There are a lot of driving simulators in Roblox's ever-expanding library, but none of them compare to Car Crushers 2. In this game, you get to wreck other cars in a derby arena and compete with them in races for road supremacy. If you've been driving around the title's digital landscapes, you know that having the best wheels possible makes a huge difference.

This article takes a look at the five best limited-edition vehicles in Roblox Car Crushers 2.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Meet the 5 best limited-edition vehicles in Roblox Car Crushers 2

1) Nyssat T80 GTR

The Nyssat T80 GTR in Roblox Car Crushers 2 is based on the real-life Nissan GT-R50. It can go as fast as a bullet train. It's a strong contender in the derby arena, but the fact that its engine is in front makes it a bit weak.

The Nyssat T80 GTR is a good choice for S-class racing, but it shines when it comes to speed and handling.

All key stats:

Price: 7.9 Billion

7.9 Billion Vehicle Type: Sports Car, Coupé

Sports Car, Coupé Performance: Racing Class S

Racing Class S Speed: 330 KM/H (205 MPH)

330 KM/H (205 MPH) Acceleration: 16.4

16.4 Braking: 14.9

14.9 Handling: 16

16 Weight: 1.7 Tonnes

1.7 Tonnes Derby Tier: Tier 1

2) Audos Volt-E GT

The Audos Volt-E GT is based on the real-life Audi e-tron Vision GT. It's a bit of a late bloomer in the A-class racing world, but its quick acceleration and great handling make it a strong contender.

The vehicle is a good balance between offense and defense in the derby arena, so it can be used in a lot of different situations.

All key stats:

Price: 6.7 Billion

6.7 Billion Vehicle Type: Race Car

Race Car Performance: Racing Class A

Racing Class A Speed: 269 KM/H (167 MPH)

269 KM/H (167 MPH) Acceleration: 16.9

16.9 Braking: 16.2

16.2 Handling: 18.7

18.7 Weight: 1.5 Tonnes

1.5 Tonnes Derby Tier: Tier 1

3) Skull Rattler V12

The Skull Rattler V12 is a mean American hot rod that is inspired by the real-life Chevrolet Master Sedan Hot Rod. It brings a lot of power to the table.

The Skull Rattler V12 might not be the best choice for racing because of how it handles, but it's a real beast in the derby arena. When it gets upgraded, this one-of-a-kind ride becomes even more of a threat.

All key stats:

Price: 130 Million

130 Million Vehicle Type: Coupé, Old/Classic

Coupé, Old/Classic Performance: Racing Class B

Racing Class B Speed: 255 KM/H (159 MPH)

255 KM/H (159 MPH) Acceleration: 11.2

11.2 Braking: 10.1

10.1 Handling: 10

10 Weight: 2.45 Tonnes

2.45 Tonnes Derby Tier: Tier 1

4) Porettchi 611 Dune Edition

Off-roading fans will love the Porettchi 611 Dune Edition, which is based on the real-life Porsche 911 Dakar. Its strong defense makes it hard to beat in the derby arena, but its attack power isn't as good.

This one-of-a-kind gem can hold its own with some strategic upgrades and a metal plow. It has a big advantage in the B-class category thanks to its high acceleration.

All key stats:

Price: 1.4 Billion

1.4 Billion Vehicle Type: Race Car, Sports Car

Race Car, Sports Car Performance: Racing Class B

Racing Class B Speed: 185 KM/H (115 MPH)

185 KM/H (115 MPH) Acceleration: 14

14 Braking: 15.5

15.5 Handling: 16

16 Weight: 1.6 Tonnes

1.6 Tonnes Derby Tier: Tier 1

5) Bucotti Type 50

While it might not set any speed records, the Bucotti Type 50, inspired by the real-life Bugatti Type 32, is a unique and classic French race car. However, it's not the best in its price range.

Even though it's not the favorite in the derby arena, the Bucotti Type 50 can put up a good fight with some strategic upgrades and a plow.

All key stats:

Price: 94 Million

94 Million Vehicle Type: Old/Classic, Race Car, Compact

Old/Classic, Race Car, Compact Performance: Racing Class C

Racing Class C Speed: 178 KM/H (111 MPH)

178 KM/H (111 MPH) Acceleration: 10.3

10.3 Braking: 12.6

12.6 Handling: 15.4

15.4 Weight: 0.6 Tonnes

0.6 Tonnes Derby Tier: Tier 1

Each of these limited-edition vehicles brings a unique flair to Roblox Car Crushers 2. Whether you're looking for speed demons or derby dominators, there's a gem waiting for everyone.

