

Huge Pegasus – November 2021

Huge Festive Cat – December 2021

Huge Santa Paws – December 2021

Huge Forest Wyvern – January 2022

Huge Hacked Cat – January 2022

Huge Gargoyle Dragon – February 2022

Huge Lucky Cat – March 2022

Huge Cupcake – March 2022

Huge Dog – March 2022

Huge Dragon – March 2022

Huge Pixel Cat – March 2022

Huge Pony – March 2022

Huge Storm – March 2022

Huge Super Corgi – April 2022

Huge Rainbow Unicorn – April 2022

Huge Easter Cat – April 2022

Huge Pets are one of the most expensive pets in Roblox Pet Simulator X, with three pets purchased with actual money (USD) and the rest gained through eggs or free rewards.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

