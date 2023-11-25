5 best Roblox Bedwars weapons in the Lucky Block mode (November 2023)

Roblox Bedwars is a game inspired by Mojang's Minecraft version of Bed Wars. Lucky Block game mode made its way to Roblox Bedwars on October 8, 2021, and has been a fan-favorite ever since. It quickly captured the hearts of players with its random outcomes and drops when the elusive lucky blocks are broken.

This article will reveal the 5 best items or weapons Robloxians can use in Roblox Bedwars' Lucky Block mode as of November 2023.

Constellation Bow and four other best weapons to use in Roblox Bedwars: Lucky Block Mode

1) Constellation Bow

When fired, the Constellation Bow unleashes a cosmic fireworks display and showers explosive stars on your enemies. It is a ranged weapon that was added to the game on December 9, 2022. This weapon also requires a minimum of three stars in your inventory or hotbar to enable firing its cosmic projectiles.

In the thick of the battle, the Constellation Bow offers a chance to snipe your enemies from afar and establish ranged supremacy. Each blast from the bow causes substantial splash damage to anyone within the radius and knocks them back.

This adds a tactical layer to the bow. The Constellation Bow is also obtainable via the cosmic lucky blocks and will surely give your arsenal the push it needs.

2) Rageblade

Rageblade is the ultimate upgrade that replaces the emerald sword for the Barbarian. This kit-exclusive weapon can be unlocked after maxing out the rage meter. It comes bundled with an attack damage of 70 and a swift cooldown of 0.3 seconds. This makes the Rageblade a force to be reckoned with.

It's the perfect tool for up-close and personal combat. This weapon is unlocked after you've maxed out the rage meter with the Barbarian kit equipped. But you can also lose the blade if you fail to keep the rage meter maxed out. The lucky blocks can bless you with this formidable weapon while playing the Lucky Block game mode.

3) Meteor Shower

If you are someone who loves tactical warfare, then you would enjoy Meteor Shower. It is a cosmic item that falls under the ability category. It can be used to wreak havoc and cause substantial AOE damage in a radius. It can be obtained from the shop as well as from the cosmic lucky blocks.

When it comes to stats and cooldown, no such thing applies to Meteor Showers because the damage varies. There's no cooldown whatsoever, making it a versatile tool for disrupting your enemy's plans and reshaping the battlefield to your advantage.

4) Spectrum Bow

With the Spectrum Bow, you can march into battle, shooting rainbow arrows at your opponents and turning your enemies into dust. To obtain this colorful powerhouse, you can consider opening rainbow pots of gold, or the Rainbow Lucky Blocks have the possibility of dropping this weapon.

The Spectrum Bow was added to the game on March 17, 2023, and has been a fan-favorite ever since. To properly use this bow, you would have to aim at your opponents and long press the shoot button to charge your shot.

Once shot, your arrow will explode on impact and cause a significant amount of AOE damage. This makes the Spectrum Bow perfect for crowd control and breaking down defenses.

5) Blackhole

Last but certainly not least, we have the Blackhole - a throwable item that also falls under the ability category and brings a cosmic twist to Roblox Bedwars. It is extremely limited because of how overpowered it is. So, if you want to get your hands on one, it would be either from lucky blocks or their cosmic counterpart called cosmic lucky blocks.

To use the Blackhole item, you will have to toss it onto your enemies and watch as it sucks in everything in its radius and deals damage to them. Players and blocks will be trapped and won't be able to escape.

These weapons and their unique flairs turn the Bedwars battlefield into a canvas of chaos. Armed with any one of these weapons, you'll be more than prepared to take on any and every Lucky Block that gets thrown in your way.

If you enjoyed reading this article, bookmark Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub to receive regular updates about the happenings in the Roblox Metaverse.