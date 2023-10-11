5 best units in Roblox Anime Adventures

Roblox Anime Adventures, developed by Gomu, is a tower-defense title where players must protect their strongholds from waves of enemies. The game offers various game modes to enhance the fighting experience and features a diverse range of units inspired by different anime/manga franchises.

You can purchase these units from the in-game shop and strategically deploy them to create a formidable defense system. For those seeking a competitive challenge, the Infinite mode allows you to compete for the top spot on the global leaderboard by facing endless waves of enemies.

If you manage to secure the top spot, you will be rewarded with an exclusive unit. Here are the best units to deploy in the Infinite mode of Roblox Anime Adventures.

Guts (Berserk), Griffin (Darkness), Anz (Overlord), and more are the best units in Roblox Anime Adventures

1) Guts (Berserk)

Guts (Berserk) is none other than the protagonist of the infamous Berserk series. He inflicts the most bleed damage and ranks among the best meta units in Roblox Anime Adventures. This mythical unit can be obtained after evolving the default Guts unit.

Items required to acquire Guts (Berserk):

1 x Guts

1 x Star Fruit (Rainbow)

12 x Star Fruit

3 x Star Fruit (Blue)

5 x Star Fruit (Red)

4 x Star Fruit (Pink)

4 x Star Fruit (Green)

50 x Behelit (can be obtained via Raids)

Deployment cost of Guts (Berserk) is 1,450¥ (Yen is the in-game currency). Total cost after upgrades is 125,950¥. If you are looking for a powerful unit that does immense AOE and bleed damage, Guts (Berserk) is the perfect choice.

2) Griffin (Darkness)

Griffin (Darkness) is based on Femto, the main antagonist of Berserk. His damage types revolve around magic and dark elements and is one of the finest units in Roblox Anime Adventures. To obtain Griffin (Darkness) you must have Griffin (Ascension) and sacrifice non-buff units.

Items required to acquire Griffin (Darkness)

To evolve Griffin into Griffin (Ascension), you'll need to achieve 7,500 takedowns and make a sacrifice of either 200 eggs or 12 evolved mythical units or 24 mythical units.

The deployment and total upgrade cost of Griffin (Darkness) are 1,000¥ and 1,001¥, respectively. You must be willing to sacrifice a lot of resources to get this unit, so act wisely and avoid losing important towers and units.

3) Anz (Overlord)

Anz (Overlord) is a secret unit inspired from Ainz Ooal Gown, the main protagonist of the Overlord series. He is the evolved version of the defatul Anz unit in Roblox Anime Adventures.

Items required to acquire Anz (Overlord):

1 x Anz

3 x Star Fruit (Rainbow)

10 x Overlord's Ring (Red)

10 x Overlord's Ring (Blue)

10 x Overlord's Ring (Yellow)

12 x Star Fruit

6 x Star Fruit (Red)

6 x Star Fruit (Blue)

6 x Star Fruit (Green)

6 x Star Fruit (Pink)

The deployment cost of Anz (Overlord) is 10,000¥, while the total cost is 305,000¥. This unit is well-known for its outstanding AOE damage and crowd-control abilities. If you're looking to assemble the strongest team for Infinite mode, be sure to include Anz (Overlord).

4) Gilgamesh (King of Heroes)

Gilgamesh (King of Heroes) is based on one of the antagonists of the same name from the Fate/stay night series. Gilgamesh (King of Heroes) is the evolved unit version of Gilgamesh in Roblox Anime Adventures.

Items required to acquire Anz (Overlord):

1 x Gilgamesh

1 x Star Fruit (Rainbow)

250 x Fate Grail

12 x Star Fruit

3 x Star Fruit (Red)

5 x Star Fruit (Pink)

4 x Star Fruit (Blue)

The deployment cost of Gilgamesh (King of Heroes) is 2,500¥ and the total cost after upgrades is 118,000¥. You can consider using this unit to avoid spending Yen on the expensive units mentioned above. Furthermore, Gilgamesh (King of Heroes) is a ground-based unit that deals a whopping 4.5 million damage in Roblox Anime Adventures.

5) Poseidon (Tyrant of the Seas)

Poseidon (Tyrant of the Seas) is a secret limited unit inspired by the Greek deity from the Record of Ragnarok series. You will need the default Poseidon unit to obtain Poseidon (Tyrant of the Seas).

Items required to acquire Poseidon (Tyrant of the Seas):

1 x Poseidon

1 x Star Fruit (Rainbow)

1 x Sea God's Trident

12 x Star Fruit

4 x Star Fruit (Green)

5 x Star Fruit (Blue)

3 x Star Fruit (Pink)

You must need to have 5,000 takedowns to start the evolution process. The deployment of this unit is 2,000¥, and the total cost after all the upgrades is 117,500¥. You can do a maximum damage of around 2.4 million in total and is a cost-effective choice if you don't want to spend more than 120,000¥.

