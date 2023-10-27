5 best Roblox games to play in October 2023

As the fall season dawns upon us, it's the perfect time to dive into some exciting Roblox games. Whether you're in the mood for high-seas adventures or heartwarming pet care, this list has something for everyone. This article features five titles on the platform that did best in October 2023. You should definitely check them out.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Meet October 2023's best-performing Roblox games

1) Blox Fruits

In Blox Fruits, you can become a true Pirate Legend. If you're a fan of the hit anime One Piece, this game is your ticket to a perfect adventure.

You can set sail in a world inspired by the high seas of One Piece, where you'll choose between mastering swordsmanship as a Marine or harnessing the power of mysterious Blox Fruits (Devil Fruits).

The decision to become a Marine or a Pirate will affect your entire playthrough, so choose wisely. It is crucial that you take on new and bigger challenges, discover uncharted lands, and take on formidable bosses, as it is the only way you will grow stronger and advance even further in the game.

2) Blade Ball

Combine dodging and dashing with a ninja twist, and you've got Blade Ball. This game demands focus, precision, and a strategic mindset. In addition, you will require quick and critical thinking capabilities.

You have to hone your dodging and deflecting skills so that you can rise through the ranks from a rookie to a blade master. You can even customize your avatar and ensure that you stand out from the rest of the crowd.

3) Ultimate Football

Fans of American football are going to absolutely love Ultimate Football. The game delivers an authentic American football experience that packs a punch. You can create leagues and organize matches with friends or jump into random quick-match servers for some fast action.

Ultimate Football features a six-versus-six matchmaking system, and you can score runs, give passes, and do tackles. You can also use the in-game cash to snag suave personalization upgrades and custom balls.

4) Adopt Me

In Adopt Me, you can embark on a warm and wonderful adventure in a magical world. The game is essentially an Animal Simulator where you can adopt and take good care of various cute animals ranging from kittens to mythical beasts. You can buy, sell, and trade these adorable pets to create the best ecosystem possible.

Adopt Me provides an uplifting adventure that will keep you happy all the way through.

5) War Machines

War Machines entirely redefines the superhero genre on Roblox and immerses you in a realistic, exhilarating experience featuring Iron Man and other iconic characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With millions of visits and favorites, it's clear that this game is a hit.

War Machines features tons of customizability and upgrade options for every suit so that players look snazzy, even in dire situations.

So, there you have it, the five best Roblox games to make your October unforgettable.