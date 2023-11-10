5 best Roblox obby games to play in November 2023

The ever-evolving Roblox universe is teeming with user-created games. Among the titles available on this platform are offerings centered around obstacle courses, often called "obbies," by the community. On the list provided below are five titles in this category that will keep you on the edge of your seat in November 2023.

So, let's not waste any time, and dive right into the strange world of virtual obstacle courses and adventures on Roblox.

Note: This list is subjective, and reflects the views of the writer.

Challenging and fun Roblox obbies you cannot miss out on in November 2023

1) Altitorture

In Roblox Altitorture, you and a friend will be tethered together by an elastic rope and left alone to climb out of an obby-styled pit. Here, teamwork and coordination are the keys to success. Moreover, your journey to the top will not only challenge your gaming prowess but also your ability to work in sync with someone.

The Elastic Rope that joins you and your teammate together adds a layer of strategy to this title, all while acting like an Undo button if you accidentally fall.

The current maximum altitude you can reach is 400 meters, and that's not going to be an easy climb. However, with the right partner and coordination, you just might make it to the top.

2) Team Grandma Escape

Roblox Team Grandma Escape offers a darker and more adventurous experience. You and a friend of your choosing will be thrust into a peculiar house that's somewhat like an obby course, and your mission will be to make your way through it and get out of this menacing residence before Grandma catches you.

Team Grandma Escape is essentially a race against time and a test of coordination.

3) Survive the Pup Tower

If you and your friends are looking to take on an easier obby before you get to the tougher ones on this list, you can check out Survive the Pup Tower. In this game, you're tasked with surviving in a tower inhabited by cute but formidable and hostile canines. Your primary objective will be to retrieve seven priceless bones from these animals.

However, these pups won't give those bones up without giving you a fight. So, get ready to employ all your tactics as you try and ascend the tower while conquering various obstacle courses. Survive the Pup Tower is a fun adventure that promises excitement at every turn.

4) But You're on a Bike

If you're looking for a unique twist on the classic obstacle course genre, then Obby But You're on a Bike has got you covered. In this game, instead of controlling the traditional on-foot character, you'll be in charge of a virtual bike. This new mechanic adds a whole new layer of difficulty, immersion, and excitement to the game.

Balancing your two-wheeler, maintaining your pace, and timing your moves precisely are the keys to success in this obby. This game is a refreshing take on the obstacle-course Roblox genre.

5) Tower of Hell

Last but not least is Tower of Hell. This game has cemented its place among the hardest obbies ever made. Your main objective in this title will be to climb an enormous tower filled with obstacle courses and traps to reach the top.

This Roblox game started with a single structure with predetermined levels and has steadily evolved into a diverse and challenging world with randomized levels, various game modes, and additional customization options. It's a game that has grown over the years, has a dedicated community, and is a must-try for everyone.

Whether you're exploring mysterious houses or ascending towers, there's never been a better time to dive into the world of Roblox obby games. So, get your friends and embark on thrilling adventures that will put your skills as well as teamwork to the test.

