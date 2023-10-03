5 best items to use in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator

Bee Swarm Simulator is a standout Roblox game because it's so enjoyable despite its simple gameplay mechanics. It game features a delightful world full of cute bees, vibrant flowers, and thrilling quests that make gamers always come back for more.

Bee Swarm Simulator also features several items that can drastically improve the overall gameplay experience. In this article, we take a look at the best five items honey can buy in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator.

The top 5 essential tools in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator

1) Dark Scythe

The Dark Scythe is undoubtedly the best item you can buy in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator with 2,500,000,000,000 (2.5 Trillion) honey, 1,500 red extracts, 200 stingers, 100 hard wax, 50 caustic wax, and $50 in super smoothies. To procure this item, players must complete 250 Gifted Riley Bee Quests and make their way over to the Red HQ with the required materials.

In addition to serving as a pollen collector in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator, this item can turn regular flames into eerie black ones, replenishing the user's supply of fuel and resetting their expiration time. Red ability conversion and super-crit power are both increased by the Dark Heat bestowed by dark flames from this item.

2) Tide Popper

Coming in at second place with the same price as the Dark Scythe but with slightly nerfed abilities is the Tide Popper. It costs 2,500,000,000,000 (2.5 Trillion) honey, 1,500 blue extracts, 200 stingers, 150 tropical drinks, 75 swirled waxes, and 50 super smoothies. This item can be obtained by doing 250 Gifted Bucko Bee quests and crafting all the materials listed above at the Blue HQ.

With every third swing, the Tide Popper releases a wave of water that catches pollen, bursts bubbles, and transforms pollen when coming into contact with a bee. The additional depth provided by Tide Power grants greater wave height and a quicker rate of tool swinging. At 500 stacks, Tide Power becomes a Tidal Surge, significantly increasing swing speed and wave power.

3) Petal Wand

The Petal Wand can be obtained from the Petal Shop after collecting 1,500,000,000 (1.5 Billion) honey, 75 enzymes, 25 glitter, 10 star jellies, and 1 spirit petal. This item can 5 pollen from 37 patches at once in 0.7 seconds, which makes this equipment essential for every dedicated beekeeper, averaging at a 528.57 pollen collection rate per second.

Similar to the Tide Popper, Petal Wand also fires a Petal Shuriken after every third swing, which causes the bees to instantly convert pollen into honey if it touches their hitbox. The shurikens fired from the Petal Wand can also pop bubbles and collect fuzz bombs.

4) Porcelain Dipper

The Porcelain Dipper can be bought from the Mountain Top Shop for 150,000,000 (150 Million) honey. It is one of the best low-tier items Robloxians can buy in the early stages of Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator. The Porcelain Dipper can be game-changing for any serious beekeeper as it can harvest three patches worth of pollen in around 0.7, which makes it super efficient for its price.

The Porcelain Dipper has a distinguishing feature that increases the white pollen production by 50%. It also increases the effectiveness of this item in the Spider Field by maximizing its base pollen-collecting rate to 315 per second.

5) Spark Staff

Coming in fifth at a fraction of the price of the Porcelain Dipper is the Spark Staff, which can be purchased from the Mountain Top Shop at the lowly cost of 60,000,000 (60 Million) honey. When it comes to gathering pollen, the Spark Staff is unparalleled at its price. In barely half a second, this item can gather enough pollen to increase fruit set by 15% from the three nearest fullest blooms.

The Spark Staff is a beast in its price bracket as it can collect pollen at a maximum rate of 207 per second, which makes it a honey-making machine. Keep in mind that adjacent flowers might not always be blooming, so its potential can change based on the field it's used in.

