5 best units in Roblox All Star Tower Defense

Roblox All Star Tower Defense (ASTD) is the most played tower defense game in the metaverse. In it, players are tasked with protecting their towers from hordes of formidable enemies. Additionally, the game features characters from prominent anime/manga franchises that players can deploy to defend their towers and eliminate foes.

These units are divided into seven categories:

7-Star Units

6-Star Units

5-Star Units

4-Star Units

3-Star Units

Gold Units

Event Units

Individuals must also spend in-game cash to deploy units to defend their strongholds. This article explores five amazing units in the current meta of Roblox All Star Tower Defense.

Disclaimer: The list is subjective and is based on the writer's opinions.

Roblox All Star Tower Defense: Organs, Eyezen, and more exceptional units players must know about

1) Organs (Berserker)

The Organs (Berserker) is a 7-Star Unit based on Guts, the main protagonist from the infamous Berserk anime and manga series. Undoubtedly, Organs (Berserker) is one of the best units in Roblox ASTD.

This unit has a fire-based enchant moveset that does tremendous AOE (Area Of Effect) damage and is perfect for crowd control. It also inflicts Rupture damage, which chips away at enemy health over time.

Required units to evolve: 1x Organs (Dark Swordsman) + 1x Organs (Outrage) + 6x Behelit

Significant features:

First character in the game to have the Rupture ability

Total cost of this unit is 13,100,000

Does max damage of 5,710,000 (after upgrades)

2) Stampede (???%)

Stampede (???%) is a 7-Star Unit based on Shigeo Kageyama in his ??? manifestation state from Mob Psycho 100 series. That said, this character is one of the finest hybrid units in the new meta of Roblox ASTD.

Those looking for holy enchant units who inflict AOE damage can readily invest their money in Stampede (???%). Players overwhelmed with enemies near their tower can use Asper Rage to deal over seven billion global damage with this unit.

Required units to evolve: 1x Stampede (100%) II + 11x Pink Candies + 3x Blue Candies

Significant features:

Does over 12+ million damage after upgrades

Spells ranging from Cone-based attacks to AOE

Will grant attack boost for Youth units when equipped as the leader

3) Ombre

Ombre is one of the most effective 7-Star units in Roblox ASTD. This unit is based around Cig Kagenou, the central character in The Eminence in Shadow anime series.

Ombre's abilities are of the dark enchant type and cost 650 in-game money to deploy. He has a special power called Atomic that deals his current damage to all the enemies on the map. If this unit's form has one million damage then the same amount is inflicted to all enemies globally.

Required units to evolve: 1x Kageni + 3x Dimple 1 + 5x Hanafuda

Significant features:

Max damage above four million

Upgraded form of Atomic does six billion damage

Grants 20% attack speed and boost for Isekai Life units when deployed as a leader

4) Eyezen (Final)

This 7-Star Unit takes inspiration from Sosuke Aizen from the famous Bleach anime/manga franchise. The deployment cost of Eyezen (Final) is only 500, and the total cost is around 2,398,000.

Additionally, Eyezen has two special abilities, making him one of the toughest units in Roblox ASTD. The special powers Hypnosis Reverse and Hypnosis Takeover alter time and summon units, respectively. Additionally, your Final Bosses units will gain 20% bonus attack speed when this unit is deployed as the leader.

Required units to evolve: 1x Eyezen (Hog II) + 45x Ultra Tokens

Significant features:

Hypnosis Takeover summons the first 10 enemies in your unit's range

Max damage over a billion

Was previously nerfed, but is still reliable as a power source

5) Humble-Swordman (Awoken)

Humble-Swordman (Awoken) is none other than Tanjiro Kamado in his awakened form from the popular Demon Slayer series. His moveset is based on the nature enchant type.

Sunburn, the special ability of Humble-Swordman, deals damage to all foes on the map every three seconds. Players will also get a 20% attack speed and bonus damage when they deploy this unit as leader of the mutilate division.

Required units to evolve: 1x Humble-Swordman (Furious) + 1x Fiend Siblings + 11x Hanafuda

Significant features:

Enemies hit by Sunburn have 18% less movement speed

Amazing AOE damage

Does 7x of the unit's current damage when using Sunburn

