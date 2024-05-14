5 best space games on Roblox

Roblox has a plethora of games that come in a variety of categories and themes. While space games might have a niche player base, this genre has some amazing titles that offer tons of content and a lot of exciting things to explore. Now, as the name suggests, space games focus on exploring extraterrestrial realms and uncovering the secrets that other planets hold.

But, each title under this category offers a unique experience. While some of them are straightforward exploration-focused, others are relatively more complex where players have to build their ships and perform multiple actions. Hence, this article will list five of the best space games one can enjoy on Roblox.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

Five best space games on Roblox that are worth playing

1) Starscape

Starscape is a good space game (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Upvotes: 93%

93% Developer: ZolarKeth

Starscape is one of the popular space games in Roblox that is still under Beta. This means the developer is still adding more content to the game with each update much to the happiness of the fans. The ultimate plan is to allow players to build colonies, explore a vast range of planets, and freely explore space.

Key features:

Offers PvP.

Several places to explore.

Excellent graphics.

At the moment, while the options are limited, Starscape still has several things players can do. This includes getting into PvP and also making factions with NPCs.

2) Deep Space Tycoon

Deep Space Tycoon is a good game (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Upvotes: 88%

88% Developer: biggranny & OverHash

Deep Space Tycoon offers more in-depth gameplay that requires players to form strategies and visit various planets to search for the best place for their base. Since there are a variety of planets to pick from, players will have a good time exploring them and finding the right one to call home.

Key features:

Multiple planets to explore.

Ability to build huge ships.

A good number of missions and options for exploration.

So, if you're looking to get creative and build huge ships while exploring various planets, then Deep Space Tycoon is the perfect game for you.

3) Space Mining Tycoon

Space Mining Tycoon offers relaxed gameplay (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Upvotes: 86%

86% Developer: People Stuck in Space

Space Mining Tycoon is as its name sounds: a fun Roblox game that allows players to explore various planets and mine their resources. There are various options available to them and one can switch planets as they see fit. Each planet has something unique to offer which keeps the game interesting.

Key features:

Multiple planets to explore.

Each planet has unique characters.

Option to build your base.

Players looking for relatively relaxed gameplay that focuses on the mining aspect will love Space Mining Tycoon.

4) Space Sailors

Space Sailors is relaxed and chill (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Upvotes: 89%

89% Developer: Pulsarnova

Anyone looking for a relaxed space exploration game on the platform should play Space Sailors. This simple yet enjoyable title allows players to roam across space and land on the Moon or Mars while meeting other like-minded astronauts on a similar journey. The game doesn't have a complex storyline or require players to perform complicated actions.

Key features:

Relaxed gameplay.

Good graphics.

Lots of fun activities.

So, if you're also looking to have a good time traveling to the International Space Station or flying an aircraft, then Space Sailors is the perfect title for you.

5) Project Stardust

Project Stardust offers various ships from different franchises (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Upvotes: 88%

88% Developer: Military Flight Simulator Community

Project Stardust is the perfect title for fans of sci-fi movies and games like Star Wars and Halo. The game offers a myriad of ships that players can control to go on the offensive. The combat feels great and has a variety of options that keep the gameplay interesting.

Key features:

A variety of available ships.

Targets various franchises.

Combat feels good.

So, if you also ever wanted to participate in huge space combat, then Project Stardust will keep you entertained.

FAQs about Roblox

What genres are most popular?

Adventure, role-play, and fighting are some of the most popular genres on the platform.

Are space games popular on the platform?

Space games have their niche player base and thus have a handful of good games to keep everyone entertained.

Are these games free?

Most of the games on the platform are free. However, some of them can be bought with Robux.

